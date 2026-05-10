by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a federal prosecutor’s office in Alexandria, Virginia, and it is falling apart.

The Washington Post published it Friday. More than half a dozen prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia have been demoted, forced out, or pushed to resign. Others are voluntarily leaving. Others are scrambling for new jobs because they are afraid of being asked to work cases they cannot ethically work. Ten current and former prosecutors talked to the Post. They described an office that is understaffed, weakened, and watching itself get dismantled because Donald Trump wanted to hurt James Comey.

The president wanted Comey indicted. His own appointee, Erik Siebert, said the case was too weak to bring. Siebert was pressured into resigning. Trump installed Lindsey Halligan, his former personal attorney, who had never prosecuted a case in her life. She walked into a grand jury room without supervision and got an indictment on two counts. The third count was rejected. Career lawyers in the office had already written a memo saying the evidence didn’t support prosecution at all.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you something, and I’d like to ask it here instead of at the end.

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I’ll tell you why in a minute.

The Abbey Gate case.

I want you to sit with this name. Mohammad Sharifullah. He is the man accused of helping plan the August 2021 bombing at Abbey Gate during the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul. Thirteen American service members died. About 170 Afghans died. He is set to go to trial later this year.

The lead prosecutor on his case was Michael Ben’Ary. Ben’Ary was the chief of the national security section of the Eastern District of Virginia. He had years of national security prosecution behind him. He was fired. The reason he was fired was that a pro-Trump activist named Julie Kelly posted on X that “one can only assume he was a big part of the internal resistance to the Comey indictment.”

Ben’Ary had nothing to do with the Comey case. CNN confirmed it. The sources who confirmed it work in the office.

He was fired anyway. Hours after the post.

The Abbey Gate case lost its lead prosecutor because a podcaster guessed he might have disagreed with a different case. The families of the thirteen Marines who died at that gate are watching the case against the man who allegedly helped kill their kids get hobbled because the president of the United States is consumed by a personal grudge against the former director of the FBI.

Stacey Young runs an organization called Justice Connection that supports former DOJ employees. She told CBS News, “We’re losing some of the country’s best prosecutors who’ve served the United States with distinction under multiple presidents.” She also said, “Too often, job performance under this Justice Department leadership isn’t measured by competence, in fact, it can be disqualifying.”

Being good at your job in this Justice Department has become a liability.

What Halligan did.

I need to walk you through this part because it matters.

Trump’s own first U.S. Attorney in EDVA, Erik Siebert, was a Trump appointee. The career lawyers in his office wrote what is called a “declination memo.” That is the technical name for a document that says, in plain language, we do not have enough evidence to win this case at trial. Siebert agreed. He recommended against indicting Comey. He also reportedly recommended against indicting New York Attorney General Letitia James in a separate mortgage fraud matter.

Trump went on Truth Social and pressured Pam Bondi to install Halligan instead. Siebert resigned on September 19th. Halligan was sworn in on September 22nd. The statute of limitations on the Comey charges was set to run out on September 30th. She had eight days.

Halligan, who had never been a prosecutor, walked into the grand jury alone, without the supervision a first time prosecutor would normally have, and presented the case herself. She asked the grand jury for three counts. They gave her two. They rejected the third. A federal magistrate later called her approach “indict first, investigate second” and “highly unusual.”

That is the case that is now eating one of the most important federal prosecutor’s offices in the country.

The thing about institutions.

Here is what I keep coming back to.

The Eastern District of Virginia is not a small office. It handles terrorism cases. National security cases. Cases involving the Pentagon, the CIA, classified information, foreign agents, espionage. The lead prosecutor on the Abbey Gate trial worked there. The lawyers who handle some of the most consequential national security work in the country work there. That office is being hollowed out, not for a strategic reason, not because a new administration disagrees on policy, but because the president of the United States wants to hurt a man named James Comey, and the people in his administration have decided that anyone who slows that down or even looks like they might slow that down is the enemy.

Career prosecutors who have served under Bush and Obama and Trump and Biden are walking out the door. Some of them are being fired before they can. Some of them are being fired because a podcaster guessed wrong about which side of an internal debate they were on.

I want you to remember the names. Erik Siebert. Maya Song. Michael Ben’Ary. The half dozen others the Post says were forced out. The ones leaving voluntarily because they cannot keep working there. These are the people who put away terrorists. These are the people who handle the cases that matter most to the physical safety of Americans, and they are gone, or going, because somebody in the West Wing decided their loyalty was insufficient.

Why I’m asking.

I do this work because somebody has to keep track of it. Somebody has to write down the names of the people who got fired. Somebody has to put the timeline together. Somebody has to make sure that when the Abbey Gate trial starts and the case is weaker than it should be, the people in this room remember why.

A paid subscription is eight dollars a month. Fifty dollars a year. That is what keeps the lights on. No PAC. No corporate sponsor. No dark money. Just people who decided this kind of writing was worth fifty bucks.

If today’s post did anything for you, I’m asking you to put money behind that belief.

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I am asking sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

The quiet part.

I keep thinking about the families of the thirteen Marines who died at Abbey Gate.

They have been waiting almost five years. Five years for a trial. Five years for somebody to sit in a courtroom and answer for what happened to their kids. The man who is supposed to answer for it is scheduled to go on trial later this year, and the lead prosecutor on that case was just fired because a person with a verified blue check and no inside information speculated about him on the internet. The families did not get to vote on that. The Marines who died did not get to vote on that. The career lawyers who tried to do their jobs did not get to vote on that.

What is happening at the Eastern District of Virginia is a story about what happens when an institution that exists to protect Americans gets repurposed as a tool for personal vengeance. About what happens when “is this person loyal enough” replaces “is this person competent” as the test for keeping your job. About what happens when career prosecutors who have spent decades putting away terrorists become collateral damage in a fight the president is having with one man.

James Comey is going to be fine. He has lawyers. He has money. The case against him is weak enough that the judge has already called it suspect. The Abbey Gate families do not have any of that. Neither do the Americans who depend on a functional national security prosecutor’s office to actually function. Neither do the prosecutors who are being fired for crimes they didn’t commit, on the say-so of people who do not know their names.

That is the cost of this. That is what is being paid. Not by Trump, by them.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

*A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.*

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