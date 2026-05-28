by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

WIRED obtained more than a thousand pages of internal federal documents this week, and I want you to read this sentence from one of them before I say anything else.

“The chaotic atmosphere that may result from emergent AI technology in the next five years may fuel large-scale protests that devolve into civil unrest and anti-tech violent extremist activity, especially in large urban areas such as New York City.”

That is a New York Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau report. It is real. WIRED published it Tuesday along with reporting confirming that the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and roughly 80 fusion centers across the country are now actively surveilling something they have decided to call “anti-tech violent extremism.”

I want to be careful and slow here, because the words matter.

A fusion center is a building where federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies share intelligence with each other. There are around 80 of them. They were created after 9/11 to track terrorism. WIRED’s reporting confirms that those buildings are now sending around bulletins about the danger posed by people who oppose AI, oppose data centers, or even just show up to local government meetings to complain about them.

There is no terrorist group. There is no movement. There is just a category, brand new, made out of words, that the federal government is now using to watch ordinary Americans.

Before I keep going, I would really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. The rest of this post is going to get worse, and I want you in the room with me when it does.

What counts as suspicious.

This is the part that broke me.

WIRED reviewed documentation from the Northern Virginia Regional Intelligence Center listing specific activities that qualify as suspicious behavior under the new framework. Two of the activities listed are “observation” and “photography” of AI data centers.

Photographing a building. Looking at a building. That is on a federal suspicious activity list.

I have driven past data centers in Northern Virginia. I have wondered out loud, in this room, about how much water they use and how much of the local grid they consume. I have written about residents in small towns showing up to budget committee meetings to ask their elected officials questions about new data center construction. According to documents WIRED obtained this week, the federal government considers some of those people, some of those questions, some of that civic engagement, suspicious.

Fusion centers in multiple states are, in WIRED’s words, gathering and circulating intelligence about alleged threats to data centers. That includes monitoring “public meetings like town halls and budget committee meetings where residents are showing up to complain about data centers being built in their neighborhoods.”

Let me say that one more time. Going to a town hall meeting in your own town to ask your own elected officials a question about the construction of a building in your own community is now an act the federal intelligence apparatus is paying attention to.

Spencer Reynolds, Senior Counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, told WIRED, “Suspicious activity reports are incredibly unreliable, often about vague or innocent behavior, issued under permissive standards.”

He is being polite.

How we got here.

The legal framework for this came from two places. The first was Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, which instructs the Department of Justice to target anyone holding “anti-American,” “anti-Christian,” and “anti-capitalism” beliefs.

You read that correctly. Beliefs.

A presidential memo, signed by the sitting president, directs federal law enforcement to identify, monitor, and presumably act against Americans who hold the wrong opinions. Not actions. Not crimes. Opinions.

The second piece was a counterterrorism strategy released earlier this month by Trump’s counterterrorism czar Sebastian Gorka. WIRED reports that Gorka’s strategy named left-wing extremism as one of the three top counterterrorism priorities facing the United States.

The framework was built. The infrastructure was in place. All they needed was a category to put people in. Now we have one. “Anti-tech violent extremist.” It is broad enough to catch a programmer who tweeted that AI will take her job. It is broad enough to catch a retiree who photographed a substation. It is broad enough to catch a mom at a town hall asking why her water bill went up.

That is on purpose.

Why I am asking, here, before the personal pivot.

I want to put the ask in an unusual place this time, because I think it matters where it sits.

The whole point of the framework WIRED just exposed is that it is supposed to make ordinary civic activity expensive. To make you think twice before showing up. To make you wonder if a photo on your phone is going to end up in a file. To make you small.

The way you fight that, in 2026, is by funding people who refuse to be small. Reporters who will not stop printing the documents. Lawyers who will not stop suing. Organizers who will not stop showing up at the budget committee meeting anyway. Writers who will not stop putting it in front of you, on a Friday morning, in a room you trust.

This room runs on paid subscribers. Eight dollars a month or fifty dollars a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If the idea of the FBI building a category for people who photograph buildings bothers you, the most direct thing you can do about it is fund the people who keep writing the buildings down.

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The mother at the town hall.

I keep thinking about a specific person. I do not know her name. I do not know what state she lives in. I do not have evidence she exists, in the way I have evidence of the documents WIRED obtained.

But I have a strong feeling she is real.

She is a mother. She lives in a town in Virginia or Texas or Arizona, somewhere AI data centers are eating land and water and electricity at a pace nobody can keep up with. She read in the local paper that a new one is being approved near her kid’s school. She is worried, the way mothers worry, in a way that is specific and detailed and not abstract.

She went to a budget committee meeting on a Tuesday night. She brought her notes. She got up at the open comment portion and asked her city council something polite and reasonable about the water usage and the noise and what the buildout would mean for her property taxes.

I cannot prove that woman is in a fusion center file tonight. Neither can WIRED, exactly. What WIRED can prove is that fusion centers are gathering intelligence on people at town halls who complain about data centers. The category exists. The infrastructure exists. The presidential memo exists.

I am 19 years old. I am old enough to remember when the answer to a mother at a budget committee meeting was a polite response from a city councilman. I am young enough to be terrified that the answer, now, is a federal report.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, of all people, said it best on X when this story broke. She wrote, “How dare the peasants complain about data centers stealing their water and driving the cost of electricity!! The peasants are dangerous extremists if they don’t shut up and comply!!”

I do not agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene about almost anything. I have written that in this room before. She is correct about this.

The quiet part.

I want to tell you what I think the actual story is.

The story is not that the federal government has decided to track people who hate AI. The story is that the federal government has built a category broad enough that it does not actually have to mean anything specific. “Anti-tech violent extremism” can be a programmer who criticizes OpenAI. It can be a town hall attendee who criticizes a data center. It can be a journalist who criticizes Palantir. It can be a teenager who criticizes ICE’s surveillance contracts. It can be, eventually, anyone who criticizes anything technology-related that the government and its private partners do not want criticized.

A category that elastic is not really a counterterrorism category. It is a tool.

The tool exists now. It is sitting in 80 fusion centers across the country. It is being fed by suspicious activity reports filed under permissive standards. It is operating under a presidential memo that explicitly targets beliefs. It will be used, eventually, on someone you know, for something you would consider reasonable.

The thousand pages WIRED published are not a warning about what might happen. They are documentation of what is already happening, written down by the people doing it, leaked by someone inside who could not stand the silence anymore.

I want to be that person, for you, on the days you are too tired to read a thousand pages of fusion center bulletins.

Before you go.

Restack this if it got to you. That is the ask. Restacks are the single most useful thing you can do on Substack, more than likes, more than comments, more than anything else. If you think the room needs to know that the federal government has built a new surveillance category for people who attend budget committee meetings, hit restack and tell one person why.

That is how a story like this travels past the people who already know.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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