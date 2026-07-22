by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The first day Roza Gilles showed up for her new office job in the summer of 2009, a woman was massaging Jeffrey Epstein’s feet.

Gilles was 18. She had come to America from Uzbekistan a few months earlier to model. Sitting in that 14th floor office in downtown Palm Beach, she noticed a black band around Epstein’s ankle with a small box attached to it, blinking. She asked what it was. Epstein and the woman laughed at her.

She found out later it was an ankle monitor. He was serving a jail sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor. He assaulted her that day, and CNN reports the abuse went on for years.

Gilles told her full story publicly for the first time on Monday. I read it once and then I read it again, because the department that published her name without asking her is about to hand its top job to the man defending how it happened.

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The debt.

How does an 18-year-old end up alone in that office? A French modeling agent named Jean-Luc Brunel found her backstage at a fashion show in Uzbekistan and signed her on the spot. She learned later that Epstein was a major financial backer of the agency. She immediately owed $4,000 for her visa and $1,500 a month for a Manhattan apartment where girls slept on bunk beds. Her debt hit $10,000.

When she broke down crying in front of Brunel, he made one phone call, and within minutes someone delivered $600 to her parents’ door in Uzbekistan. Think about what that phone call was designed to teach her. They could reach her family faster than she could.

Then Epstein offered the broke teenager a weekend receptionist job to cover her bills. That job was the trap.

The deputy in the kitchen.

Epstein’s 2008 plea deal let him leave jail on work release as president of a foundation he created right before pleading guilty. He was allowed at that office from 10 in the morning to 10 at night. His own attorney paid the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office $128,136 to post off-duty deputies at the office door. Survivors told CNN he sometimes assaulted them while a uniformed officer was in the next room, and two women said the officers seemed afraid of him.

I want to stop on that number for a second. Epstein’s foundation paid a sheriff’s office $128,136 to sit by his door. This room runs on the opposite kind of money. $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. Okay. Back to the kitchen.

One morning at Epstein’s West Palm Beach mansion, Gilles came downstairs and saw a man in uniform standing in the kitchen. She told CNN she thought, “this is going to be the day that this all stops.”

She watched him laugh with Epstein, wish him a good day, and walk out without saying a word to her. She said that was the moment she understood no one was ever coming, no matter how loud she screamed.

She was 18 and standing in his kitchen and the law looked right through her.

The file dump.

Gilles eventually got out. Her career took off, she gained financial independence, she moved to the Midwest, got married, became a fitness coach. She kept what happened secret from almost everyone in her life, including her parents, for seventeen years.

Then the Justice Department released the Epstein files this year, and her name, along with years of her correspondence with Epstein, was published unredacted for the world to read. She said the story was hers to tell and she never wished anyone had read it that way. The government took the one thing she still controlled.

When survivors gathered on the Capitol steps last year, she flew to Washington. She could only watch from the sidelines.

The man defending it wants the whole department.

Todd Blanche has been acting attorney general since April, when Trump fired Pam Bondi, and Trump has nominated him to run the Justice Department permanently. Dani Bensky, another survivor whose name and personal information the department released, testified at his confirmation hearing. Her words about him: “Todd Blanche has never attempted to listen to us.”

Sen. Thom Tillis refused to advance the nomination unless Blanche met with survivors face to face. So on July 16, Blanche sat with them for a little over an hour. Annie Farmer said afterward she found him “abrasive, condescending, and intentionally noncommittal to survivors.” Blanche’s own description to CNN was that it wasn’t all cordial because “there’s something that they want that I don’t think I can give them.” He said that something is justice. He said that out loud, to a camera, while asking for the job.

On Tuesday the survivors sent Tillis and John Cornyn a letter urging them to vote no, describing the meeting as “an hour of deflection, interruption, and gaslighting.”

The committee votes within days. One Republican no vote stops him.

What this is, actually.

Roza Gilles was 18 in that office, one year younger than I am right now. I keep trying to imagine being that age, that far from home, that deep in debt, watching the one person who could save you laugh with the man hurting you. I can’t get there. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t lived it can.

The quiet part.

Everyone in this story got paid except her. The agency collected its fees. The sheriff’s office collected its $128,136. The visitor logs that showed who came to that office were reviewed, cleared, and destroyed per policy. The lawyers got their deal. And seventeen years later, the department that published her name is asking the Senate for a promotion, and the whole thing comes down to two senators, one of whom is only free to say no because Trump already drove him into retirement.

The system did not fail Roza Gilles. It ran exactly as the people who built it intended, twice.

One thing before you go.

If this story moved you, restack it. Not a like, a restack. It puts Roza Gilles’ name in front of people who will never see the CNN story, days before the Senate votes on the man defending her government’s conduct. It costs you nothing and it is the single most useful thing you can do for this post.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.