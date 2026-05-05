by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a text message somewhere on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s phone that she says she cannot release without going to jail.

I want you to sit with that sentence for a second.

The former congresswoman from Georgia, who spent five years as one of the most loyal foot soldiers Donald Trump ever had, says the president of the United States sent her a text. And she says the text told her that if her 22-year-old son Derek were killed because of the death threats Trump’s “traitor” rhetoric was generating, the blame would belong to her. Not to him. Not to the people sending the threats. To her.

She told Piers Morgan about it three weeks ago. She told a crowd in Texas about it again this week. She told CNN’s Pamela Brown she was “shocked” by what he wrote and would not repeat the words on television.

The thing she keeps saying, in interview after interview, is that there are more messages. That she has them. That if she released them she would “probably get put in jail.”

Before I go further, I want to ask you something. If you support the work I’m doing, I’d love for you to join this room and become a subscriber.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack →

I’ll explain why in a minute.

The Epstein call.

The reason all of this is happening, the reason there are death threats and severed endorsements and a 22-year-old kid named Derek getting messages from strangers, is that Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to take her name off a discharge petition.

The petition was for the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She signed it. Trump called her and asked her to take her name off.

She told the Ron Paul Institute audience this weekend what he said on that call. She said Trump told her, “My friends are going to get hurt.” She said he told her, “Marjorie, these are good people. These are people you know at Mar-a-Lago, people in Palm Beach.”

Good people. People you know. Mar-a-Lago.

She said she pushed back. She said she told him, “Mr. President, people have been hurt. These women have been hurt.” She said she asked him to invite the survivors into the Oval Office, the way he invites foreign leaders and athletes and what she described as al-Qaeda figures now running Syria. She said, “Surely, you can have these women who were raped as teenagers.”

She said he refused.

That was the last real conversation they had. After that, the endorsements got pulled. The Truth Social posts started. He called her a traitor. A ranting lunatic. Marjorie “Traitor” Brown. The threats started arriving at her house. A pipe bomb threat. Direct messages naming Derek by name.

She forwarded them to FBI Director Kash Patel. She forwarded them to JD Vance. She forwarded them to Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, who Greene noted is herself a mother and a grandmother. She said none of them did anything.

So she texted the president directly. She told him what was happening. She said the words coming out of his mouth were producing real, traceable threats against a 22-year-old kid.

And he wrote back what she says he wrote back.

What this is, actually.

I want to be honest about why this story is hitting me harder than it should.

I am 19 years old. My mother is my hero. There is a person on this earth who has loved me longer than I have been alive, and the idea of a man in the most powerful office in the world writing her a text saying that my death would be her fault, after she begged him to stop, is a kind of cruelty I do not have the imagination for. It is not politics. It is not policy. It is not even ego. It is something smaller and meaner than all of that.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and I do not agree on anything. I want to say that out loud. I have spent over a year writing posts arguing against almost every single thing she has stood for. The discharge petition is the first thing she has ever done that I would have voted for too.

But she has a son. His name is Derek. He is three years older than I am. And she says the man she campaigned for, who she defended on every camera that would have her, who she went to the mat for over and over again, sent her a message that said his death would be her fault.

She is sitting on more of those messages right now. She says she cannot release them.

I believe her.

The Mar-a-Lago part.

I keep thinking about the phrase “good people.”

Trump has used a lot of words about a lot of people over the last decade. He has called immigrants animals. He has called veterans suckers. He has called the press the enemy of the people. He has called his own former cabinet officials traitors and dogs and human scum.

The people he called good people, in a private phone call to a sitting congresswoman, are the men whose names appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

That is the moral universe of the man running this country. Survivors of one of the largest sex trafficking operations in American history are an inconvenience. The men whose names are in those files are good people. People you know. From the club.

He said that to her. She is now saying it to us.

And then, when she would not take her name off the petition that might force those names into the daylight, he allegedly wrote her the text she will not show us.

Why I am asking, here, before the end.

I asked you to subscribe a few hundred words ago. I want to ask you again, and I want to tell you why I am asking it twice.

The reason these stories keep coming out is that somebody has to write them down. Somebody has to put the quotes in order. Somebody has to link the sources. Somebody has to sit down and decide that what Marjorie Taylor Greene said to a podcast host in Texas matters enough to make sure the people in this room hear it tomorrow.

That is what I do. That is the entire job.

A paid subscription is eight dollars a month. Fifty dollars a year. That is what keeps the lights on. There is no PAC behind this. No dark money. No corporate sponsor. Just the people who decided this work was worth fifty bucks.

If you have been reading me for free for a while, and you can afford it, today is a good day to switch.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack →

The quiet part.

She is going to release those texts eventually. I think she will. I do not know when, and I do not know what they say, and I do not know if it will matter when she does.

What I know is that she has already told us the worst one. She has already told us that the president of the United States, when informed that his words were producing death threats against a 22-year-old, wrote back something so cruel she will not say it on camera.

What I know is that the man who wrote that text is the same man who told her his Mar-a-Lago friends were good people. Who refused to look the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein in the eye. Who is right now, tonight, threatening to throw out election results so his party can pick up House seats. Who is escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz under fire from a country he promised would surrender unconditionally and then quietly walked it back.

The cruelty in the text and the cruelty in the policy and the cruelty in the press conference are the same cruelty. They come from the same place. They are not separate stories.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of his closest allies on earth. He turned on her the moment she stopped being useful. He turned on her so completely that he wrote, by her own account, words about her child that her actual political enemies would never have written.

If that is what he does to the people who loved him, ask yourself what he is willing to do to the rest of us.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad