Self-Care in the Age of Trump
The news headlines come in by the dozens and fog our heads with the Trump administration’s sick-headed idea of America’s future. We see hundreds of thousands of migrants stripped of their rights every single day. We watch as they propose $700 billion in cuts to Medicaid. We see rising prices, an attack on freedoms, and an outcry from marginalized communities all across the nation. It doesn’t seem to end or slow down.
Even though we must keep fighting and resisting this administration, you still have the ability to slow down your mind and keep yourself healthy while staying educated and updated on this administration. So here’s how.
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Put Down the Phone
It’s tempting to keep searching for updates in the news, especially when everything feels like it’s falling apart. But letting your day be owned by the Trump administration’s actions doesn’t make you more informed. It makes you more anxious. Instead, start your day with a trusted independent source like Aaron Parnas, get a full sweep of what’s happening, and then step away. Do the same before bed. Let your day be yours, not just the world's.
Get Sunlight
Even if the world feels dim, the sun still rises. Open your window. Step outside. Let your body remember it’s alive. Vitamin D can lift your mood, help regulate your sleep, and reduce the fog that comes from being stuck inside watching crisis after crisis unfold through a screen. You can’t resist the darkness if you never step into the light.
Return to Your Body
The mind races when the world is loud. Sometimes the best resistance is stillness. Take five minutes to stretch. Feel your feet press into the ground. Notice the way your chest rises when you breathe. This is your body and it’s not separate from the fight. The more in tune you are with yourself, the more powerfully you show up for others.
Keep a Promise to Yourself
Grounding begins with self-trust. Say you’ll do one small thing today like making your bed, drinking water, or writing down one thing you’re feeling, and actually do it. The outside world may be chaotic, but the more your actions align with your own intentions, the more rooted you’ll feel.
Name Three Good Things
Gratitude doesn’t erase injustice, but it gives you the strength to face it. At the end of each day, name three things you’re thankful for, even if they feel small or silly. You’re not ignoring the world’s pain. You’re reminding yourself that your life still has beauty worth protecting.
Final Thoughts
You already know what’s good for you. The hard part is actually doing it. Let this be that moment. You can fight back. You can care deeply. You can still grieve what’s happening. But you also have a right, no, a responsibility, to care for your own mind along the way. That is how you endure. That is how you resist.
Thanks for reading,
Sharad Swaney
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Your insights, wisdom, and compassion is far beyond your years. I am very grateful the Universe led me to your writings and videos. My faith in humanity remains hopeful because of intelligent and caring young people like you. You are clearly doing the inner work necessary to both access your own Self energy and provide wise and compassionate leadership to others. Thank you for the excellent guidance you are sharing with the rest of us. I am praying for your protection and continued strength, courage and wisdom.
There is a rosebush nextdoor to my apt building that is so full of roses that they spill out into the sidewalk. It makes those rare roses that have an incredibly beautiful perfume & I am blessed to be able to inhale strongly without sneezing for hours afterwards. Every day when I pass by I "stop to smell the roses". Perhaps an overused expression but so true in this case.
Thanks for reminding me to notice the good things I do for myself.