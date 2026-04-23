by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The president of the United States ordered the Navy to kill people on Truth Social this morning.

He typed out rules of engagement. Told our sailors to “shoot and kill any boat” in the Strait of Hormuz. Told them to triple the pace. Posted it at dawn, in between a rant about Norm Eisen and a conspiracy theory about John Roberts.

A few hours earlier, the Secretary of Defense fired the Secretary of the Navy. Effective immediately. In the middle of a naval blockade. While 10,000 American sailors are enforcing it.

And at 8:30 in the morning, Eric Trump was on Fox Business laughing about a $24 million Pentagon contract for a company where he serves as chief strategy adviser.

That’s the shape of this day.

If you’ve been reading these, please become a free or paid subscriber. I’ll keep doing the work either way, but I want you here for it.

A kill order on social media.

I want to slow down on this first one.

The president did not go to a podium. He did not address the nation. He did not brief Congress. He did not sign a national security finding. He posted a message at dawn ordering American sailors to kill a specific category of people, and then posted again that the activity was being tripled.

That is the entire process now. That is the chain of command. A social media post.

Think about what it’s like to be a 22-year-old petty officer on a destroyer in the Persian Gulf this morning, and the update on your rules of engagement arrives through your CO’s phone because the president typed it in between other posts. No speech. No briefing. No press conference. Just shoot and kill.

They fired the Navy Secretary mid-war.

John Phelan spent yesterday morning on Capitol Hill talking to lawmakers about the Navy’s budget. He had no idea he was about to be fired. By the end of the day the Pentagon announced he was leaving “effective immediately.”

Sources say Hegseth was furious that Phelan had a direct line to Trump. That Phelan texted the president about shipbuilding in the middle of the night. That he pitched a battleship idea directly to Trump and went around Hegseth to do it.

That is why they fired him. Not because of strategy. Not because of the blockade. Because the Secretary of Defense has ego problems, and his boss’s favor is a finite resource.

This is the man running the war. Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on Armed Services, called the firing part of “the instability and dysfunction that have come to define the Department of Defense.” That’s the Democrat. What worries me more: I haven’t seen any Republicans object.

We are 56 days into this war. The Pentagon has now fired the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Chief of Naval Operations, the Air Force Vice Chief, the Army Chief of Staff, and now the Navy Secretary. All while the shooting is going on. All because of internal politics.

If you trust the people running this, trust them. I don’t.

Eric Trump sold robots to his dad’s Pentagon.

Fox Business spent ten minutes this morning with Eric Trump and Foundation Industries CEO Sankaet Pathak. The subject was a $24 million Pentagon contract awarded to Foundation Industries, where Eric serves as chief strategy adviser.

Eric said, “We better be winning this race in the United States of America.” He said the robots high-five you. Said they follow your commands. Said it’s just like crypto, which he also got into big. He did not explain how his father’s Defense Department happened to award $24 million to a company he’s a senior officer at.

The Pentagon spent more money in one day on a company where the president’s son is an executive than House Republicans spent four years alleging the Biden family received from all foreign sources combined.

And nobody in the Republican party said a word.

The IEA says it is the worst energy crisis ever recorded.

I don’t usually lead with an economist but this one matters. Fatih Birol, who runs the International Energy Agency, told CNBC today, “We are facing the biggest energy security threat in history.”

He said the world has lost 13 million barrels of oil per day. For context: in each of the two 1970s oil shocks, the ones that made your grandparents lose their minds at gas stations, the disruption was about 5 million barrels per day.

We are currently living through something two and a half times worse than that.

That’s why you’re paying what you’re paying at the pump. That’s why Lufthansa just canceled 20,000 flights. That’s why airlines are raising ticket prices twenty percent. Not inflation. Not greed. A war. A war your representatives have never voted on.

The quiet part.

I want to be honest with you about how this feels.

The president is issuing kill orders on social media. The Secretary of Defense is firing his top brass because he’s scared of his deputies. The president’s son is selling war robots on television. The strait is closed. Gas is $4. Flights are canceled. People are dying in Beirut. Iran is collecting tolls. A Pentagon spokesperson is denying a Washington Post report that it will take six months to clear mines the Pentagon does not officially admit exist.

And the country is supposed to pretend this is fine.

I’m 19. I grew up in Arizona and New Mexico and Pennsylvania and Missouri. I’ve been afraid. I’ve seen what happens when nobody in charge tells the truth. I know what it does to a kid to figure out that the adults are lying, and everyone around them is just going along with it because naming it is exhausting.

That’s where we are as a country now. The adults are lying. Everyone around them is going along with it because naming it is exhausting.

I’m not going along with it. I can’t.

Why I’m asking.

I do this work because I can’t not. I publish a sourced, linked, verified breakdown of this war every single day. I search every story myself. I don’t paraphrase press releases. I don’t take anyone’s word for anything.

The Pentagon got one of its own spokespeople on the record today calling honest reporting “dishonest journalism.” That is the kind of country we are in. The official line from the government is that telling the truth is dishonest.

I am asking you to put money behind the opposite.

Put your thumb on the scale for the other side.

Subscribe. $8 a month. $50 a year. No PACs, no dark money, no corporate sponsors. Just you, me, and the truth about this war.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad