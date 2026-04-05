Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MAOH60's avatar
MAOH60
15h

19 yrs old? You have more knowledge and gravitas than most late boomers my age. Bless you for sticking with it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sharad Swaney
Beth Dragonfly's avatar
Beth Dragonfly
16h

He is the reincarnation of Nero. He is a disgrace to humanity.

I weep as an American that he in anyway represents the government but I am sure that he does NOT REPRESENT the vast majority of Americans.

I pray in my way daily for an end to his war and aggression. He is incapable of acknowledging his faults, misdeeds, or cruelty.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture