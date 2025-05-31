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Mary Childerston's avatar
Mary Childerston
May 31, 2025

Your insights, wisdom, and compassion is far beyond your years. I am very grateful the Universe led me to your writings and videos. My faith in humanity remains hopeful because of intelligent and caring young people like you. You are clearly doing the inner work necessary to both access your own Self energy and provide wise and compassionate leadership to others. Thank you for the excellent guidance you are sharing with the rest of us. I am praying for your protection and continued strength, courage and wisdom.

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Judy B's avatar
Judy B
May 31, 2025

There is a rosebush nextdoor to my apt building that is so full of roses that they spill out into the sidewalk. It makes those rare roses that have an incredibly beautiful perfume & I am blessed to be able to inhale strongly without sneezing for hours afterwards. Every day when I pass by I "stop to smell the roses". Perhaps an overused expression but so true in this case.

Thanks for reminding me to notice the good things I do for myself.

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