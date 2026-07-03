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CraigJB's avatar
CraigJB
1d

NATO is ready! Europe doesn’t need the US whatever Trump’s decision

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PeMi+7's avatar
PeMi+7
1d

Hope this does not happen. If it does, wonder what Trump will do - respond, as he should, as a full NATO partner or hold back and not antagonize his authoritarian buddy Putin?

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