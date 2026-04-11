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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
6h

Ahhh. Sharad. This is not the world and country our youth should be handed. I grew up protesting against a non transparent Vietnam era government.

We brought our soldiers home only after years of effort. And we weren't fighting against the kind of corruption and malevolence existing today. Hell, the civil rights movement was hard but we are in so much deeper shit than even then.

We got soft and forgot the fight is never really over.

But we are back in it, deeper than ever. We WILL fight back at this regime.

Thank you for being as involved as you are. We aren't giving up or giving in. 💪🏾🇺🇸💙

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Bradley A Ross's avatar
Bradley A Ross
6h

Many years ago, I was told that when things are going well in negotiations, neither side says anything publicly other than some generic statements such as “negotiations are proceeding”. You certainly don’t make statements about what the other side has agred to.

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