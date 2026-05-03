by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to tell you what is happening to people in immigration detention in this country right now, and I want to do it without softening any of it, because every time I sat down to write this I caught myself reaching for gentler words and I have decided I am not going to do that.

Since Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, 2025, allegations of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape inside ICE detention have increased in both number and severity. The same pattern shows up across multiple facilities: Fort Bliss in Texas, the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, Otay Mesa in California, Krome in Florida, and Berks in Pennsylvania. It also shows up across different groups of people being held: women, transgender and nonbinary detainees, LGBTQ detainees, and minors.

Officers at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas crushed a teenager’s testicles. They beat him so hard his front tooth broke. Another officer forced his fingers deep into the boy’s ears. He has a name and a sworn declaration. He goes by Samuel.

A Cuban man named Isaac says officers slammed his head into a wall ten times and crushed his testicles between their fingers. Then they put him on a bus with twenty other men, drove him to the Mexican border, and told him to jump out into the desert. If he refused, they said, he would be shipped to a jail cell in El Salvador. Or Africa.

A woman called Jane Doe in Basile, Louisiana says the assistant warden, Manuel Reyes, groped her breasts and forced her to perform oral sex on him on a near-daily basis for four months. She has epilepsy. When she begged for medical care, they put her in solitary confinement instead. She said in a press statement, “I begged the U.S. government to help me.”

These are not allegations buried in a report. These are sworn declarations submitted to the federal government. Sixteen of them at Fort Bliss alone, with the ACLU, Human Rights Watch, and six other organizations attached.

I had to read them twice. I am asking you to read this once.

Before I keep going, I want to say something. This is the kind of post I would understand someone closing the tab on. If you feel triggered or overwhelmed by content like this, please do not go further. Take care of yourself first. But if you can stay with it, please do. The reason these stories don’t break through is because we don’t sit with them. So sit with them. And if you can, hit subscribe before you go.

The pattern is not a few bad guards.

In December, the ACLU and seven other human rights organizations sent a 19-page letter to ICE about Fort Bliss. They had interviewed more than 45 people held there. 16 signed sworn declarations. The phrase they used was “a widespread and unreasonable pattern and practice of excessive force, including the use of abusive sexual contact by officers.”

Read that again. Abusive sexual contact, used as force. As a tool. By officers of the United States government.

Three men besides Samuel and Isaac, named in the declarations as Ignacio, Abel, Benjamin, and Eduardo, describe the same thing. Officers crushing testicles during beatings while detainees were already restrained. Officers stomping on them when they asked for medication. A group of guards at the same facility surrounded two detainees in a bathroom, undressed them, tied them up, and took naked photographs.

A leaked ICE inspection from September said Fort Bliss had violated more than 60 federal detention standards in the first 50 days it was open. ICE’s own February inspection found more than 40 separate violations. Then ICE marked the facility as compliant and let it keep operating.

Three people have died there. One of them, Geraldo Lunas Campos, was choked by an officer. His death was ruled a homicide.

This is the largest immigration detention facility in the country. It cost $1.2 billion. It is built on the same land where the United States interned Japanese Americans during the Second World War.

What happened in Basile.

The South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, Louisiana is run by GEO Group, the largest private prison contractor in the country. It is supposed to be a women’s facility. It also holds transgender and nonbinary people, because ICE assigns detainees by sex assigned at birth, not gender identity.

In September, RFK Human Rights, the ACLU of Louisiana, and the National Immigration Project filed a federal civil rights complaint on behalf of four detainees. The complaint accuses former assistant warden Manuel Reyes of running an off-the-books night shift “cleaning crew” with no official record. He selected detainees personally. They were almost all transgender men or masculine-presenting LGBTQ people.

He paid them as little as one dollar a day. He made them push heavy cinder blocks across a dorm and then push them back. When they asked for protective gear while working with chemicals, the response, according to the complaint, was always the same. “If you wanna be a man, I’ll treat you like a man.” Or, “Aren’t you strong enough? Aren’t you a man?”

He stalked them. He sat next to them in the dining hall. He followed them into their dorms. He sexually assaulted Jane Doe over four months. The complaint also names Mario Renteria-Gonzalez, Mario Luisa Garcia-Valenzuela, and Kenia Campos-Flores. The detainees who reported any of it were thrown into solitary confinement on minor or invented infractions.

The FBI interviewed people at Basile in August 2024. Three of those detainees said they were retaliated against immediately afterward. ICE marked their PREA complaints unsubstantiated. The Inspector General hotline calls went nowhere.

In December, a different officer at the same facility, David Courvelle, pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually abusing a Nicaraguan detainee in his custody. He had her perform sexual acts in a janitorial closet while other detainees served as lookouts. He brought her photographs of her daughter to keep her quiet. He faces up to fifteen years.

When asked about all of this, the DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin called it a hoax.

The other facilities.

At Otay Mesa in San Diego, CalMatters obtained the 911 logs through a Public Records Act request. In 2025 alone, there were seven reported rapes and four attempted sexual assaults. The San Diego County Sheriff is not investigating any of them. Under a 2020 agreement with CoreCivic, the warden of the facility decides whether to investigate his own employees. He is the sole authority on whether the rapes get looked into. He works for the for-profit prison company that runs the facility.

At Krome in Miami, ICE bused forty women into a male-only facility in March, in a possible direct violation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act. A Green Card holder named Andrea, an Argentinian woman who has lived here since she was three, was held in a small visitation room for five days with up to thirty other women. There were cameras pointed at the open toilet. She had no bed. She had no shower. She was eight months pregnant, sleeping on a concrete floor in a room with cameras filming her use the bathroom.

A woman in transit to Krome was denied a bathroom and forced to urinate on the floor of the prison bus.

Senator Jon Ossoff’s office documented 510 credible reports of human rights abuse in immigration custody by July. 41 of those involved physical and sexual abuse. Fourteen were of pregnant women.

The Marshall Project found that ICE has detained more than 6,200 children during this term. A six-fold increase. A 2024 Justice Department case against the largest contractor for unaccompanied minors documented over 100 cases of sexual assault across its facilities, with victims as young as five.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of story I write every day, and this information is crucial to resistance.

They got rid of the people who were supposed to stop this.

In March, the Trump administration shut down the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, and the USCIS Ombudsman. All of them. At once. These were the offices inside DHS that investigated complaints from detainees. The hundred staffers at OIDO were placed on administrative leave overnight.

ICE also stopped reporting how many transgender people are in its custody. The Justice Department instructed PREA inspectors to mark trans-related standards as “not applicable.” The director of Just Detention International said this would put people in immediate danger. She was right.

This is what I want you to understand. The infrastructure that was supposed to catch this was not just neglected. It was deliberately taken apart. Then they expanded detention to the largest scale in American history. Everything you just read had to be assembled by lawyers and journalists working from outside, against an administration that has decided this is none of your business.

A note on the men in masks.

I have written before about the impersonators on Centered America’s substack. The man in Raleigh who showed a fake badge at a Motel 6 and raped a woman after threatening to deport her. The man in Brooklyn who said he was an ICE agent, dragged a 51-year-old woman into a basement stairwell, and tried to rape her. The Democratic Women’s Caucus wrote a letter to DHS in August asking them to consider that maybe ICE agents conducting raids in masks, plain clothes, and unmarked vehicles, with no visible identification, might be making it easier for predators to do this.

DHS did not change anything. The men in masks are still in masks.

Why I am writing this.

I am 19 years old. I am writing this from my room in Missouri, and the people I am writing about are in tents in El Paso and concrete cells in Miami and locked dorms in Basile, Louisiana, and most of them I will never meet, and most of you reading this will never meet them either. They are using pseudonyms because they are afraid of what will happen if their names are known. Some of them are already deported. Some of them are about to be.

I do not know what to say to that except that the absolute least I can do, sitting at this desk in this room, is write it down. Put the names in one place. Make the sources easy to find. Refuse to let the language go soft. The administration is counting on people getting tired. On the cycle moving on. On the next thing being louder than this thing.

I am not moving on from this.

This Substack runs on paid subscriptions. There is no PAC behind it. No corporate sponsor. No dark donor. The reporting I do every day, the news roundups, the deep dives, all of it runs on the people in this room who decided it was worth eight dollars a month.

I am asking you to be one of them.

If you finished this post, if you are still here in the room, if any of what you just read made you feel anything at all, then you already understand why this work has to keep happening. Subscriptions are what makes it happen.

Become a paid subscriber to Sharad’s Room

$8 a month. $50 a year. Less than one dinner out. Enough to keep me writing posts like this one for as long as the people who run those facilities want them to disappear.

I also know a lot of you can’t commit to a monthly or yearly subscription, and many of you have asked for another way to support this work. If that’s you, you can send a one-time contribution through Venmo at @sharadswaney.

Thank you for being in this room. Especially today.

— Sharad