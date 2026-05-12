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Wales P. Nematollahi's avatar
Wales P. Nematollahi
1h

All three should be forced to serve in separate American prisons until the oligarchs in China bargain for their release. We should bargain hard with them. Maybe we can send them

Trump as part of the deal.

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Shawn K. Younkin's avatar
Shawn K. Younkin
1h

“Let this serve as a clear warning: individuals who act on behalf of foreign governments to influence our democracy will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.” - Unless your tim pool or the other Russian assets who got to keep their money and their freedom.

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