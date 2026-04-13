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by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

While the U.S. Navy was beginning a full military blockade of Iranian ports, while NATO allies were publicly refusing to join, while a federal judge was throwing out his defamation case and the United Nations was warning that 32 million people worldwide could fall into poverty because of this war, the president of the United States posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as Jesus Christ.

Healing a sick man. Bald eagles in the background. Fighter jets overhead. The Statue of Liberty. Doctors and soldiers watching in awe.

That’s what the commander in chief of the most powerful military on Earth chose to do with his Sunday. It’s just sad.

And for the first time in this entire war, his own supporters completely broke from him.

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They’re not laughing.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the woman who once compared herself to Trump’s fiercest defender, who stood by him through two impeachments, through January 6th, through everything, called it “more than blasphemy.” She wrote: “It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

Riley Gaines posted that “a little humility would serve him well” and that “God shall not be mocked.”

Daily Wire’s Megan Basham called it “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy” and asked whether the president was “under the influence of some substance.”

Brilyn Hollyhand, a 19-year-old conservative activist, called it “gross blasphemy” and said, “Faith is not a prop.”

Milo Yiannopoulos, who defended Trump through everything, wrote that they tolerated the messiah comparisons only “when it was clear he didn’t actually think he was the Messiah.”

One Truth Social user demanded he take it down and apologize. That comment got over 9,000 likes. On his own platform.

When reporters asked Trump about it Monday morning, he said he thought it was “me as a doctor” and that it “had to do with Red Cross.” By late Monday morning, the post was gone.

He deleted it. He never deletes anything. That tells you everything about how bad even his people think this was.

Then he went after the Pope.

The same night he posted himself as Jesus, Trump wrote a lengthy attack on Pope Leo XIV, calling him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” He told reporters, “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess.”

He then claimed credit for Leo becoming Pope, writing, “He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

He said he preferred the Pope’s brother. He wrote that Louis Prevost, Leo’s older brother, is “all MAGA.”

Pope Leo responded from his papal flight to Algeria. He said: “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do.”

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a public rebuke: “Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”

Speaker Hakeem Jeffries responded: “Donald Trump shamefully attacked His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. People of faith will never worship a wannabe King.”

This is the president of the United States publicly feuding with the Pope while a war he started enters its seventh week.

The blockade started.

While Trump was fighting the Vatican, the U.S. Navy began its blockade of Iranian ports. CENTCOM confirmed it went into effect at 10 a.m. ET Monday, targeting all maritime traffic going to or from Iran while allowing ships bound for non-Iranian ports to pass.

Trump followed up on Truth Social, warning Iran’s fast attack boats not to approach, writing they would be “immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal.”

Nobody joined him.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer told BBC radio: “We are not supporting the blockade. The UK is not getting dragged in.”

France’s Emmanuel Macron announced a separate multinational conference to create a defensive mission to reopen the strait, calling it “strictly defensive” and “distinct from the belligerents.”

Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles called the blockade something that “makes no sense,” saying: “It’s one more episode in this whole downward spiral into which we’ve been dragged.”

Turkey said the strait should be reopened through diplomacy.

Iran’s military warned that “if the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will be safe.”

The United States is enforcing a naval blockade of a country of 88 million people. Alone.

The quiet part.

Here is what I can’t stop thinking about tonight.

He posted himself as Jesus. He attacked the Pope. He started a blockade. He lost his closest European ally. He deleted the Jesus post. He denied knowing what it was.

All of that happened in 48 hours.

I keep coming back to the image. Not because it’s the most important thing that happened. The blockade is. The 32 million people who may fall into poverty is. The fact that every NATO ally refused to participate is. But the image tells you something the policy doesn’t.

This is a man who has no limiting principle. There is no line he won’t cross. There is no institution he won’t mock. There is no faith he won’t use as a prop and no ally he won’t discard when they stop being useful.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said it today. She said it’s an Antichrist spirit. I don’t support MTG, but I agree. When the people who defended you through everything start using words like that, something has changed.

I think about that a lot. I think about what it looks like when people decide they’re done.

This is why I write.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish sourced, verified breaking news roundups of this war every single day. This is my personal Substack, where I write about what it all means, what I’m feeling, what I think you should be paying attention to.

I don’t have a staff. I don’t have corporate backing. I don’t have a newsroom. I have a laptop and a conviction that someone should be writing this stuff down while it’s happening.

A paid subscription to Sharad’s Room is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me doing this. Every single subscription matters. I’m not saying that as a pitch. I’m saying it because it’s the truth.

If today’s post meant something to you, if you think what’s happening right now deserves someone paying attention and writing it down honestly, I’m asking you to support this work.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack

Thank you for being in this room.

-- Sharad