Dear Room,

I’m going to do something different today and ask you at the very top. A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. I’m asking now because I don’t want to interrupt what comes next, and because I’m in this story. You’ll see what I mean.

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Now here it is.

The federal agency in charge of the military draft put out a request this week. It wants a contractor to build a computer simulation of a draft. Not a study. Not a report. A working model of the entire pipeline, from registration to selection to notification to delivery, including how many men would show up, how many wouldn’t, and how many would be medically disqualified.

They are rehearsing it. During a war.

December 19.

Here is the part most people don’t know yet.

On December 19, every man in America between 18 and 26 will be automatically registered for the draft. No form. No signature. No choice to make. The Selective Service will pull your name from federal databases, like the Social Security Administration, and you will be in the pool the moment you turn 18.

This was mandated in December 2025, when Trump signed the defense bill that contained it. For 85 years, since 1940, the deal was that you registered yourself. That deal ends in five months. The government registers you now.

About 81 percent of eligible men registered in 2024. After December, it rounds up to everyone.

The simulation.

The request for the simulation is a strange document, because in it, the agency admits it does not actually know if any of this works.

In its own words, the Selective Service “currently relies on manual analysis, legacy modeling approaches, outdated assumptions, and historical datasets that do not fully reflect modern demographics.” Translation: the plans on the shelf are old, and nobody has tested them against the country that exists today.

So the simulation will model everything. Registration. The lottery. Medical screening at processing stations. No-show rates. Conscientious objector claims. Alternative service for people who refuse to fight. Every step between a draft being authorized and a kid standing at a processing station.

And here is the number I have not been able to shake since I read it. The Department of Defense requires the Selective Service to deliver the first inductees to the military within 193 days of a draft being authorized.

193 days. That is the gap between a vote in Congress and the first busload of draftees. That is what they’re rehearsing to get right.

What I can say and what I can’t.

I need to be straight with you, because other accounts covering this are not going to be.

There is no draft. Nobody has proposed one. The automatic registration law passed with bipartisan votes, sponsored by a Democrat, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, months before the war with Iran started. Turning the draft back on would take a separate act of Congress, and that has not happened since Vietnam. The last American was drafted in February 1973. That is 53 years ago. All of that is true and I will not pretend otherwise to scare you.

But here is what else is true. The administration has declined to rule out putting US troops on the ground in Iran. The war is in its fifth month. And the agency that would run a draft chose this exact moment to admit its plans are outdated and start building the machine that fixes them.

Infrastructure is not intent. I know that. But intent can show up fast, and infrastructure is what decides whether it works when it does.

The order of the lottery.

If you want to know how a draft would actually go, the agency spells it out. A lottery of birthdays. Men turning 20 that year get called first. Then 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, then 19, then the 18-year-olds.

I turn 20 this year. My birthday goes into the first drawing.

I don’t say that for sympathy. I say it because I think it’s the only honest way to write this story. Every person writing about this in the abstract is writing about kids my age. My friends. The guys I graduated with in 2024, who are working jobs and starting community college and figuring out their lives. On December 19, all of us get swept into a database, automatically, while a war grinds on and a contractor somewhere builds a model of how fast we could be processed.

My mom reads everything I write. I thought about her reading this one for a long time before I started typing.

The quiet part.

The scariest part of this story is not the simulation. It’s the silence around it.

If the government announced a draft tomorrow, the country would erupt. There would be marches, hearings, walkouts. Everybody understands what a draft is.

Nobody understands what this is, and that’s the design. A registration change buried in a defense bill. A modeling contract posted in July. Each piece is boring on its own, defensible on its own, bipartisan on its own. Put together, they are the quiet construction of a machine the country would never approve of loudly.

Fifty-three years of an all-volunteer military rested on a simple idea: if America ever wants to force its kids to fight, it has to say so out loud and take the political hit. What got built this year doesn’t announce anything. It just makes the saying easier, faster, and 193 days from done.

I’ll be watching what the simulation finds. So should you.

Before you go.

If this reached you, restack it. Not for me, for the 18-year-olds who have no idea this is happening to them in five months. A restack puts this in front of people outside this room, and on Substack it’s the single most useful thing you can do. It costs nothing.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.