by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I said I would take a three day break, but I could only make it two. I just want to keep writing.

Before I get into this story, please consider subscribing to this publication today. It genuinely means the world to me. Thank you.

Now, lets get into it.

A man named Samuel Ramirez Jr. was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list this year. One hour and thirteen minutes later, he was arrested in Culiacán, Mexico.

That isn’t how the Ten Most Wanted list is supposed to work. The list exists to generate tips from the public, to put a fugitive’s face in every post office and every news cycle so somebody who knows something will pick up a phone and call. It is a tool to find people the FBI cannot find on its own.

You do not put someone on that list when you already have him in your sights.

You do not put him on the list, then take his picture down with you when you go arrest him, so you can stand in front of a camera and say you caught him.

That, according to current and former FBI officials who spoke to MS NOW this week, is what Kash Patel has been doing.

The fugitives who were already cornered.

MS NOW reporters Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig published the report on May 13. They spoke with six law enforcement sources, including current and former FBI officials. The reporters reviewed every change to the Ten Most Wanted list during Patel’s tenure.

Of the eight Most Wanted fugitives Patel claims his FBI has arrested in 14 months, only two were on the list when Donald Trump took office in January 2025. Of the six added under Patel, four were captured within a month of being added. Two were captured within 24 hours.

Ramirez was the one hour and 13 minutes case.

KaShawn Nicola Roper, charged with second degree murder for an alleged 2020 shooting in Missouri, was arrested in Florida less than a day after she was added.

“They are literally just nominating people they’re about to arrest or that they have solid information on and can affect arrest,” one FBI official told MS NOW. “Gone are the days of nominating the worst of the worst and fugitives that we haven’t been able to find.”

A former FBI official put it more simply: “Kash is definitely engineering things to pad his stats.”

The other trick.

The Most Wanted manipulation is one half of the report. The other half is bigger and uglier.

Patel directed FBI field offices to count as FBI arrests any case where a bureau agent was simply present. Even if a local police department made the arrest. Even if ICE made the arrest. Even if FBI agents were tagging along on an immigration sweep led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis or Memphis, those arrests went on the FBI’s ledger.

In a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on May 12, Patel held up a placard and announced: “Forty-five thousand violent offenders arrested last year, twice as many as 2024.”

Three current and two former law enforcement officials told MS NOW those numbers are not real, in the sense that they describe actual FBI work. They describe FBI agents being in the same room when somebody else did the arresting.

“They are absolutely padding the stats and claiming arrests they would not have claimed [previously],” one current FBI official said. “So comparing 2025 to 2024 is not apples to apples.”

The Bureau didn’t take more criminals off the streets. The Bureau just changed how it counts.

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The spokesman.

The FBI’s response to MS NOW came from spokesman Ben Williamson. He called the reporting “false and just the latest attempt to detract from this FBI’s and this administration’s year of the most prolific reduction in crime in United States history.”

He added, on the Most Wanted captures: “If the media would like to make light of or discredit capturing some of the most violent and dangerous criminals in the world, then that is certainly a choice.”

Notice what he did not do. He did not say MS NOW had the timeline wrong. He did not say Ramirez was on the list before agents had him cornered. He did not say the immigration sweep arrests were full FBI investigations led by bureau agents.

He just said the contention was false and reframed the question.

That is what spokespeople do when the underlying facts can’t be defended.

The hearing.

The same week the MS NOW story dropped, Patel was on Capitol Hill being asked about his alleged drinking problem. The Atlantic published a story in April reporting that Patel had been, in their words, “conspicuously inebriated” and engaged in “erratic” behavior while running the bureau. He is suing The Atlantic for $250 million.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland pressed him directly. “When your private actions make it impossible for you to perform your public duties, we have a big problem,” Van Hollen said. He referred to reporting that Patel had at times been “so drunk and hungover” that staff could not reach him.

Patel exploded. He called the allegations “unequivocally” and “categorically false.” He challenged Van Hollen to take the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, the AUDIT, which is a standard medical screening tool. He accused Van Hollen of “slinging margaritas on the taxpayer dime” during a trip to El Salvador to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant the Trump administration deported in March 2025 in violation of a court order.

Van Hollen responded the next day on X by posting a copy of the bar tab Patel was apparently referring to. It was $7,128. Van Hollen wrote that it was campaign funds spent on catering a staff holiday reception. He challenged Patel to release his own receipts and to take the AUDIT.

Patel did not respond.

In the same hearing, Patel also did not mention that the FBI has lost approximately 2,800 agents in the past year. That is roughly four times the bureau’s normal attrition rate. Morale, Patel said, “has never been better.”

Reporters described the looks on the faces of the Democratic senators as “dubious.”

What this looks like to me.

I am 19. I have been paying close attention to this country for maybe five years. The FBI is not an agency I have any romantic attachment to. I know the history. I know what it did to civil rights leaders and antiwar activists and people who threatened powerful interests in any era. I am not writing this because I think the FBI was pure before Kash Patel got there.

I am writing this because what Patel is doing is something different from politicization. It is fraud.

Padding arrest numbers by counting other agencies’ work as your own is fraud against the public, against Congress, and against the budget process. Adding fugitives to the Most Wanted list hours before you arrest them, when you already know exactly where they are, is theater. It turns a public safety tool into a vanity prop.

And this is the man who runs the most powerful domestic law enforcement agency in the country. The man who can authorize surveillance, open investigations, sign off on raids. The man whose word is supposed to mean something when he testifies under oath about what the FBI is doing.

The image I keep coming back to is the placard. Patel standing in the hearing room holding a piece of cardboard with numbers on it, refusing to engage with the underlying questions because the numbers, he insists, speak for themselves.

The numbers do speak. They speak about who he is.

My mom said something to me once.

My mom used to tell me, when I was a kid and I tried to bend a story to make myself look better, that lying is something you do when you have already decided you cannot win the real fight. The cheat is the confession. If you were really winning, you wouldn’t need to cheat.

I think about that a lot when I watch this administration. They cannot stop lying because they cannot stop knowing, somewhere in themselves, that the real version of the story is not working out for them. The Iran war is going badly. The economy is going badly. The polls are going badly. The agents are quitting.

So they hold up a placard.

The quiet part.

Here is what I think the actual disturbance is.

A man who is allegedly drunk on the job, who is suing a magazine for reporting on it, who is losing four times the normal number of agents in one year, who is rigging his own arrest statistics, who is rigging his own Most Wanted list to manufacture victories, is the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America.

He runs the agency that decides who gets investigated. He runs the agency that decides whose phone gets tapped. He runs the agency that decides whose door gets kicked in at six in the morning.

If he is willing to fake the easy numbers in front of the United States Senate, he is willing to fake everything else. The investigations. The threat assessments. The cases that never quite get made against the right people, and the cases that get made too fast against the wrong ones.

We are not watching incompetence. We are watching a man who has decided that the appearance of justice is more important than the thing itself. That is how police states start. Not with jackboots. With placards.

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Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad