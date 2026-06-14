by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There are people inside the White House right now who think they were recorded, and they cannot tell you which conversations.

That is not me guessing. An administration source told Axios, talking about the most secure room in the country: “We’re afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded.” Then the part I keep rereading. They have no idea which ones.

Here is how we got here.

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Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, two of the best-sourced reporters in Washington, have a book coming out June 23 called “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.” It is built on more than a thousand interviews done over three years. Before it even hit shelves, the New York Times published excerpts, and those excerpts include long, word-for-word accounts of meetings held inside the Situation Room.

If you do not know what that room is, here is the only thing you need. Independent recording devices are forbidden in there. It is where presidents watched the bin Laden raid, the actual bunker. The dialogue in this book is so detailed, so exact, that the people who were in that room are now staring at each other wondering who walked in with a phone running.

Axios reported Trump is furious, and that one source said the passages read less like reporting and more like a transcript.

The room was for Epstein.

Here is the part that made me put my head down on the desk.

They were not in there planning a war. According to the book, top officials including Vice President JD Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles used the Situation Room last summer to manage the political fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files. The most secure space in the United States government, turned into a crisis office for a sex-trafficking scandal.

The reporting describes Vance “panicked” about the files splitting the MAGA base, and describes the room as the setting for a furious blowup between then-Attorney General Pam Bondi and then-FBI deputy director Dan Bongino. The authors call Bondi’s decision to hand out Epstein binders to MAGA influencers an “egregious misstep” that sent aides’ blood pressure skyrocketing.

By one account in the book, Bongino erupted at Bondi and shouted that she had “f***ed this thing up from the start.” He told colleagues the whole thing was going to be “President Trump’s Iran-contra.”

And there was a plan, floated in that room, to make the Maxwell problem go away. White House counsel David Warrington reportedly floated a presidential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, which drew strenuous objections. Vance, separately, floated enlisting Tucker Carlson to interview Maxwell in prison.

Read that again slowly. A pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, and a plan to put her on camera with Tucker Carlson, kicked around inside the most protected room in the country.

The Iran part.

The other excerpt is about the war. In a Situation Room discussion of Netanyahu’s plans to topple the Iranian government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is quoted saying, “In other words, it’s bullshit.”

The White House has not disputed that line, and they have not pushed back on most of the rest of it either. That is the tell. When the dialogue is wrong, they say so. The silence is them telling you it is real.

What this does to me.

I grew up watching this country come apart in real time, and I have learned to expect a certain amount of lying from the top. What I was not ready for was the room.

I always thought of the Situation Room as the one place that stayed serious. The place where, whatever else was rotting, the adults closed the door and dealt with life and death. It turns out the door was closed so a handful of people could figure out how to keep a dead man’s name from touching the president. The lying I expected. Using that room to do it is the part I cannot get past.

Why I am asking you here.

I keep landing on that one quote. “We have no idea which ones.” The people in power are scared right now, for once, because they cannot control what comes out. That fear is the only reason any of this reached you.

Somebody has to take a forty-page excerpt and a wall of leaks and put it in an order that actually lands on a Sunday. That is the job. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. I run a nonprofit, Centered America, and I write this room on my own, and paid subscriptions are the only reason I can keep doing it on the days the story is this big and this ugly.

If the room they hid in bothers you the way it bothers me, today is the day to put something behind that.

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The quiet part.

The story everyone is going to chase is the tapes. Who did it, whether there is actual audio, whether someone broke the law carrying a recorder into a classified room. That is a real story and I will follow it.

But the quiet part is not the tapes. The quiet part is what is on them.

The most protected room in the American government, the one built for the worst nights in our history, got used as a damage-control office for a pedophile’s files. The Vice President was in there. The attorney general and the FBI’s deputy director screamed at each other in there. And somebody, an insider or a recorder, we do not know which yet, carried the whole thing out into the daylight.

The White House response, by the way, is that the president has been totally exonerated on anything to do with Epstein. They keep repeating that while privately panicking about what is on the recordings they cannot identify.

I don’t know if there are tapes. Neither does anyone else right now. The only people who would know are the ones telling reporters they are afraid.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, the most useful thing you can do is restack this. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. It puts this in front of people who have never heard of this room, and on Substack that is the single thing that grows it. It costs you nothing and it helps more than anything I could sell you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.