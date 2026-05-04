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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
2h

I always make it to the end of your posts.

They are informative and we need as much info as possible.

Thanks Sharad ✌🏽💙🇺🇸

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
2h

You definitely are staying on top of things, Sharad. The news is awful, but being informed is necessary. Thank you.

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