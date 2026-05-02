Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. C.'s avatar
E. C.
3h

This is f*cking madness. I want him and his nasty lackies to feel like spirit airline employees rutterless without a clue what to do. I want them all held accountable. I want him bankrupt in jail and paying for the sins he has caused against our nation and collective humanity. He is a monster and monsters must be held accountable. Furious reader and new subscriber. Keep it coming!

Reply
Share
2 replies
milret2's avatar
milret2
3h

I hate to say this but you just gave a solid report of where America is at … and it. Will get much worse very fast. Good report.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture