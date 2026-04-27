Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
11h

Trump's America lost!

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
11h

Hang in there Sharad. Your voice is needed. Maybe now more than ever before.

I still support your work.

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