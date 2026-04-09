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Cynthia H Lee's avatar
Cynthia H Lee
7h

Shameless bigots and no respect for anyone— Honestly the global economy needs to expose the rigged system of djt corruption

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
7h

I'm 71yrs old. This is a modern version of Vietnam. Unless we get the f*ck out, this will go on for months, possibly years.

I don't think the average American understands AiPac and the damage it's done.

Bibi will stop at nothing until he is jailed. He wants Lebanon, Iran and the entire Gaza Strip to belong and become Israel.

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