by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

It’s Easter Sunday and I’ve been staring at my phone for two hours.

At 8:03 this morning, the president of the United States posted this on Truth Social:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell. JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

That is a real post. From the sitting president. On Easter morning. While Christian families across the country were getting ready for church, the commander in chief dropped an F-bomb, threatened to destroy civilian power plants and bridges in a country full of people who had nothing to do with this war, and signed off by praising Allah.

This is an unhinged man who has lost the ability to distinguish between a Truth Social rant and a national security strategy.

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His own people are turning on him.

Marjorie Taylor Greene. The woman who once compared herself to Trump’s biggest defender. The woman who stood by him through two impeachments, through January 6th, through everything. She posted this today:

“He has gone insane.”

She said everyone in his administration who claims to be a Christian needs to “fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.” She said Trump is “not a Christian.” She said his actions are “evil.” She said, “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.”

That is Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that. On Easter. About Donald Trump.

Senator Chris Murphy said if he were in Trump’s cabinet, he would be spending Easter Sunday “calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.” He called Trump’s post “completely, utterly unhinged” and said, “He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

Bernie Sanders called it “the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual.”

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb went on television and said the president is “clearly insane.” He said the current cabinet doesn’t have a single person in it who would say no to him. Not one.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted: “Happy Easter, America. As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media.”

And then, hours after the Truth Social post, Trump went on Fox News and said this: “If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

He told the Wall Street Journal that if Iran doesn’t comply by Tuesday evening, “they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights responded by saying Iranian civilians will lose heat, electricity, water, and the ability to flee. Targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime under international law. The president is announcing his intention to commit war crimes on a holiday weekend, and the people closest to him are calling him insane.

I wrote about this two days ago. I wrote about how the administration has been lying about the state of this war. I wrote about how they said Iran couldn’t shoot anything down, and then Iran shot down an F-15. That piece is here if you missed it.

Today is worse.

They got him out. But look at what it cost.

The good news first. The second crew member from that downed F-15 was rescued early this morning in one of the most dramatic military operations in recent history. The weapons system officer, a colonel, spent nearly two days hiding in a mountain crevice in southwestern Iran with nothing but a handgun. Iran was offering $60,000 to anyone who found him. Local tribesmen were firing rifles at American helicopters. The IRGC sealed off the region and sent search parties.

The CIA launched a deception campaign, spreading false information inside Iran that the airman had already been found and was being moved on the ground. While Iran was confused, CIA assets located the colonel in the mountains. Trump ordered the rescue and special operations forces went in under heavy fire.

Both crew members are now safe.

But here’s what that rescue cost. Two MC-130J special operations aircraft, each worth over $100 million, had to be blown up on the ground by American forces to prevent Iran from capturing their technology. At least two helicopters and additional Little Bird special operations aircraft were also destroyed. An A-10 Warthog pilot had to eject over Kuwait after being struck. CNN reports at least seven manned U.S. aircraft have been destroyed during this war.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker posted pictures of the wreckage and said, “If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined.”

Trump called it a triumph. He said it proved “overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies.” He said not a single American was killed or wounded.

I’m glad they got that man out. I’m glad he’s alive. But blowing up your own $200 million worth of aircraft on enemy soil while your president threatens to commit war crimes on Easter morning is not what dominance looks like. I wrote about this in my Centered America roundup today. The full sourced breakdown of every story is here.

$377 million for the ballroom.

I almost didn’t include this one because it feels absurd next to everything else. But that’s exactly why I have to.

While the president threatens to bomb power plants and bridges in Iran, his budget proposal asks for $377 million to renovate the White House residence. That is an 866% increase over last year. At the center of the spending is a $400 million ballroom, the one that’s been blocked by a federal judge, the one that 98% of public comments opposed, the one being funded in part by Google, Amazon, Apple, and Meta.

Trump is asking for nearly half a billion dollars to renovate his house while telling the country we can’t afford daycare.

He said it himself last week: “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare.”

But there’s $377 million for marble and onyx and a ballroom that seats a thousand people.

The quiet part.

Here is what I keep coming back to tonight.

It’s Easter. And instead of peace, we got an F-bomb. Instead of reflection, we got a promise to destroy power plants. Instead of leadership, we got a man that even Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling insane.

Senators are talking about the 25th Amendment. Former White House lawyers are going on television saying the president has lost his mind. His own Fox News interview featured him casually saying he might “blow everything up and take the oil.” And meanwhile, the administration is blacking out satellite imagery so nobody can see what’s actually happening over there.

Two days ago, Trump disappeared. The White House called a lid. Nobody knew where he was while an American was missing behind enemy lines. I wrote about that here. Today he’s back, and honestly, the silence might have been better.

I don’t know what Tuesday is going to look like. He said 8:00 PM Eastern Time. He said power plants and bridges. He said hell.

I believe him. That’s the terrifying part. I believe the president of the United States when he says he wants to destroy civilian infrastructure in a country of 88 million people, most of whom are just trying to survive. I believe him because he has spent every single day of this war telling us exactly who he is.

At some point, you have to take people at their word.

This is why I write.

I’m 19 years old. I run Centered America, where I publish sourced, verified breaking news roundups of this war every single day. This is my personal Substack, where I write about what it all means, what I’m feeling, what I think you should be paying attention to.

I don’t have a staff. I don’t have corporate backing. I don’t have a newsroom. I have a laptop and a conviction that someone should be writing this stuff down while it’s happening.

A paid subscription to Sharad’s Room is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me doing this. Every single subscription matters. I’m not saying that as a pitch. I’m saying it because it’s the truth.

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Thank you for being in this room. Especially today.

-- Sharad