by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to tell you about a man named Denny Adan Gonzalez.

He was 33 years old. He was Cuban. On Tuesday night at around 10:25, staff at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia found him unresponsive in his cell. Forty-six minutes later, at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. ICE is calling it a suicide.

He had been held in solitary confinement. Andrew Free, the immigration lawyer who tracks deaths inside ICE facilities, was the one who said that publicly first. ICE has not confirmed whether Gonzalez was in isolation when he died. They are not really in the business of confirming things anymore.

He is the 18th person to die in ICE custody this year. We are four months into 2026.

He is the fifth death by suspected suicide.

Last year ICE recorded 31 detainee deaths. It was the highest annual total in two decades. We are on pace to pass that number by Memorial Day.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. Right now I just want you in this room with me.

The doctor.

Katherine Peeler is a medical advisor at Physicians for Human Rights and a professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. After Gonzalez died, she put out a statement that has been sitting on my chest all afternoon.

She said, “As a physician, I am not surprised by this death, and that is precisely what makes it so devastating.”

Read it twice. The doctor saying she is not surprised. That is the part that is supposed to hurt.

She kept going. “Decades of medical evidence show that solitary confinement places individuals at significantly elevated risk of psychological deterioration and suicidal behavior. When someone in immigration detention is placed in isolation, already separated from family, community, social and legal support, the risk compounds.”

Then she said this. “ICE has received this evidence repeatedly, through our reports, through congressional testimony, through research by their own oversight bodies. The continued and widespread use of solitary confinement in this system is not a failure of knowledge or understanding but a failure of will.”

A failure of will.

The three offices.

In March of last year, the Department of Homeland Security shut down three internal offices.

The Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

The Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman.

The Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman.

Those were the offices that reviewed deaths. The ones that handled complaints about conditions inside the facilities. The ones with the legal authority to investigate when somebody like Denny Gonzalez ended up alone in a cell with a door locked from the outside.

The Trump administration closed all three.

Right now, today, with eighteen deaths in four months and detention numbers higher than they have ever been, there is no independent body inside the federal government that looks at what happens behind the locked doors of an ICE facility. They closed the offices. Then they expanded the system. Then people started dying faster.

The numbers.

ICE was holding 40,000 people when Trump took office in January 2025. That figure is now around sixty thousand. The agency’s budget documents released last month say it is aiming for an annual average of ninety-nine thousand detainees in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Stewart, where Gonzalez died, is run by a private company called CoreCivic. They get paid per head, per day. The more people they hold, the more they make. CoreCivic staff are the ones who found him.

A study published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the death rate inside ICE detention this fiscal year is the highest recorded in at least two decades. Roughly one person is dying every six days.

I want to ask for something now, while you are still here.

I write about Denny Adan Gonzalez because almost nobody else will. I write about the eighteenth death because there is going to be a nineteenth, and a twentieth, and somebody has to keep saying the names out loud. I write about the dismantled oversight offices because they are invisible by design, and invisibility is how a system like this survives.

A paid subscription to my personal Substack is eight dollars a month, or fifty dollars a year. That is what funds this work. No PAC money. No corporate sponsor. No dark donor. Just readers who think eighteen deaths in four months is not the kind of thing the country should have to dig to find out about.

If what you just read landed for you, I am asking you to put something behind it today.

Become a paid subscriber to Sharad’s Room

I am not asking you to fix this. I cannot fix this. I am asking you to fund the work of one person in his room in St. Louis, Missouri who refuses to let a man’s name disappear into a number.

The quiet part.

I have been thinking about him all afternoon.

There was a man at Stewart on Tuesday night. The lights in his cell were probably still on, because in solitary they usually are. He had been moved away from other people, away from anyone he could talk to, away from any phone he could call his family on. He was 33 years old. He had been in ICE custody since January.

I do not know what his last hours looked like. Nobody outside that cell does. The agency that should know shut down the office that would have asked twelve months ago, in a different March, when nobody was paying attention.

That is the part that will not let me go tonight. Not the death itself. The decisions that were made before the death to make sure nobody with the authority to ask questions would ever ask them.

Eighteen people in four months. The system is doing exactly what it was redesigned to do.

There will be a nineteenth.

I do not know how to end this one.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad