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Sonya Anderson's avatar
Sonya Anderson
1h

Does anyone else need proof that Trump is presenting like the antichrist? Posting or claiming to be Jesus Christ is one of the big signs of the antichrist.

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Milret2
1h

Sharad, you did an amazing & excellent job. I look forward to reading more from you. The writing here needs more young people in this old guy’s opinion.

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1 reply by Sharad Swaney
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