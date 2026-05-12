by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to tell you about a video that exists.

A woman named Dharmi Mehta took it. She was on the Disney Magic with her family. Five days at sea. Catalina. Ensenada. Back to San Diego. The kind of trip you save for. The kind of trip where you take a picture in front of the ship before you board.

On her last morning, she had breakfast with her head waiter. The man who had served her family every single evening of the cruise. He was friendly. He knew her kids’ names. About 45 minutes after she set down her coffee, she watched federal officers walk him off the ship in handcuffs.

She thought it was an immigration sweep. So did almost everyone else who saw it. So did the activists who held a press conference at the pier two weeks later, demanding answers about workers being abducted in uniform.

It wasn’t an immigration sweep.

Before I go further, I want to ask you to subscribe. I’ll explain why later in this post and I promise the ask is different than usual.

What it actually was.

Between April 23 and April 27, Customs and Border Protection boarded eight cruise ships docked at the Port of San Diego. They interviewed 28 crew members. Twenty-six were from the Philippines. One was from Portugal. One was from Indonesia.

Twenty-seven of the twenty-eight had child sexual abuse material on their devices.

Ten of them worked on the Disney Magic.

The tips came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The way it works is that platforms like Google and iCloud and WhatsApp are legally required to flag this stuff when their systems detect it. The flag goes to NCMEC. NCMEC routes it to Homeland Security Investigations. HSI does the rest.

So somebody, or several somebodies, had so much of this material on their phones that the algorithm caught it. And those phones were being carried around a ship full of children. Disney cruises are not adult cruises. They are floating Disney parks. Kids’ clubs. Character meet-and-greets. Pools full of toddlers in floaties.

Ten people on that ship. Carrying that material. While that was happening around them.

The waiter.

I keep thinking about Dharmi Mehta’s waiter.

I am not saying he was one of the ten. I do not know which workers were detained or what was found on whose phone. CBP has refused to release names. But ten of the workers handcuffed on that ship were carrying child abuse material on the devices in their pockets, while serving dinner to families with children. Every night.

Dharmi Mehta sat across from one of those people at breakfast. Her kids did too.

She had no way of knowing. Disney had no way of knowing until the federal government showed up on the dock with the evidence. The parents who booked that cruise had no way of knowing. The kids who waved at the waiters in the dining room had no way of knowing.

That is the part of this that I cannot stop turning over. The thing parents are supposed to trust. The most heavily branded family experience in the world. A Disney ship. With ten people on it. Carrying that.

The pattern.

This is not the first time this has happened. In September of last year, CBP pulled four Carnival Cruise Line crew members off a ship in Baltimore for the same exact reason. Same charge. Same kind of bust. Same silent deportation.

Child sexual exploitation is the second largest crime category HSI investigates. Not third. Not fifth. Second. Behind only narcotics.

That is the scale of what is happening on these ships, in these terminals, in the corners of the tourism industry that nobody wants to think about while they are buying a Mickey-ear hat for their kid.

A federal sting that started with one tip turned up 27 people across eight ships in five days. In one port. In one operation.

Imagine what we are not catching.

Why I want to ask you something, here.

This is the part where I usually ask you to subscribe. I am going to do it differently this time.

My organization Centered America just donated $300 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, using paid subscription funds from all of our paid subscribers. The NCMEC is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to finding missing children, reducing child sexual exploitation, and preventing child victimization. They are the reason the tip system that flagged these ten crew members exists at all.

I have also personally donated $50 to Thorn, a nonprofit focused on fighting online child sexual abuse and exploitation. They build the technology that helps identify and remove this material from online platforms. They help law enforcement identify victims faster. They create tools to detect grooming and sextortion. They research online child safety. They give parents and kids resources.

I try to make sure that part of our paid subscription funds go to good causes. Moving forward, I will keep doing that.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me writing. It keeps stories like this one alive long enough for people to actually read them. And, now, a real piece of it goes to organizations that exist for exactly the reason this story matters.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack

If you can afford it, today is a good day to switch.

You can also donate to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children here:

Donate to the NCMEC

The quiet part.

Here is what I want you to remember about all of this.

Twenty-seven cruise ship workers got caught. Their visas were revoked. They got put on planes home. CBP says the case is closed. Disney says they are gone. Holland America says theirs are gone too. The official version of this story has a clean ending.

It does not have a clean ending.

We do not know how many trips those ten Disney workers had been on before this one. We do not know how many kids they served, how many kids they smiled at, how many kids they handed a plate of chicken nuggets to while carrying that material in their pocket. We do not know how long they had been doing this. We do not know if any of the content they had was original. We do not know if any of it involved children they had access to. We do not know any of that, because the federal government deported them before anybody asked.

Nobody is charged. Nobody is sitting in a courtroom. Nobody is being asked, under oath, where the material came from. The case file is a visa cancellation. That is the entire accountability.

Dharmi Mehta had to find out from a press release that the man who served her family breakfast might have been one of them. Other parents on that ship are reading this right now and learning it for the first time.

That is the cost of doing this quietly. That is the cost of treating it like an immigration matter instead of what it actually was.

Children deserve more than a deportation.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

Buy me a coffee

*A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.*

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