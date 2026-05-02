by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Spirit Airlines is gone. Not bankrupt. Gone.

At 2:30 in the morning their website changed. Every flight canceled. Customer service shut off. A statement telling people not to come to the airport. By dawn, 17,000 people had lost their jobs. By breakfast, thousands were stranded in cities they didn’t live in, with refunds that take weeks to process and a credit card to figure it out on.

Jet fuel was $2.24 a gallon when Spirit wrote its restructuring plan. By the end of April it was $4.51. The Iran war doubled the cost of running an airline in two months. Spirit had survived two bankruptcies. It could not survive this.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of story I write every day, and I need readers in this room to keep doing it.

Every post needs something gentle before the ask.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said this morning that Spirit was “in dire straits long before the war with Iran.” Spirit’s own statement said “the recent material increase in oil prices and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted Spirit’s financial outlook.” Both of those things can be true. The airline was sick. The war killed it.

17,000 people. One morning.

The president spent his night posting eleven times in 41 minutes.

I want you to sit with that.

Eleven posts. Forty-one minutes. An AI-generated image of himself shirtless on a gold throne float in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with JD Vance and Marco Rubio shirtless beside him. His face on Mount Rushmore. A meme of himself holding UNO cards labeled “Wild” because he thinks he’s winning a hand against Iran. A photo of Hakeem Jeffries holding a baseball bat with a caption calling him “low IQ” and a “thug” who is a “danger to our Country.”

While he was posting, an airline was dying.

While he was posting, the Navy was seizing tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and bragging about the cargo.

While he was posting, 5,000 American troops were finding out they were being pulled out of Germany because the German chancellor said the war has no strategy and the president got mad.

I keep thinking about the Spirit pilots, the flight attendants, the gate agents, the mechanics, the baggage handlers. The ones who showed up to work yesterday. The ones who have rent due. The ones who built their lives around a company that just stopped existing. They woke up to a website telling them not to come to the airport.

Their president was awake when it happened. He was posting an image of himself in a gold inflatable chair.

Before I keep going, I want to put the ask here, in the middle, because the placement matters today.

Spirit Airlines lived on margins so thin you could see through them. That is what a discount airline is. That is how everyday people fly home for a funeral or a wedding or to see their kids without losing a paycheck. They could not absorb a doubling of fuel costs because the math wouldn’t let them. The war broke the math.

This Substack runs on margins like that too. It is one 19-year-old in Missouri, paying for the infrastructure that lets me publish a sourced and verified roundup of every story when the White House has gone dark and the Pentagon has stopped picking up the phone.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. There is no PAC behind this. No dark donor. No corporate sponsor. There is no fuel cost that is going to double on me, but there is a real cost to keeping a one-person newsroom running through what is unfolding right now, and there are people on the other end making bets that I won’t.

If you have the fifty bucks, I’m asking. Sincerely.

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The Navy is pirates now.

Trump said it himself last night. At a dinner in Palm Beach he described how the Navy seizes Iranian tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. “We took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business.” Then he said, “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates. But we’re not playing games.”

The crowd laughed.

I keep trying to remember the last time a sitting American president called the United States Navy a pirate operation, in public, into a microphone, as a description and not a metaphor. As something he was proud of. I cannot come up with one.

U.S. forces have seized or redirected about 45 vessels since April 13. There are 41 tankers carrying 69 million barrels of oil that Iran cannot sell. About two million Iranians are out of work. The rial dropped 15 percent in two days. A senior U.S. official told The Jerusalem Post the blockade is “working to perfection.”

This is the war Spirit Airlines died for. This is the war the German chancellor said has no strategy. This is the war two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of, the war that pushed gas to about $4 a gallon, the war that pushed his approval rating to 34, the lowest of his second term.

And now the president is talking about Cuba.

He said it at the same dinner. “Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately.” He said an aircraft carrier returning from Iran could “stop about 100 yards offshore” and the regime would just say “thank you very much, we give up.” Hours earlier he had signed an executive order broadening sanctions on Cuba’s energy, defense, mining, and financial sectors. The Cuban foreign minister called it “collective punishment.”

He is not finished with the war he started, and he is already pointing at the next country.

The quiet part.

I’ll tell you what I keep coming back to.

It’s the AI pool photos and the jet fuel in the same news cycle. The gap between the cost and the show. Real people lost their jobs today because real fuel really got expensive because of a real war that the president wanted, and the president, the man who started it, spent the night posting cartoons of himself in a swimming pool.

There is something rotten about that. I don’t know what else to call it. Watching a country come apart in slow motion while the man in charge cosplays as a meme version of himself.

I think about the soldiers in Kuwait who broke their silence about the lie they were told. I think about the missing pilot in the mountains in Iran. I think about the families of the six who died on March 1. I think about a Spirit flight attendant who clocked out yesterday afternoon thinking she had a job.

None of them were thinking about a reflecting pool last night.

But that’s where the president was.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad