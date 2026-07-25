Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Vote Against Billionaires's avatar
Vote Against Billionaires
1d

The strategy is working. “Flood the zone” so we miss things like this.

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Diana's avatar
Diana
1d

Why can’t they ever just tell the truth?

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