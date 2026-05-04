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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
5h

Remember [Project 2025] Authoritarian's want its citizens to be weak, poor and needy, so this does not appear to be any positive outcomes from the 5th or the Supreme Court. I think

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
27m

Women will ALWAYs find ways to get an abortion. It's always been whether it's safe or not.

I'm old enough to remember when it was illegal. My 14 yr old best friend had an illegal abortion her parents managed to find in a creepy 'office' in New York City.

It was traumatizing and it screwed her up terribly. She was unable to have children as an adult.

We are both 71 now. Abortions must be made legal and mifipristone MUST remain available.

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