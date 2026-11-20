by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Yesterday, Donald Trump sat down with Vladimir Putin and talked about peace. Donald Trump called Putin his “friend.”

Today, Russian missiles came down inside Poland while Ukraine endured another massive attack.

Poland is a member of NATO. The United States is committed to its defense. And for the people living near where those objects fell, this was not an abstract conversation about diplomacy.

I want to walk you through what we know, because this is frightening news and the details matter.

What happened

Polish officials say three objects crossed into the country during Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said they appeared to be two missiles and a jet-powered drone.

One was identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. Officials said one object traveled about 31 miles into Polish territory.

Thankfully, Polish authorities reported no injuries or damage to critical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he believes the incident was likely a deliberate provocation. European troops were conducting military exercises elsewhere in Poland, and he questioned whether the timing was a coincidence.

That is the Polish prime minister’s assessment. We do not yet have independent confirmation that Russia intended for the objects to land in Poland.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the missile landing a grave violation of Polish airspace. Polish officials say they want additional support from the alliance.

People were killed in Ukraine

While the world watches what happened in Poland, I do not want us to lose sight of the people who were hit in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the overnight assault killed at least eight civilians and injured more than two dozen. According to Ukrainian officials, six of those killed were in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 110 missiles and over 400 drones. Apartment buildings and medical facilities were damaged, along with bridges and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials reported emergency power outages across multiple regions.

Those numbers are not just a measure of how large the attack was. They are people who woke up to explosions, families waiting for news, and communities facing more damage as winter approaches.

Putin had threatened retaliation after Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Russia said its attack targeted sites connected to the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian officials reported civilian deaths and damage to homes and medical facilities.

What about NATO?

I know what some of you are thinking: Does this mean the United States is about to go to war with Russia?

No, this incident does not automatically mean that.

Poland belongs to NATO, and NATO’s Article 5 concerns the collective defense of a member that has suffered an armed attack. The alliance assesses the circumstances, and its members determine what assistance they consider necessary.

As of this writing, I have not seen confirmation that NATO has invoked Article 5 in response to this incident.

That distinction is important. We can take a Russian missile entering Polish territory seriously without telling people that a wider war has already begun.

And then there is Trump

On Thursday, Trump met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. Afterward, Axios reported that Trump told European leaders Putin wanted to end the war.

I want this war to end. I want Ukrainians to be able to sleep without fearing what will fall from the sky. I want families to be safe and people to come home.

But when a leader talks about peace and his military launches another massive attack hours later, we should pay attention to both.

Trump’s claim about what Putin wants does not erase what happened overnight. The people killed in Ukraine cannot wait for a photo opportunity or a statement about how well the leaders get along.

Why I am asking here

I know how quickly a story like this can turn into scary headlines and claims that a world war has already started. I want this room to be a place where you can find out what happened, what officials are saying and what we still do not know.

Sharad’s Room is free, and it’s staying free. If my writing has meant something to you, would you consider supporting me personally with $5 or whatever you’re comfortable giving?

Your support helps me make time for this work while I’m in college, working and preparing for fatherhood.

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The quiet part

For people in Ukraine, this war is not a negotiation happening on a television screen. It is the possibility that the next air raid will reach their street, their workplace or their family.

For people in Poland, this morning brought another reminder that Russia’s war can reach beyond Ukraine’s borders.

We should demand clear answers about what landed in Poland and how NATO intends to protect its members. We should also keep paying attention to Ukrainians whose lives are being shattered while the leaders of powerful countries talk about what happens next.

If you think people need to see this, please restack or share it with someone who may have missed the news.

Thank you for being in this room.

Sharad

Sources