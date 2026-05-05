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Pam Wade's avatar
Pam Wade
1h

I’m not going to condemn any person who has recognized their past wrongs and is now working hard to make amends by doing the right things today. I applaud her turn around and hope she can make a good life for herself and her family with integrity. We all deserve that much.

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
2hEdited

Oh I believe her alright. I'm sure she knows that evil lump of dementia will follow thru on threats. She's helped him do that very thing.

Glad she signed the discharge petition but she's also running scared by leaving Congress right when her 'about face' could've helped in so much more.

Sorry Marge.

About Trump? He's an evil, mean spirited man that gets his joy by watching destruction.

This SCOTUS must be reeled in and the 4th Reich be taken down in its entirety.

I really love that your mom is your hero. It warms my heart. 💟💞

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