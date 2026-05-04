by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Friday afternoon, a panel of three judges on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decided that women in this country could not have mifepristone delivered to their homes anymore. Not in Louisiana. Not in Missouri. Not in California. Not anywhere. They reinstated a nationwide rule that the pills had to be obtained in person, from a doctor, in a clinic. Effective immediately. The whole country.

That order stayed in effect for about 72 hours.

This morning Justice Samuel Alito, of all people, blocked it. He issued a one-week administrative stay, which means mifepristone is back on the table — telehealth, mail order, pharmacies — until 5 p.m. next Monday. Both sides have until Thursday to file briefs. After that, the Court decides what happens next.

I want to be honest with you about how I felt when I saw the news. Relief, first. Then something else underneath it that I haven’t figured out a name for yet.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. There is more to say than fits in a headline, and I want you in this room when I say it.

The number that stays with me.

The drug at the center of this case is, by every measurable metric, one of the safest medications the FDA has ever approved. It has been used by an estimated 7.5 million people in this country. CNN’s analysis found it has fewer reported side effects than Viagra. Fewer than penicillin. The FDA approved it in 2000, looked at the data again, and in 2023 said the in-person requirement wasn’t medically necessary. Doctors agreed. Researchers agreed. The data agreed.

The 5th Circuit didn’t care.

They wrote that the FDA’s decision to allow telehealth had undermined Louisiana’s abortion ban. That hundreds of abortions were happening in the state every year because women were getting pills in the mail after virtual appointments. Their fix was to take that option away from every woman in America to enforce one state’s ban.

That is what almost happened on Friday. That is what got paused this morning. That is what could come back next Monday.

What Alito actually did.

I want to be careful here, because the headlines are going to make this sound bigger than it is. Alito did not rule that mifepristone is safe. He did not rule that the FDA was right. He did not rule that telehealth abortion is constitutionally protected. He issued an administrative stay, which is the legal equivalent of a pause button. The Court needs more time to read the emergency appeals from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that make the drug. So Alito hit pause.

Chris Geidner at Law Dork pointed out that Alito and Clarence Thomas have done this before. They issue these stays so the full Court has time to think, regardless of how they end up voting on the merits. The pause is not a verdict. It is just a delay.

The verdict comes after Thursday at 5 p.m., when the briefs are in.

The thing I keep thinking about.

Twenty-two state attorneys general filed a brief asking the Court to step in. New York, California, Massachusetts, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, the District of Columbia, and Arizona, where Kris Mayes was the lead voice. The Governor of Pennsylvania signed on too. They argued that the 5th Circuit ruling would force women in states where abortion is legal to either travel for in-person care or rely on alternatives that aren’t there. That it would break the medical system in their states to enforce a law that doesn’t exist in their states.

That is what we have come to. State attorneys general have to file emergency briefs to the Supreme Court to protect basic medication that has been on the market for a quarter century. Because three judges in New Orleans decided one Friday afternoon that they would rather punish women across the country than let Louisiana enforce its own law.

I keep thinking about the women who had appointments this weekend. The ones who saw the news Friday night and didn’t know what to do. The ones who already had pills shipped and weren’t sure if they could take them. The ones who sat in waiting rooms on Monday morning, refreshing their phones, waiting to find out if the appointment they’d driven hours to get to was even legal anymore. Julia Kaye at the ACLU put it like this. She said no one can rest easy when access still hangs in the balance. She is right. A one-week stay is not safety. It is a stopwatch.

Why I’m putting the ask here.

Because there is a real chance that next Monday at 5 p.m., this all comes back. The Court could let the 5th Circuit ruling go back into effect. Or they could extend the stay. Or they could take the case up and let it sit for months. Or they could decide it on the merits and make telehealth abortion illegal nationwide. Nobody knows which way it goes.

What I know is that I am going to be writing about this every step of the way. Thursday, when the briefs are filed. Next Monday, when the stay expires. Whatever the Court does after that. I am going to be in this room with you, every single time, breaking down what happened and what it means and who is trying to do what to whom.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. It is what keeps me reporting. It is what makes it possible for me, a 19-year-old at a community college in Missouri, to publish a sourced, verified breakdown of a Supreme Court order three hours after it dropped, with no PAC money and no corporate sponsor and no dark donor. Just readers who think this kind of work is worth paying for.

If you are even a little bit relieved that mifepristone is still legal in your state today, if you are even a little bit angry that it almost wasn’t, I am asking you to put fifty bucks behind that feeling. Right now. Before next Monday. Before the next ruling. Before the next thing.

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The quiet part.

The 5th Circuit ruling lasted three days. Three days where, technically, no woman in the country could legally get mifepristone in the mail. Three days where doctors had to tell their patients to wait. Three days where the entire architecture of medication abortion in this country was suspended by three judges most people in this country could not name.

That is how fragile this is. Not that it could disappear. That it almost did. On a Friday. With three signatures.

The pills are back in the mail today. They might not be next Monday. They might not be next month. They might not be next year. The fight that started in Texas in 2022, that went to the Supreme Court in 2024, that came back through Louisiana in 2026, is not going away. It is just paused. Until Thursday. Until Monday. Until the next ruling. Until the next state. Until the next three judges.

And every time it pauses, somebody has to be in this room writing it down. So that when the verdict comes, however it comes, you know exactly what was at stake, and exactly who decided what, and exactly what they took or gave back.

That is what I am here for.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad