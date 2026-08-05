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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
14h

The Trump Administration has not earned the trust of anyone but the high authoritarian supporters. I would think Americans would like to know what type of information is being shared. Is the FBI sharing personal information on US Citizens that could be used in election interference? This would not surprise me considering the previous Trump Administration's involvement with Russia as documented in the Mueller Report. I wonder what Trump's response would be if a reporter asked him about this? If he says "i know nothing" or words to that effect then the alarm bells need to sound, loudly and often.

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Rick Elizondo | R3Zondo's avatar
Rick Elizondo | R3Zondo
12h

Sharad, this is the kind of article I want more nineteen year olds writing. You didn’t just react to the headline, you asked who controls the boundary and what happens when it gets crossed. That’s the actual question, and most coverage of this is going to miss it entirely.

I also appreciate you naming your process at the bottom. That shouldn’t be a brave thing to do, it should just be normal.

Keep going.

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