by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The United States military used to recognize more than 200 religions. As of a memo that surfaced this week, it recognizes 31.

That is not a typo. The Department of Defense took the list of every faith a service member could claim, 211 of them, and deleted about 180 in a single document. What survives is 31 categories, and two-thirds of those are denominations of Christianity.

The memo was signed by Anthony Tata, the undersecretary for personnel and readiness, at the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and it was first reported by Military.com. Those 31 codes decide who the military plans chaplain support around. If your faith is not on the list, then on paper you are not really there.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you to hit subscribe. I am going to ask you for one more thing at the end, and I want you to understand why before I do.

What they kept, and what they cut.

Kept on the list: every Christian denomination, plus Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, the Baha’i faith, and Agnostics.

Cut from it: Atheists. Humanists. Pagans. Druids. Wiccans. Unitarian Universalists. Deists. Heathens. A whole column of small, quiet, mostly harmless ways that Americans in uniform had told their own government what they believe, gone in one stroke.

Here is the part that should stop you. In 2017, during Trump’s first term, the military went the opposite direction. The Armed Forces Chaplains Board expanded the codes to, in their words, “better identify religious preferences.” Eight years later the same institution decided that identifying what people actually believe was the problem to be solved.

The reason they gave.

The official answer is efficiency. Hegseth posted that the list had “ballooned to well over 200 faith codes” and called the old system “impractical and unusable.” He said 82 percent of religious service members use only six of the codes anyway. Tata’s memo says the change will “streamline” how the military tracks faith so chaplains can serve people better.

So the fix for a list that was too inclusive was to make it less inclusive. The complaint was that it was too long, and the solution was to make a lot of people shorter.

The Department of War part.

This is the detail I keep getting stuck on. The memo does not say Department of Defense. It refers to the “DoW,” the Department of War, the name this administration has been quietly dragging the Pentagon back toward. The document that erases 180 faiths from official existence is written in the language of war, not defense. I do not think that is an accident, and I do not think the people writing it are confused about what kind of country they are assembling.

My mom and the list.

I am 19. I was raised by my mom, who is my hero. When she left my father, who was struggling with addiction, she gave me something I did not fully appreciate at the time: the chance to figure out who I was for myself. We did not have an easy road, but one of the only things that was completely mine through all of it was what I got to believe. Not what some office wrote down about me. What I actually believed, in my own head, on the bad nights, when nothing else held. Nobody got to put that on a list.

A government that keeps a list of approved religions has already told you what it thinks of the ones it left off.

I do not need to share my own beliefs here to be afraid of that. You should not have to qualify, to a personnel office, for the right to your own soul.

Why I am asking you here.

This is the kind of story that gets one news cycle and vanishes, because it is a memo, not a missile. Nobody died, nothing exploded. It is the slow kind of wrong, and the slow kind is exactly what needs someone to write it down and keep it written down after everyone has scrolled past.

That is the whole job. I read the memo. I sourced the quotes. I checked the number, 211 down to 31, against the reporting before I typed a word of this.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. I own and run Centered America as a nonprofit, and I write this room myself, and the people who pay are the reason a memo like this gets named out loud instead of slipping past the whole country.

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The quiet part.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation called the new list a “middle finger to the United States Constitution’s separation of church and state.” They are the ones who reached for the phrase I have been circling this entire post. They said it is getting closer and closer to Christian nationalism.

I want to be careful, because saying only what is true is the one thing I will not trade. I do not know what is in the hearts of the men who signed this. I do not know if Anthony Tata sat down meaning to build a Christian state. Neither does anyone else right now.

But you do not have to read a man’s heart to read his list. The list kept the cross and cut the rest. It held onto the big faiths and deleted the small ones. It was written by people who renamed the building after war, and it was handed to you as housekeeping.

That is the move every time. They do the thing in a memo, on an ordinary day, in the vocabulary of efficiency, and they count on you being too tired to notice that the government just ranked your conscience.

I noticed. I am tired too. I noticed anyway.

If this one landed, the single most useful thing you can do is restack it. Not for me. For the next person scrolling who has no idea this memo exists, because a restack is how this leaves my small room and lands in theirs, and on Substack it moves more people than anything else I am able to do.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.