by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a city in California called Arcadia. Fifty-six thousand people. Tree-lined streets, a Methodist hospital, a racetrack famous enough that Seabiscuit raced there. The kind of place where the mayor goes to ribbon cuttings and gets photographed handing out plaques at the Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor of Arcadia, until yesterday morning, was a woman named Eileen Wang. She is 58 years old. She was elected to the city council in November of 2022. She became mayor on a rotating basis the way most small-city mayors do, by being next in line on a five-person council. She had a parent teacher association background. She was president of the American Southwest Chamber of Commerce. She was, by every visible measure, the kind of local official who shows up at school board meetings and cuts ribbons.

She was also, according to her own signed plea agreement with the United States Department of Justice, working as an agent of the People’s Republic of China.

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Here is what she admitted to.

From late 2020 through 2022, while she was running for office and after she won, Eileen Wang was receiving directives from officials of the Chinese government over WeChat. They would send her pre-written articles. She would post them on a website she ran called U.S. News Center, which presented itself as a news source for the Chinese American community in Southern California. She would not disclose, on the website or anywhere else, that the content was coming from a foreign government.

In one example from her plea agreement, a Chinese official sent her an article. She posted it. She replied with the link. The official said, in Chinese, “So fast, thank you everyone.”

In another example, she edited an article at the direction of a Chinese official. She sent him a link to the updated version. Then she sent him a screenshot showing the article had been viewed 15,128 times. The official wrote back one word.

“Great!”

She replied, “Thank you leader.”

Thank you leader.

A sitting elected official in the state of California, signing off to a foreign intelligence operative the way a junior employee signs off to a boss. Reporting her engagement numbers. Asking for approval on her edits. Saying thank you.

She also, according to the DOJ, communicated with a man named John Chen. Chen is described in the court documents as a high-level member of the Chinese intelligence apparatus. Someone who attended elite Chinese Communist Party functions. Someone who, the records say, met personally with Xi Jinping. In November of 2021 she sent him an article and wrote, “This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to send.”

Chen is currently serving 20 months in federal prison for the same kind of crime.

Her former fiancé, a man named Yaoning “Mike” Sun, who was also the treasurer of her 2022 city council campaign, is currently serving four years in federal prison for the same kind of crime.

She is the third person in this same operation to plead guilty. She is also the only one who got elected to public office in the process.

The Mar-a-Lago of it.

I keep coming back to a thing that is not really about Eileen Wang at all.

Marjorie Taylor Greene told us a few weeks ago that Donald Trump called the men in the Epstein files “good people.” People you know. From the club. It was a private remark on a private phone call that became public because she would not take her name off a discharge petition.

The phrase that has stuck with me is “from the club.”

The men in the Epstein files were from the club. The mayor of Arcadia, allegedly, was from a different club. A WeChat group where Chinese intelligence officials handed out pre-written propaganda and an elected American official thanked them for the assignment. Different country. Different language. Different stated goals. Same dynamic. Somebody with power, behind a curtain, telling a useful person what to say in public, and that useful person saying thank you leader and posting it.

This is what I find hard to write about with the appropriate level of alarm, because the alarm is already so high about so many things. We are inside a war with Iran. The Pentagon has not accounted for nearly 750 American casualties. A congressman flew to Washington and got gaveled out. Pam Bondi is going to sit for a deposition on the 29th. A federal task force just deported 27 cruise ship workers, ten of them from a Disney boat docked in San Diego, for offenses against children. The president is posting deranged things on Truth Social at three in the morning about putting his own face on the hundred dollar bill.

And underneath all of that, in a city of 56,000 people that most of the country has never heard of, the mayor was logging into WeChat and asking a Chinese intelligence officer if her article was good enough.

The thing about local government.

I want to say something about how this happens.

City councils in this country are mostly invisible. Most people cannot name their city councilmember. Most people do not vote in off-cycle municipal elections. The races are nonpartisan in a lot of places. The campaigns are decided by a few hundred votes, sometimes a few dozen. The people who run for them are mostly volunteers and small-business owners and PTA presidents who genuinely want to do something for their neighborhood.

It is also, for that exact reason, the easiest entry point into American political life that exists. You do not need a national party to back you. You do not need millions of dollars. You need to know enough people in a city of 50,000 to win a seat. And once you are on that seat, you have a title. You have access to other elected officials. You have a name that the next person up the ladder will recognize.

Eileen Wang sat on a city council. She did not have access to nuclear codes. She did not have access to classified intelligence. She had access to a microphone, a website, a community of Chinese American voters in the San Gabriel Valley, and a title that opened doors.

That was what they wanted from her. That was enough.

A short sentence I have to be honest about.

This story does not have the body count of the others I have been writing about. Nobody died because Eileen Wang posted a propaganda piece on a niche website. The damage is harder to point at. It is the slow erosion of the thing underneath everything else, which is the idea that the people we elect are actually working for us.

I do not know how many other Eileen Wangs there are. The FBI assistant director on this case said, “Let this serve as a clear warning: individuals who act on behalf of foreign governments to influence our democracy will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.” I believe him about the cases the bureau catches. I do not know what the cases they have not caught look like.

Here is what I keep thinking. Eileen Wang got caught because her fiancé got caught. Her fiancé got caught because Chen got caught. Chen got caught because the case against him was already moving when she was still posting articles and signing thank you leader.

If Chen had never been arrested, Sun would not have been arrested. If Sun had never been arrested, Wang would still be the mayor of Arcadia. She would still be running her website. She would still be cutting ribbons. She might be running for something bigger by now. State assembly. School board, somewhere larger. Who knows.

The system worked here because one thread in a much bigger ball of yarn happened to get pulled. It is not comforting to me that this is how it works. It is the opposite of comforting.

I want to ask you for something before I keep going, and I want to tie it to what you just read.

A sitting American mayor wrote “Thank you leader” to a Chinese intelligence official. That sentence is in a federal plea agreement. It exists in the world because the FBI caught one thread of a much bigger operation and pulled. There are dozens of city councils in this country where the next Eileen Wang has not been caught yet, and the only thing that surfaces these stories before they grow into something worse is people who sit down and read court filings and write them up.

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Every single subscription matters. I am not being polite when I say that. I am saying it because it is the truth of how this works.

The quiet part.

The thing I cannot stop thinking about is the phrase thank you leader.

It is such a small phrase. Three words. It is how an employee in any company in any country addresses a manager when they want to be respectful. There is nothing inherently sinister about it. People say it all the time. Subordinates say it to bosses on Zoom calls a million times a day.

The sinister part is who she was saying it to.

She was saying it to a man working for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While serving as an elected official in the state of California. While sitting on a council that was about to make her mayor. While people in her city were voting for her because they thought she worked for them.

She did not work for them. She worked, by her own admission, for someone else. Someone she addressed as leader.

I do not know how to end this one cleanly, because I do not have a clean takeaway. What I have is a city of 56,000 people that just found out the woman they elected was reporting to a foreign government. What I have is a federal case that exists only because somebody upstream got caught first. What I have is the knowledge that this is the third guilty plea in a single operation, and that operation was small enough to be run out of a WeChat group, and that the WeChat group produced an actual American mayor.

The men in the Epstein files were from the club. The mayor of Arcadia was from a different club.

The clubs keep getting bigger.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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*A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.*