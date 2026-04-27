by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to tell you what a head of state said today, because nobody in Washington is going to.

Friedrich Merz, the chancellor of Germany, stood in front of a group of students in a town called Marsberg today and said this about our war:

“An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards.”

He is talking about us.

He said the Iranians are “very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result.” He said he cannot see what exit strategy America is pursuing. He compared the war to Iraq. He compared it to Afghanistan. He said it is costing Germany “a lot of money, a lot of taxpayers’ money and a lot of economic strength.”

This is the chancellor of one of our oldest allies. Not Russia. Not China. Germany.

And he is the only person at his level willing to say it out loud.

The war is two months old today. Over 3,300 dead in Iran. Over 2,500 dead in Lebanon. The Strait of Hormuz, the entire reason we went in, is still closed.

This weekend Trump sent Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Pakistan to negotiate. Then he canceled the trip at the last minute and called them home. Today we found out why. Iran offered to reopen the strait if America lifts the blockade and ends the war, with nuclear talks pushed to later. Trump says nuclear is the whole point. So we are still nowhere.

While that was happening, the foreign minister of Iran was sitting in St. Petersburg next to Vladimir Putin. Putin told him on camera that Russia sees how “courageously and heroically the Iranian people are fighting for their independence and sovereignty.”

That is where we are. Our enemy is sitting next to Putin. Our ally is publicly saying we are being humiliated. The strait is still closed. The war is still on.

I’m going to ask you for something right here, in the middle, because I think this is the moment that earns it.

A paid subscription is $8 a month. Fifty bucks a year. Gas is up about that much per tank because of the war I’m describing. That money is what lets me publish a sourced, verified breakdown like this when the American press is still figuring out what to do with what an ally said in a German town hall. If you think someone should be doing this work, put a little money behind that belief.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack

Back to it.

The quiet part.

Two months ago this was supposed to be over in two weeks. Take out the nuclear program. Reopen the strait. Come home.

Two months later, our envoys are getting turned around at the airport in Pakistan. Our generals are being fired in Washington over palace politics. Our enemies are smiling next to Putin. And the only person willing to call it what it is, is a guy from Sauerland talking to a room full of high school kids.

What Merz said today is what most of America is already thinking. Most of America just doesn’t have the cover of running a different country to say it.

I think about the soldiers I wrote about in March. The ones in the wood and tin building. The ones whose families were told they died defending a “fortified position” that was never fortified. I think about the weapons systems officer who went missing in the mountains of Iran. I still don’t know if he was found. Nobody is willing to say.

Two months in. That is what two months looks like.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad