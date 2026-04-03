by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

You might know me as the director of Centered America, but this is my personal Substack.

I’ve been sitting with today’s news for a few hours now, and I keep coming back to the same thought.

They’re not hiding it anymore.

Today was the clearest picture we’ve gotten of what this administration actually believes about power, about the law, about accountability. And they laid it out in the open like they don’t care who’s watching.

Let me explain what I mean.

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Now, back to today.

Bondi got fired.

The attorney general of the United States was removed today, most likely because she was about to sit under oath and answer questions about the Epstein files. Her deposition was scheduled for April 14. She was fired on April 2. Her replacement is Todd Blanche, Trump’s personal defense attorney. The man who defended Trump in the hush money trial, the classified documents case, and the federal election interference case. He is now the acting head of the Justice Department.

Think about that. The country’s top law enforcement position is now held by a man whose entire recent career was built on keeping one specific person out of prison. That person is the president.

Then there’s the records thing.

Today, Trump’s own Justice Department put out a 52-page legal opinion saying that the Presidential Records Act is unconstitutional. That law has existed since 1978. Every single president since Ronald Reagan has followed it. It says everything a president does in office belongs to the American people. His emails. His calls. His decisions. All of it goes to the National Archives when he leaves.

Trump’s DOJ says that law doesn’t apply to him.

The man who was indicted for keeping classified documents in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom after his first term has now had his own lawyers declare that he doesn’t have to give any of it back. Ever.

This is a president trying to erase his own paper trail before he leaves in 2029. That’s what this is.

And then Hegseth fired the Army’s top general. During a war.

General Randy George, confirmed by the Senate, nominated by Biden, 35 years of service including Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan, was asked to retire immediately today. No explanation given. His replacement is a general who previously served as Hegseth’s personal military aide.

There is a live war happening in Iran right now. The IEA says April will be worse than March. Physical oil hit $141 today, the highest since the George W. Bush era. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad told every American citizen to leave the country immediately because Iran-aligned militias are planning attacks within 48 hours. An American journalist was already kidnapped in Baghdad this week.

And in the middle of all of that, the Secretary of War fired the top uniformed officer in the Army because he wasn’t loyal enough.

Here’s the pattern.

Bondi wasn’t fired for incompetence. She was fired because she was potentially going to tell the truth under oath.

The records opinion wasn’t written to protect future presidents. It was written to let this one walk away clean.

George wasn’t fired because he was bad at his job. He was fired because he had ties to the previous administration and wouldn’t fall in line.

What you’re watching is an administration that is, piece by piece, removing every mechanism that could hold it accountable. The Justice Department. The military leadership. The historical record itself.

They’re not doing this quietly. They’re doing it loudly, in a single day, while the country is distracted by a war and $4 gas and Tiger Woods and a rapper allegedly kidnapping Gucci Mane at gunpoint.

And that’s the point.

Authoritarian consolidation doesn’t always look like tanks in the street. Sometimes it looks like a boring DOJ legal opinion released on a Thursday. Sometimes it looks like a general getting a phone call and being told his career is over immediately. Sometimes it looks like a presidential adviser comparing the sitting president to Jesus Christ, video then scrubbed from the official White House website, while a room full of pastors applauds.

It looks normal until it doesn’t.

I’m not trying to be dramatic. I’ve thought about whether I’m overreading this. But when you zoom out and look at today as a single day, the AG fired, her replacement is his own lawyer, the records law declared void, the top general purged during an active war, the embassy telling Americans to flee Iraq, oil at a 17-year high, you have to ask yourself what story you think is being told here.

The story I see is this: the administration has decided that the second term is when you stop operating inside the rules and start deciding which rules exist.

Today was the day they stopped pretending otherwise.

I don’t know exactly what comes next. Nobody does. But I think it’s worth paying attention to days like this. Not just to the individual stories, but to what they add up to.

Because when you look at all of it together, it doesn’t feel like chaos.

It feels like a plan.

— Sharad

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