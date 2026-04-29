by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a thing that happens when people in power stop being afraid of consequences. They start defying the rules out loud, like it’s a flex. Like they want you to see them get away with it. And the way it ends, sometimes, is when somebody finally calls their bluff.

Pam Bondi got her bluff called this morning.

Two weeks ago she skipped a deposition. A bipartisan subpoena. The committee that issued it had Republicans and Democrats on it. Lauren Boebert voted for it. Tim Burchett voted for it. Nancy Mace voted for it. Twenty-four to nineteen. Bipartisan, by every definition of that word.

She didn’t show up. The Department of Justice sent a letter saying she didn’t have to anymore because she’d been fired. The subpoena, they argued, was issued to her in her official capacity as attorney general, and the moment Trump kicked her out on April 2nd, the subpoena evaporated with her. That was the position. That was what they tried to sell.

The survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse have been waiting nearly thirty years for somebody in a position of power to tell them what happened. Pam Bondi held the answers in her hands for over a year and decided you didn’t deserve to see them. She withheld two and a half million pages of files. She refused to apologize to survivors when they were sitting twenty feet from her in a hearing room. When a congresswoman asked her to turn around and face them, she said she wouldn’t “get in the gutter.”

That’s the woman who tried to walk away from a subpoena.

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Every post needs something gentle before the ask.

The forty-five minutes.

Robert Garcia is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. This morning he walked into the Capitol and filed a civil contempt resolution against Pam Bondi. He stood in front of the cameras and said, and I quote, “Pam Bondi has illegally defied our committee, skipped her deposition, and has refused to cooperate. We have introduced a contempt resolution, to hold her accountable.”

Forty-five minutes later, the Republican-led committee announced Bondi will appear for a deposition on May 29.

Forty-five minutes.

For weeks she hid behind her own firing. The DOJ wrote letters explaining she couldn’t possibly comply. Republicans on the committee shuffled their feet and said they were “following up with her personal attorney.” Garcia was treated, in the meantime, like he was being unreasonable. Like he was politicizing a closed matter. Like the survivors who keep asking for accountability are inconvenient.

Then the contempt resolution hit the floor and the whole thing collapsed in the time it takes to eat lunch.

You should hear what Garcia said when reporters asked him about the announcement. He said, “Clearly, we’re being effective.” And then he said the part that made me stop and read it twice. He said, “I am so glad that Chairman Comer is scared of this group back here, and we’ll continue to push every single time.”

Scared. He used the word scared. About a sitting committee chair from the majority party.

He’s right.

Why this matters more than the deposition.

It would be easy to read this as a procedural win and move on. A deposition got rescheduled. The clock keeps ticking. Bondi still hasn’t testified. Nothing has actually changed yet.

But something did change.

For the entire run of this administration, the playbook has been to refuse, delay, and dare anybody to do anything about it. Don’t show up to subpoenas. Don’t release the files. Don’t answer the questions. Tell the people demanding answers that they’re partisan, that they’re hysterical, that the matter is closed. Run out the clock until everyone gets bored and gives up.

That playbook only works if nobody calls the bluff.

Forty-five minutes ago today, somebody called it.

The reason that matters is because the playbook is the same on every single one of these stories. It’s the same playbook on the Epstein files. It’s the same playbook on Renee Good. It’s the same playbook on the Iran war casualties the Pentagon refuses to count. It’s the same playbook on the Voting Rights Act ruling that came down this morning. The people in power are betting that nobody will make them answer. That the country is too tired, too distracted, too divided, too scared to actually push back.

Sometimes the bluff gets called.

Why I am asking for something here, in the middle of this post.

I usually save this for the bottom. I want to put it here this time because I think the placement matters.

The Epstein survivors got an answer today. Not a real one yet. Not the deposition itself, not the testimony, not the truth about what happened in that office or what’s still in those withheld files. But a date on the calendar. A commitment, in writing, that someone has to show up under oath. After a year of nothing. After the apology that never came.

That is what calling the bluff actually looks like in real time.

I do this work because I believe somebody has to keep calling it. Every single day. Even when the news cycle moves on. Even when the official statement is “no comment” and the Pentagon won’t pick up the phone. Especially then.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. That is what keeps me reporting. That is what keeps me writing when something breaks and nobody else is going to put the pieces in order. There is no PAC money behind this. No corporate sponsor. No dark donor. Just people who think this kind of work matters enough to put fifty bucks behind it.

If today’s story did anything for you, if you are even a little bit relieved that somewhere in Washington a subpoena still meant something today, that is the work. That is what this is.

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I’m asking. Sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

The quiet part.

I keep coming back to Maria and Annie Farmer. They are sisters. Both of them survived Jeffrey Epstein. They have been waiting since they were teenagers for a single official in this country to tell them the full truth about what happened to them and to the women they know.

Two weeks ago, when Bondi skipped her deposition the first time, they put out a statement. They wrote, “Survivors have waited nearly three decades for answers. How much longer must we wait?”

Twenty-eight years. Almost three decades.

Pam Bondi is going to sit in front of that committee on May 29. The Farmers are going to be watching. So am I. So should you. The deposition is closed-door, but somebody is going to leak what happens, and we are going to know.

She is finally going to answer for it.

The system bent today. Not all the way. Not even most of the way. But it bent. Forty-five minutes after a Democrat refused to back down, the most powerful committee in the House Republican majority blinked and put a date on the calendar.

That is small. I know it is small. But after months and months of writing about gavel-outs and silent press offices and stonewalling that goes nowhere, I needed to write something about a moment where the pressure actually worked.

It still works. Sometimes. When you push.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad