by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The United States has warned Poland that Russia may attack it within months.

Poland is a NATO member. Under Article 5, an attack on Poland is, by treaty, an attack on the United States. So when American intelligence warns Warsaw that Moscow is considering an armed provocation on its territory, the warning is not really about Poland. It is about whether we would do anything.

The reporting comes from The Telegraph and the Polish outlet Onet, citing sources close to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, and it says Washington has warned Warsaw repeatedly that Russia is considering an armed provocation against Poland to test NATO’s resolve and force Kyiv’s Western partners to suspend aid to Ukraine. The Telegraph reports it could be launched in a matter of months.

No U.S. or Polish authority has publicly confirmed that an attack is imminent, and Polish security sources stress Moscow has not made a final decision. What is confirmed is that the warning exists, that it has been delivered more than once, and that four separate sources, including a NATO-country ambassador and a Baltic security official who said the plans are being discussed in Moscow, back it up.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This story is moving fast and this room is where I’ll keep tracking it.

The scenarios.

Drone attacks on critical infrastructure such as power plants. Simulating a massive air attack to force Poland to activate its air defenses. The most radical scenario is a hybrid attack in the border area, potentially involving Belarusian soldiers, with a ground incursion possible from Belarus or from Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave on Poland’s border.

There are two details that tell you how thought-through this is. One scenario involves troops crossing the border and explaining it as a technical malfunction or emergency. Another involves Russia claiming Ukraine carried out the provocation. This is not a plan for a war. It is a plan for a deniable incident, built to be small enough that nobody wants to answer it.

The bet.

According to the reporting, the Kremlin may be counting on NATO allies preferring a political settlement instead of an immediate military response. If Russia could then withdraw through negotiations rather than force, Moscow would count it as a win, and it could demand an end to Western support for Ukraine as a condition of the talks.

Russia cannot fight NATO. Its military commitments in Ukraine mean Moscow does not currently have the capacity for a full-scale war against the alliance. The entire plan only works if Putin believes that when the moment comes, the alliance hesitates. The provocation is not a test of Polish air defenses. It is a test of one man’s willingness to honor a treaty.

The other 24 hours.

Which brings me to what that man was doing while this reporting broke.

Trump has spent the past day attacking NATO on Truth Social, posting Thursday that the U.S. spends more on NATO than any other country, by a vast margin, “without getting any benefit from it.” At the same time, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth planned to announce additional U.S. troop cuts in Europe at last month’s NATO meeting, and was only stopped when Marco Rubio and other senior officials rejected the proposal. Hegseth had already canceled Poland’s routine armored brigade rotation in May, a move that surprised even Trump, who called to ask why he was treating a valued ally so poorly.

So the picture from Moscow looks like this. The American president says the alliance gives him nothing. His defense secretary keeps trying to pull troops out of Europe and has to be physically blocked by other officials. Congress is so worried it wrote a floor of 76,000 troops into pending defense legislation to stop the Pentagon from cutting deeper. And next week, Trump meets NATO leaders at a summit in Turkey that alliance officials are already worried he will overshadow.

Putin can read. Every one of those signals is an answer to the only question his plan depends on.

Why I am asking you here.

The scariest stories are the ones where the documents are public and nobody connects them. The Poland warning is one story. The Truth Social posts are another. The blocked troop cuts are a third. Put them in one place and you can see the shape of the next six months. That is the job, and it is the whole job. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If you want someone connecting these before the incident instead of after, this is how.

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What this is, actually.

I am 19. If Article 5 gets invoked, my generation is the one that answers the phone. I don’t say that for drama. I say it because “limited provocation” and “hybrid incident” are the kind of soft words that history uses right up until the moment it stops using them. The last time Russia’s invasion plans leaked before it acted was Ukraine, in 2022. People called that warning alarmist too.

The quiet part.

The thing that sits with me is that the attack, if it comes, will be designed around a question, and the question is about us. Not about Polish radar or NATO battle plans. About whether America still means it.

Every post calling the alliance a rip-off, every attempted troop cut, every ally treated like a deadbeat tenant is being logged in Moscow as data. The U.S. intelligence community is warning Poland about a Russian plan whose central assumption is that the U.S. president might not show up. Both of those things are coming out of the same government in the same week. That is the story.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, restack this post. Most people have no idea this warning exists, and the whole danger of a “deniable incident” is that nobody is paying attention before it happens. A restack puts this in front of someone who isn’t. It costs you nothing and it is the single most useful thing you can do for this room.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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