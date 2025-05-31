A photo I took at the U.S.–Mexico border near Las Cruces, NM.

The news headlines come in by the dozens and fog our heads with the Trump administration’s sick-headed idea of America’s future. We see hundreds of thousands of migrants stripped of their rights every single day. We watch as they propose $700 billion in cuts to Medicaid. We see rising prices, an attack on freedoms, and an outcry from marginalized communities all across the nation. It doesn’t seem to end or slow down.

Even though we must keep fighting and resisting this administration, you still have the ability to slow down your mind and keep yourself healthy while staying educated and updated on this administration. So here’s how.

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Put Down the Phone

It’s tempting to keep searching for updates in the news, especially when everything feels like it’s falling apart. But letting your day be owned by the Trump administration’s actions doesn’t make you more informed. It makes you more anxious. Instead, start your day with a trusted independent source like Aaron Parnas, get a full sweep of what’s happening, and then step away. Do the same before bed. Let your day be yours, not just the world's.

Get Sunlight

Even if the world feels dim, the sun still rises. Open your window. Step outside. Let your body remember it’s alive. Vitamin D can lift your mood, help regulate your sleep, and reduce the fog that comes from being stuck inside watching crisis after crisis unfold through a screen. You can’t resist the darkness if you never step into the light.

Return to Your Body

The mind races when the world is loud. Sometimes the best resistance is stillness. Take five minutes to stretch. Feel your feet press into the ground. Notice the way your chest rises when you breathe. This is your body and it’s not separate from the fight. The more in tune you are with yourself, the more powerfully you show up for others.

Keep a Promise to Yourself

Grounding begins with self-trust. Say you’ll do one small thing today like making your bed, drinking water, or writing down one thing you’re feeling, and actually do it. The outside world may be chaotic, but the more your actions align with your own intentions, the more rooted you’ll feel.

Name Three Good Things

Gratitude doesn’t erase injustice, but it gives you the strength to face it. At the end of each day, name three things you’re thankful for, even if they feel small or silly. You’re not ignoring the world’s pain. You’re reminding yourself that your life still has beauty worth protecting.

Final Thoughts

You already know what’s good for you. The hard part is actually doing it. Let this be that moment. You can fight back. You can care deeply. You can still grieve what’s happening. But you also have a right, no, a responsibility, to care for your own mind along the way. That is how you endure. That is how you resist.



Thanks for reading,

Sharad Swaney



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