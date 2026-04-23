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Eileen M. Forbes's avatar
Eileen M. Forbes
2hEdited

Eric chump isn’t fit to lead anything! Not even a dog to water!!!! And CERTAINLY not fit to strategize! He’s even more stupid than his father, and that’s saying a lot.

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
2h

With low approval ratings, tRump is burning down the house as he skims money off the war, a madman.

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