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Tim-The south will fall again!'s avatar
Tim-The south will fall again!
4h

Criminals in power...Unless they give up soon or good people start using their power to remove them, then only massive violence will get them out...They already act like an entrenched facist government

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Casandra Franklin's avatar
Casandra Franklin
5h

Once again you have alerted me to something I have not heard elsewhere. I have restacked your article to my page where I recommend you often to those who check in with me. You continue to impress and inspire.

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