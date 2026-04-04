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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
2d

The nation needs more 19 year olds taking the nations politics by the horns. Keep it up. I am a 78 year old retired nuclear Submarine Captain and you and people like you are the reason I served. Keep it up!

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5 replies by Sharad Swaney and others
Donna Vest's avatar
Donna Vest
2d

Great article. Thank you for doing what most of us cannot, get answers to these insane questions. Keep it up, young man! Making America proud again

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