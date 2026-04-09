by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A Democrat flew back to Washington today to try to end the war.

Rep. Glenn Ivey walked onto the House floor during a pro forma session and tried to pass a war powers resolution by unanimous consent. The Republican presiding, Chris Smith of New Jersey, didn’t let him speak. He gaveled out. Closed the session. Walked away.

Democrats in the chamber started shouting “Shame” into a room with almost nobody in it.

Two days ago the president told 90 million people that a whole civilization would die. Then he backed down. Announced a ceasefire. Then Israel killed 200 people in Beirut. Then Iran said the ceasefire was already violated. Then the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed. Then Trump posted about NATO being useless.

And today, when a congressman tried to make the people’s representatives actually vote on this war, the gavel came down before he finished his sentence.

That’s where we are.

Before I continue, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. And stick around until the end of this post. I’m going to ask you for something at the end and I want you to understand why.

The soldiers are talking now.

CBS published something today that I need you to sit with. Survivors of the March 1 drone strike in Kuwait that killed six Americans are speaking publicly for the first time. What they’re saying is that the Pentagon lied.

Hegseth stood at a podium and told the country the drone was a “squirter” that slipped through a fortified unit’s defenses. That sometimes one gets through and it’s tragic but it happens.

The soldiers who were there say that’s not true.

One of them told CBS: “Painting a picture that ‘one squeaked through’ is a falsehood. I want people to know the unit was unprepared to provide any defense for itself. It was not a fortified position.”

Another was asked to describe the level of fortification. His answer: “I would put it in the none category.”

They were in a wood and tin building. No overhead cover. No counter-drone system. They’d been moved closer to Iran, into a known target, and nobody explained why. Thirty minutes before the strike, an all-clear sounded. Officers took off their helmets. Went back to their desks. Then everything shook.

One soldier described the aftermath. Ears ringing. Vision blurry. Dust and smoke everywhere. Head wounds. Heavy bleeding. Perforated eardrums. Shrapnel in abdomens and arms and legs. Six dead. More than twenty wounded. A direct hit on a building that was never meant to survive one.

These soldiers spoke anonymously because the military won’t let them talk. They talked anyway. Because the official story was a lie and they couldn’t live with that.

The money.

While the president was threatening to end a civilization on Tuesday, someone was getting rich off it.

At least 50 brand new Polymarket accounts placed large bets that a ceasefire would happen on April 7, while every public signal pointed toward escalation, not peace.

One account, created that morning, put in $72,000 and cashed out $200,000. Another, created 12 minutes before Trump’s ceasefire post, turned $31,000 into $48,500.

This has happened before. New accounts made the same bets before Venezuela. Before the first Iran strikes. Every time, anonymous wallets appear, bet on the exact thing that’s about to happen, and disappear rich.

Rep. Blake Moore, a Republican, said it plainly: “It’s highly unlikely that these are good-faith trades; it’s much more likely that these are insiders with access to information ahead of the public.”

Someone in or around this government is making money off the war. Nobody has been charged.

The ceasefire is already dying.

Hours after it was announced, Israel launched “Operation Eternal Darkness.” Fifty fighter jets. 160 munitions. Over 100 targets in ten minutes. No warning. Central Beirut. The middle of the day. At least 200 dead. Over a thousand wounded. A nurse at the American University Hospital told NBC about the smoke and the screams and the babies arriving without parents.

Trump called it “a separate skirmish.”

The Strait of Hormuz, the thing the ceasefire was supposedly about, saw five ships cross on the first day. Five. Zero oil tankers. Down from 110 a day before the war. The UAE’s industry minister said it plainly: the strait is not open.

The ceasefire is 48 hours old and it’s already falling apart.

The quiet part.

A congressman flew to Washington to end a war and wasn’t allowed to speak. Soldiers broke their silence to tell the country their leaders lied about how their friends died. Someone with inside knowledge made $200,000 betting on a ceasefire while the president was threatening genocide. 200 people in Beirut were killed during a ceasefire that was supposed to protect them.

None of these are unrelated. They’re the same story. The people in charge are not being honest with you about any of it. The war. The casualties. The money. The ceasefire. Whether there’s even a plan. And when someone tries to force them to answer, they gavel out and walk away.

I think about the soldiers in that building a lot. The ones who took off their helmets because someone told them it was safe. The ones going to the press anonymously, months later, because the truth is eating them alive and nobody with a title will say it.

That’s who this is for.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish breaking news roundups every single day of this war. I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I don’t make anything up and I don’t skip the stories that are hard to write.

One of those Polymarket accounts that I wrote about spent $72,000 in a single morning betting on what would happen in this war. A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month. Fifty bucks a year. That's one of those Polymarket bets divided by nine thousand. That's less than what you'd spend on gas this week, which, by the way, costs what it costs right now because of everything I just wrote about. One exists to profit off what’s happening. The other exists to fight back against it.

That money keeps me reporting. It keeps the lights on. It pays for the infrastructure that lets me publish a sourced, verified news roundup at 2 AM when the White House has gone dark and the Pentagon won’t pick up the phone.

If you think what you just read matters, if you think someone should be doing this work, I’m asking you to put money behind that belief.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack

Every single subscription makes a difference. I’m not saying that to be nice. I’m saying it because it’s true.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad