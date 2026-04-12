by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There’s a lot going on today.

The peace talks failed and the president announced a blockade.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States Navy would begin blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz. He said he had instructed the Navy to hunt down and intercept every vessel in international waters that has paid Iran a toll. He said the U.S. would begin destroying mines. He said anyone who fires at American forces or peaceful ships would be “BLOWN TO HELL.”

This is the waterway that carries a fifth of the world’s oil. It has been functionally closed for weeks. Gas prices have been surging. Economies around the world are buckling. And the president’s response to a failed peace deal is to announce that he’s going to close it even harder.

I need you to sit with that for a second.

Iran was charging ships to pass through. That’s true. Some vessels were paying millions in Chinese yuan to guarantee safe passage. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had set up what analysts called a toll booth regime, requiring documentation, clearance codes, and escorted passage through a single controlled corridor. That is extortion. Nobody disputes that.

But Trump’s answer is not to reopen the strait. His answer is to blockade it himself. He is punishing Iran by doing the exact thing he has been screaming at Iran for doing. He is closing the chokepoint that he has spent six weeks demanding be opened. And he is doing it the morning after his own vice president sat across from Iranian negotiators for 21 hours and came home empty-handed.

Senator Mark Warner went on CNN this morning and said what everyone is thinking. “I have no idea how he’s going to get it reopened. I don’t see the connection there.”

Neither do I.

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The talks.

Here is what actually happened in Islamabad.

Vance led the U.S. delegation. They met with Iranian negotiators face to face for more than 21 hours. That is not nothing. That is the first direct meeting between American and Iranian officials during this entire war. Pakistan hosted. A fragile two-week ceasefire held while they talked.

According to both sides, they agreed on most points. But the one point that mattered, the one that the entire war was supposedly about, they couldn’t close. Nuclear. Iran would not commit to giving up its nuclear program. Trump posted that Iran “wants Nuclear” and said everything else was secondary.

Iran’s version is different. Tehran said the talks didn’t lead to an agreement but that they had “reached an understanding on a number of issues.” Their demands included control of the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, and a ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Those are not small asks. But they are the kind of asks you negotiate down from. That is what diplomacy is. You sit across from someone who wants things you don’t want to give, and you keep talking.

Instead, Trump announced a blockade.

Vance told reporters: “The Iranians have chosen not to accept our terms.” He left the door slightly open, calling the U.S. proposal “our final and best offer.” But by the time he finished his sentence, Trump had already posted the blockade order.

An Iranian lawmaker who was part of the negotiating team said the world should know that the Strait of Hormuz “will not be opened.” Iran’s deputy parliament speaker said the U.S. has learned in 40 days of war that victory “is determined by the will of nations and superiority on the battlefield, not by rhetoric on social media.”

That quote is going to age one of two ways.

While this was happening.

Viktor Orbán lost Hungary.

I need to talk about this because it matters more than you think. Orbán was Trump’s closest ally in Europe. He was the model. The proof of concept. The guy who showed the global far right that you could win elections, dismantle institutions, capture the courts, seize the media, and stay in power for 16 years. JD Vance flew to Budapest last week to campaign with him. Trump promised to bring “economic might” to Hungary if Orbán won.

Orbán lost by 16 points.

Péter Magyar, a former Orbán insider who broke with the party over corruption, won a supermajority. His party will control more than two thirds of parliament. That is enough to rewrite the constitution. To undo everything Orbán built. Crowds gathered along the Danube and sang. One of them was waving an EU flag with the Hungarian flag painted on his face. He told a reporter: “This election was about a clash of civilizations. Either you belong in a Western-type democracy or an Eastern-type dictatorship.”

They chose democracy. They chanted “Russian go away.” They sang Queen’s “We Are the Champions” on the banks of the river while their parliament building lit up across the water.

Orbán called it “painful.” He congratulated the winner. He said Fidesz would serve from opposition. And just like that, 16 years ended in a single night.

I’m telling you this because it’s easy to feel like the walls are closing in. Like the direction we’re headed is the only direction that exists. Hungary just proved that’s not true. A country that had every structural disadvantage, a captured media, gerrymandered districts, foreign interference, Russian money, and the full weight of an authoritarian machine, voted its way out anyway.

Remember that.

The quiet part.

Here is what I keep coming back to tonight.

The president announced a naval blockade of the most important energy corridor on earth and the most notable response from Congress was a Democratic senator saying he doesn’t understand the logic. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, 6 million Hungarians stood in line and ended an authoritarian government with ballots.

Nobody in Washington tried to stop the blockade. Nobody forced a vote. Nobody demanded an explanation. The announcement came on Truth Social on a Sunday morning and the machinery of war just kept grinding forward.

Trump also said today that the U.S. has “already won” the war regardless of whether a deal is reached. He said it “makes no difference” whether there’s an agreement. He told Fox News the blockade would be “all or nothing” and that even allies would not be exempt.

The UK immediately denied any involvement. A spokesperson said Britain “continues to support freedom of navigation” and that the strait “must not be subject to tolling.” So the president announced a blockade, claimed other countries would join, and within hours our closest ally said no.

Pope Leo said what I was thinking yesterday. He called the mindset driving this war a “delusion of omnipotence.” He said: “Enough of the idolatry of self and money. Enough of the display of power. Enough of war.” He didn’t name anyone. He didn’t have to.

I think about the people in Iran who just want to go to work. Who just want their power to stay on. Who just want to buy bread and fill up their cars and put their kids to bed without wondering if tonight is the night the sky lights up again. I think about the 88 million people on the other end of this blockade who didn’t choose any of this. I think about how the word “blockade” sounds clean and strategic in a headline but in practice it means starvation and shortage and suffering for people who had no say.

And I think about Budapest. About 6 million people who decided they’d had enough. Who stood in line and voted and sang on a riverbank and proved that the thing that feels impossible is only impossible until it isn’t.

Two stories. Two directions. Same Sunday.

This is why I write.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish breaking news roundups every single day. I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I don’t make anything up and I don’t skip the stories that are hard to write.

A paid subscription to Sharad’s Room is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me reporting. It keeps the lights on. It pays for the infrastructure that lets me publish a sourced, verified news roundup when the president drops a blockade order on Truth Social and nobody in Washington will explain why.

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Thank you for being in this room. Especially tonight.

-- Sharad