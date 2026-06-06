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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
2h

It's there Hitler thing. Hegseth is simply wrong, he has a distorted view of religions, we all count as human beings that believe what we want to, it is freedom of speech and separation of religion from government, ignore him and their evil ways

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Donna Mattison-Earls's avatar
Donna Mattison-Earls
2h

Take that horrible cross and get out of your post. You have to grow up and if you can’ do that find a bucket of army men you won’t need the women. You will be in prison soon enough and you are the one that will get many years. You should never be allowed to do anything that requires an adult.

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