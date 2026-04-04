by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I’m going to be honest with you. I’ve been sitting in front of my computer for six hours and I don’t know how to start this one.

There is an American weapons systems officer somewhere in Iran right now. He has been missing for over 36 hours. He ejected from an F-15 that was shot down on Friday. His pilot was rescued, but the helicopter that came to get him took small arms fire and the crew members on board were wounded. A second aircraft, an A-10, was also shot down during the rescue attempt. Iranian state television is offering civilians a bounty to find the missing American. The Revolutionary Guard closed off the mountainous area where they think he went down. Search teams are looking. Both sides are looking.

And the president of the United States has not said a word.

The White House called a lid today. That means Trump will not be seen publicly. No statements. No appearances. No press. On a Saturday. During a war. While an American service member is being hunted behind enemy lines.

Nobody knows where he is.

Speculation is spreading that he’s at Walter Reed. Unverified reports say roads near the hospital were blocked off. His social media has been quiet. He didn’t go to Mar-a-Lago this weekend, which he almost always does. There is no confirmation from anyone. The White House has said nothing.

I want to be careful here. I don’t know if he’s at Walter Reed. Neither does anyone else right now. What I do know is that the commander in chief is invisible during the most dangerous 48 hours of the entire war, and the people who work for him won’t tell the country where he is.

That alone is the story.

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They’re hiding the numbers too.

The Intercept published an investigation this week that found nearly 750 U.S. troops have been killed or wounded in the Middle East since October 2023. The Pentagon won’t confirm it. When The Intercept asked CENTCOM for updated casualty figures, a spokesperson sent back a number that was three days old and didn’t include 15 soldiers who’d just been wounded in an attack on a Saudi air base. When they asked for a correction, CENTCOM stopped responding.

A defense official called it a “casualty cover-up.”

The Biden administration used to send reporters detailed breakdowns of every attack, every injury, every base hit. This administration sends outdated numbers and then goes dark.

CENTCOM’s official X account has been silent for over 28 hours. No statement about the F-15. No statement about the A-10. No statement about the rescue. Nothing.

The Pentagon has said nothing. Hegseth has said nothing. The White House has said nothing.

An American is missing and every official channel has gone silent.

The paranoia inside the Pentagon is real.

While all of this is happening, Pete Hegseth fired the Army’s top general this week. Not because of the war. Not because of strategy. Because he’s afraid Dan Driscoll is going to take his job.

I wrote about this yesterday, but the reporting has gotten worse since then. Sources told the New York Post that Hegseth has been consumed by paranoia since the Signalgate scandal. He can’t fire Driscoll because the White House won’t let him. So instead he’s been systematically removing everyone around Driscoll. The Army Chief of Staff. Two other generals. A colonel who was Driscoll’s top aide. Over a dozen senior officers across all branches have had their promotions blocked.

Iran posted about it on X. They wrote “The regime change happened successfully” with pictures of the fired generals.

That’s what’s running the war right now. Personal insecurity. Office politics. A defense secretary who is more worried about his own job than the one missing in the mountains of southwestern Iran.

The quiet part.

I’ll tell you what sits with me the most today.

It’s not the lid. It’s not the Walter Reed rumors. It’s not even the missing pilot, although that’s the thing I keep thinking about when I close my eyes.

It’s the silence.

Every institution that is supposed to tell the American people what is happening has stopped talking. The military command in charge of the war zone. The Pentagon. The White House. The president. All of them. At the same time. During the worst 48 hours of the conflict.

Two days ago, Trump told you Iran’s air defenses were 100% destroyed. That they couldn’t shoot anything down. That the military was unstoppable.

Iran shot down two U.S. aircraft in a single day.

And now nobody will come out and say anything.

I’ve written before about the gap between what this administration says and what is actually happening. That gap has never been wider than it is right now. There is an American missing. There are 750 casualties the Pentagon won’t account for. There is a war that is escalating, not ending. And the man in charge has disappeared from public view on a Saturday afternoon while the country waits.

That’s not chaos. That’s a choice.

Somebody decided that silence was better than truth today. Somebody decided that the American public doesn’t get to know what’s happening to their service members, to their president, to their country.

I disagree.

This is why I do what I do.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish breaking news roundups every single day of this war. I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I don’t make anything up and I don’t skip the stories that are hard to write.

I do this because I believe the American people deserve to know what’s happening, especially when the people in power decide they don’t want you to.

Today is one of those days.

My work runs on paid subscriptions. That’s it. No PAC money. No dark donors. No corporate sponsors. Just people who think independent journalism matters enough to pay for it.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me reporting. It keeps the lights on. It pays for the infrastructure that lets me publish a sourced, verified news roundup at 2 AM when the White House has gone dark and the Pentagon won’t pick up the phone.

If you think what you just read matters, if you think someone should be doing this work, I’m asking you to put money behind that belief.

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Every single subscription makes a difference. I’m not saying that to be nice. I’m saying it because it’s true.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad