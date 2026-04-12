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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
6h

He needs to be arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned. We know that’s not gonna happen. He has destroyed our republic !!! Along with all the elected officials who have backed his every move🤨😠😡🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏾

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Terri Seagull's avatar
Terri Seagull
6h

Hungary has mirrored back to us the values we used to model to the world. No longer, sadly. I hope while we look into that mirror it reminds us who “we used to be”. Maybe we can at least once again the country that our forefathers envisioned for us. We should be willing to fight for these principles “to be self-evident”.

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