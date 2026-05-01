Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila Dunlop's avatar
Sheila Dunlop
3h

The inhumanity and injustice is staggering. I cannot wait for the upcoming Blue Tsunami….

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
3h

No words. 😢💔

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture