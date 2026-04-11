by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I need you to hold two things in your head at the same time today.

The first thing is that two U.S. Navy destroyers crossed the Strait of Hormuz this morning for the first time since the war started six weeks ago. They went east to west into the Persian Gulf and back out again. Freedom of navigation mission. Not coordinated with Iran. The Wall Street Journal confirmed it. Axios confirmed it. Trump posted about it on Truth Social, calling it a favor to the rest of the world.

The second thing is that while those ships were crossing, Iran issued a warning through Pakistani mediators that any U.S. vessel entering the strait would be attacked within 30 minutes.

Both of those things happened today. On the same day that peace talks started in Islamabad. On the same day that JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner sat across from Iran’s foreign minister for the highest-level talks since 1979.

You send warships through a contested strait while you’re sitting down to negotiate peace. You threaten to sink those warships while your diplomats are in the room. And then both sides deny what the other side says happened.

That’s where we are.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you something. If you’re reading this and you find it useful, if this is how you’re keeping up with what’s happening, click subscribe. And if you can, become a paid subscriber. I’ll explain why at the end.

Here’s what else happened today that almost no one is connecting.

CNN reported that U.S. intelligence shows China is preparing to ship shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems to Iran within the next few weeks. MANPADs. The kind of weapons that can take down low-flying aircraft. The kind of weapon that may have already taken down an F-15 over Iran last week.

China is routing the shipments through third countries to hide where they came from.

This is the same China that claimed credit for helping broker the ceasefire earlier this week. The same China that Trump is scheduled to visit next month. The same China whose embassy in Washington put out a statement today saying they have “never provided weapons to any party to the conflict.”

U.S. intelligence says otherwise.

So let me lay it out for you.

China brokers a ceasefire. Iran uses the ceasefire to restock its weapons. China supplies those weapons. And Trump is about to fly to Beijing to shake hands.

That’s not diplomacy.

Iran says the U.S. agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets held in Qatar as a precondition for talks. A senior Iranian source told Reuters it was directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House responded with one word: “False.”

Somebody is lying. On the first day of the most important negotiations of the war, the two sides can’t even agree on what was agreed to before they sat down.

I don’t know how this ends. I don’t think anyone does. What I know is that the pattern I keep seeing, the one I’ve been writing about for weeks, is getting louder. The pattern is this: the public version of events and the actual version of events are diverging further and further apart every single day.

Trump says Iran’s military is destroyed. Iran threatens to sink a destroyer in half an hour. Trump says the strait is being cleared. Iran says it’s still closed and charging million-dollar tolls. The U.S. says no assets were unfrozen. Iran says they were. China says it isn’t arming anyone. U.S. intelligence says they are.

Every story has two versions now. And neither side wants you to know which one is real.

What keeps me up at night is the fact that on the most consequential day of this conflict so far, the American public is being asked to choose between competing realities with no way to verify either one.

This is why I do what I do.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. Every single day of this war, I research every story independently, I verify every quote, I link every source. I don’t make anything up. I don’t skip the hard ones. I don’t publish until I’ve checked.

I do this because I believe you deserve to know what’s actually happening. Not what Iran says is happening. Not what the White House says is happening. What the sources, the documents, and the reporting actually show.

My work runs on paid subscriptions. That’s it. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just people who think independent journalism matters.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me reporting through days like this one, when every official channel is saying something different and someone needs to sit down and figure out what’s real.

If you think what you just read matters, help support me.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack.

Every subscription makes a difference. I mean that.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

P.S. I just want to say how much I appreciate all of you for your support. Starting a Substack separate from Centered America was worrisome for me. I didn’t know how people would respond or if they would even like the content I’m putting out. I really do care about what’s going on, and I’m really glad you’re all here.