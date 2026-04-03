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Democracy In The Dark's avatar
Democracy In The Dark
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I have to applaud you Sharad for pointing out the hidden red flags that this administration are waving through their action. At first glance, the firing of Bondi, would be viewed as a win, but after realizing why she was fired, you begin to question if this was a win at all, because now, Trump will just replace her with Todd Blanche, who’s more inclined to lie in order to protect his benefactor. Then you have the termination of Randy George, which will be replaced with another loyalist. All these things have one thing in common- distraction. Distraction from the Epstein files. Distraction from the economic effects this war with Iran is having on America. Distraction from all the corruption this administration is committing behind the scenes. I stated in a commit once that despite all of Trump’s flaws, that there was two things he was good at - distraction and deception. Trump is like a narcissist, geriatric magician. He say or do one things to get the audience’s attention, while concealing what his true trick is. These tactics are also used in wrestling tropes, which we all know he’s a fan of. The problem with employing these tactics is, that if you continue to use them, then eventually, people will start see through the deception and the illusion that the magician hinges the success of his trick on, stops being effective. You, like so many Americans, see through the distractions and deception, in order to pull back to curtain to see the truth behind the trick. This isn’t surprising to those who saw through the illusion, the moment he came down that escalator, so long ago. While it’s sad and infuriating to see that there are some that are still fixated on the illusion, it encouraging to see Sub-stackers like you, do your part to inform others of this administration’s smoke-screen tactics. And I understand, why all of this would give you pause. Because one thing, I’ve learned about Trump and his legion of sycophants is this……. things always gets worst before they get better.

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
3d

This was thoughtful read and needs some deep pondering. I think everyone is exhausted,overwhelmed and just bewildered by the relentless pace of decay of morality and ethics. I keep returning to our current Congress. What the f are you doing? Everyday, what are you doing, and getting paid for this? The truth is almost unbearable. Almost...

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