by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The ceasefire is over. I don’t know how else to say it.

This morning the United States military launched something called Project Freedom. Two American-flagged merchant ships went through the Strait of Hormuz under the protection of guided-missile destroyers. Fifteen thousand service members. More than a hundred aircraft. Warships and drones in position. CENTCOM posted on X that the ships were “safely headed on their journey.” Admiral Brad Cooper held a press call.

Within hours, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they fired two missiles at a US Navy frigate near Bandar-e-Jask. CENTCOM denied any ship was hit. Then Iran fired four cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates. Three were shot down over UAE waters. One fell into the sea. A drone hit the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and started a fire. Three Indian workers were hospitalized. A South Korean cargo ship caught fire and exploded in the strait with twenty-four crew aboard.

That all happened today. One day. Less than twelve hours.

And yesterday the president of the United States posted a picture of himself holding six cards from the game Uno with the caption “I HAVE ALL THE CARDS.”

I want you to sit with that for a second. The country is at the edge of a shooting war again, the ceasefire that was supposed to hold is in pieces on the floor of the Persian Gulf, and the official White House X account posted a meme. About a children’s card game. That the staff didn’t even understand. In Uno, having all the cards means you are losing.

Iran’s consulate in Hyderabad posted their own response. A picture of an Iranian military spokesperson holding four Uno cards. Caption: “Yes, we have less cards.” They were mocking him. The Iranian regime was mocking the President of the United States in the middle of a military operation, and they were right to.

Before I keep going, I need to ask you something and I want to ask it here, in the middle, because I think the placement matters.

I am nineteen years old. I have been writing breaking news roundups every single day. I source every quote. I link every claim. I do not get paid to do this by anybody except the people who read it.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. That is the entire economic engine behind what I do. There is no PAC. There is no donor. There is no corporate desk telling me what to write. There is just me, my computer, and the people in this room.

Gas is at a four year high right now. The highest it has ever been on this date in American history. The thing in your gas tank costs what it costs because of the story I just told you. The strait has been shut for two months and today it got shut harder. A paid subscription is less than what you spent filling up this week.

If you read what I just wrote and your stomach turned the way mine did when I saw what was happening today, that is the work. That is what this is.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack

I am asking. Sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

Now let me tell you the part that scares me.

Trump sent letters to Congress on Friday saying that the 60-day War Powers clock should not be running because hostilities with Iran have “terminated.” That was Friday. Today is Monday. Today the United States Navy fired its weapons in the Strait of Hormuz. Today Iran fired cruise missiles at a US ally. Today three civilians went to a hospital because an Iranian drone hit an oil facility. Today a US warship was, by the IRGC’s account, targeted with two missiles in an attempt to sink it.

If hostilities ended on April 7th, somebody needs to tell me what happened today.

Admiral Cooper was asked, point blank, on the press call, whether the ceasefire was over. He would not answer. He said US Navy ships were protecting US commercial vessels. He talked about humanitarian shipping. He used the phrase “freedom of navigation” maybe a dozen times. He never said the ceasefire was over. He never said the ceasefire was holding. He just kept talking about the operation.

That is what this looks like. That is what it always looks like right before. A vague mission. A name that sounds like a movie. Project Freedom. Operation Epic Fury. The previous one was called Operation Iron Strike. They give them names like this so when the next phase starts, the country has already gotten used to saying them out loud.

The quiet part.

I keep thinking about the South Korean ship today. Twenty-four people aboard. Six South Korean nationals and eighteen others. There was an explosion and a fire in the engine room while it sat anchored in the strait. Seoul does not know what caused it yet. The crew is alive, as far as anyone has reported. They are sitting on a burning ship in a body of water that the world has decided is too dangerous to enter.

There are twenty thousand seafarers, according to the International Maritime Organization, who have been stranded in or around that strait for two months. They are running out of food. They are running out of clean water. They are not American. They are not Iranian. They are not part of this. They are merchant sailors, most of them from countries you do not think about when you think about this war, and they are trapped because two governments decided that their lives were a bargaining chip.

That is the war right now. A meme about playing cards on one side. Cruise missiles and trapped sailors on the other.

I will keep writing. Every day. Until somebody in Washington has to tell the country the truth about what is actually happening in that water.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad