Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Gemini Dream's avatar
Gemini Dream
1h

Great read. Thank you.

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Pam Wade's avatar
Pam Wade
13m

Sharad, thanks so much for your work. I appreciate your time and the effort spent in keeping us informed about important things happening in our country. You give me hope in the future of our nation and the world.

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