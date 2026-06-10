by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

At 7:03 this morning, the president of the United States announced the return of a war on social media.

Not in an address to the nation. Not in a briefing room. In a Truth Social post, before most of the country had poured coffee, Donald Trump wrote that Iran’s military “doesn’t even exist anymore,” that “The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” and that because Iran has “taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

A few hours later, in the Oval Office, a reporter asked him what that meant. He said, “We’re gonna hit them hard again today.”

He was not bluffing. Early Wednesday, U.S. forces launched a new round of airstrikes on Iran, hitting air defenses and radar stations. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards answered by attacking a U.S. base in Jordan and 21 other targets across the Gulf. The shaky ceasefire that was supposed to be turning into a peace deal is unraveling in real time, on a Wednesday, while Congress does nothing.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. Days like this are exactly why this room exists, and I want you here for all of them.

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The helicopter.

Here is how it came apart. On Tuesday, Iran shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman. Trump said that night the United States “must” respond. By early Wednesday morning the bombs were falling, and by 7:03 he was posting.

What gets me is what he said the day before. On Tuesday, Trump told the country a deal could be reached in “two or three days” and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen “immediately” once it was signed. Twenty-four hours later, the deal is dead and he is promising to hit Iran “very hard, resuming bombing” if nothing gets signed. He says Iran has already agreed not to obtain a nuclear weapon, that the agreement just needs signatures. Instead of signatures, we got airstrikes.

The 7:32 post.

Twenty-nine minutes after the “pay the price” post, he posted again. This one attacked the “Fake News Media” for refusing to report how effective the naval blockade is, called it “the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare,” declared that Iran is “quickly becoming a FAILED NATION,” and then ended a message about strangling a country of 90 million people with four words.

“Praise be to Allah!”

He restarted a war before breakfast and signed it Praise be to Allah. That is the sentence I keep rereading. He did the same thing on Easter morning in April, in a profanity-laced post threatening to make Iranians live in Hell. It is a taunt. He is taunting a country we are actively bombing, in the voice of their own faith, for engagement.

The people under the bombs.

While he posted, Israeli strikes killed at least 16 people in southern Lebanon today, according to Naharnet. Iran keeps insisting that any deal has to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah too. Israel has intensified that campaign instead. Netanyahu is openly pursuing the collapse of Iran’s government. There is no version of this where the math closes, and everyone negotiating knows it.

The price at the pump.

This war reached your wallet this morning too, and this is where I want to make my ask, because the two things are the same story.

The inflation report came out today. Prices rose 4.2 percent over the past year, the highest since April 2023. In January, before this war started on February 28, it was 2.4 percent. Gasoline is up 40.5 percent from a year ago. Energy alone was more than 60 percent of last month’s increase. Every gallon you buy this week is a war tax nobody voted on.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. Fifty dollars is about what the war just added to a year of your gas, except one of those costs was forced on you by the men in this post, and this one buys you somebody who reads every filing and verifies every quote and tells you the truth about why your life got more expensive. If today’s post did anything for you, put fifty bucks behind it.

What this is, actually.

I have now spent a measurable percentage of my adult life watching this one war start, pause, restart, and get announced in all caps by a man who treats it like a content schedule. I was scared in February when it began. I am not even sure scared is the word anymore. Mostly I am tired, and I think tired is what they are counting on.

The quiet part.

Here is what is actually disturbing about today, and it is not the bombs.

It is that a war restarted and the country barely flinched. No address. No vote. No debate. A helicopter went down Tuesday, the strikes resumed Wednesday, and the entire official record of the decision is two social media posts, one of which ends in an exclamation-point prayer. War is supposed to be the heaviest thing a country can do. This morning it weighed about as much as a post.

If this post hit you, restack it. I mean that as a real ask, not a button at the bottom. Restacks are how new readers find this room, and on a day when the war came back and the feeds are drowning, one restack from you does more than anything I can do alone.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.