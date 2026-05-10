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Charles Tharpe's avatar
Charles Tharpe
12h

The world needs a benevolent alien to render all nuclear weapons impotent. Then, just maybe, we can reset the world toward a better future.

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1 reply by Sharad Swaney
JP MEYER's avatar
JP MEYER
12h

What a serious piece. We are truly on the precipice. I truly believe if the orange douche can’t win or is on his deathbed, he would absolutely send nukes out. After all, the world can’t exist unless he does. He can’t conceive a world where he is not in control, so why should anybody else be alive?

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3 replies by Sharad Swaney and others
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