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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
7h

And thanks Sharad. Again. 💙💪🏾✌🏽🇺🇸

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
7h

If we can't get thru the midterms then we are in more trouble than we are in even now.

Messaging is VERY. Important right now.

Not just to our fellow Americans but too the world and especially to Canada.

Let the world know that most Americans are against this. We want to be able to repair relationships with our allies. And then we Must PROVE it at the ballot box this November and every special election held.

Find out who your local indivisible organization is and see who they are endorsing on local, state and federal campaigns.

Vote BLUE. We must get rid of the trumpians.

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