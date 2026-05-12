Sharad’s Room

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PeMi+7's avatar
PeMi+7
7h

The disgraceful actions of this administration are never ending. All of their priorities are upside down. Everything they touch turns to shit.

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Julie Jennings's avatar
Julie Jennings
6h

You are doing such an awesome job in your reporting and I am so impressed especially considering your age!! Thank you for your contributions to the substack

Community and also your monetary contributions to important organizations.

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