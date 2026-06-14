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Sharad’s Room

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Kay G's avatar
Kay G
1h

The Epstein part of the leaked Situation Room tapes will be Trump’s Watergate. The Republican Party’s collusion with Donald Trump and his evil is their Watergate. How the GOP survives and if it even does depends on how it deals with this mess AND with the leaked information on the United States assault on Iran. This country attacked Iran AFTER the Republican Party’s President Trump RAN on a promise to keep the American people OUT of Foreign Wars!!!

Trump has disregarded the American people. The Republican Party has been cowardly in standing up to an out of control President who ignores the promises of Affordability that the GOP ran on.

And now Like Watergate - the American people have the tapes to prove it!!!

What are you going to do about it Republicans???

Remember you are the Party of the Second Amendment!!

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Milret2's avatar
Milret2
2h

Sharad, this is bigger than watergate. You are an excellent reporter and writer. Hang in there and keep reporting.

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