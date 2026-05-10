by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a clause now, written into the constitution of a nuclear-armed state, that says if its leader is killed, the missiles launch. Not after a meeting. Not after a vote. Not after somebody in a bunker decides what to do next. Automatically. Immediately. The phrasing is right there in the law.

I want you to sit with that for a second.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service briefed senior government officials this week on a revision to Article 3 of North Korea’s nuclear policy law, passed at the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly back in March. The new line reads, “If the command-and-control system over the state’s nuclear forces is placed in danger by hostile forces’ attacks … a nuclear strike shall be launched automatically and immediately.”

That is the doctrine now. That is what is on the books.

Andrei Lankov, who has spent his entire career studying North Korea, told The Telegraph the policy may have informally existed before but it carries different weight now that it is written down. He said, “Iran was the wake-up call. North Korea saw what happened.”

What happened in Iran is that the United States and Israel killed the Supreme Leader. Khamenei, gone. His top advisers, gone. The whole top of the regime taken out in the opening hours of a war I am still writing about every single day. North Korea watched that. They watched the precision and the speed of it and they wrote a new law.

The likely target of any retaliatory launch, according to analysts in the same briefing, is the United States.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you to subscribe. I’ll explain at the end.

The thing that scares me about this is not the bluster. Kim Jong Un has been making nuclear threats my entire life. The thing that scares me is the architecture of it. A standing order. A pre-authorization. A button that does not require a person to press it. The whole point of a doomsday clause is to remove the human moment of hesitation. To make the response so automatic that an enemy cannot calculate around it.

We have spent two months in this country watching a war that nobody voted on, started by a president who told us Iran’s air defenses were 100% destroyed and then watched Iran shoot down two American aircraft in a single day. We have watched the man who started that war post about wanting to expand it. We have watched him threaten a civilization on Truth Social and then back down on a Wednesday and then escalate again on a Thursday.

And on the other side of the world, a country with somewhere between 30 and 50 nuclear weapons just wrote into law that if anyone tries the Khamenei strategy on their leader, the response is preprogrammed.

I do this work because somebody has to put these pieces next to each other. The Iran war is not over. The Lebanon ceasefire collapsed again today, seven dead in a single Israeli strike on the village of Saksakiyeh, including a girl. Israel built a secret base in the Iraqi desert and killed Iraqi soldiers to keep it hidden. A 22-foot gold statue of the president went up at his Florida golf course this week and a pastor stood in front of it and said the words “this is not a golden calf.” A senator said vaccines killed 3.9 million Americans. The CDC is missing in action during a hantavirus outbreak and an expert at Georgetown said, “The CDC is not even a player. I’ve never seen that before.”

These are all the same story. The story is that the institutions are hollowed out, the truth is contested, the nuclear architecture is being rewritten in response to the wars we started, and the people in charge are not telling you the size of what is actually happening.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. That is what funds this. There is no PAC. No corporate sponsor. No dark money. Just the people in this room who decided fifty bucks was worth it to keep an independent voice writing every single day of a war that the people who started it would prefer you stop paying attention to.

If today’s post did anything for you, today is a good day to switch over.

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The quiet part.

I keep thinking about the word automatic. About a country writing a law that takes the human being out of the loop. About what it means that the lesson the rest of the world took from this year is that you cannot trust the United States not to kill your head of state, so you build a machine that fires back even if you are dead.

I am 19 years old. I do not get to decide what nuclear doctrine looks like in 2026. I do not get to decide whether we go back into Iran or whether the ceasefire in Lebanon means anything or whether the next war starts on a Tuesday. None of us in this room get to decide that.

What we get to decide is whether somebody is paying attention. Whether the record gets kept. Whether the quotes get sourced and the timeline gets written down and the next person who tries to tell you the war is going great gets met with a paragraph of receipts.

That is what I am trying to do here. Every day. With the lights on because of you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

*A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.*