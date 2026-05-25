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Wanda's avatar
Wanda
1h

ICE SET A HORRIBLE PRECEDENT NOW LOOK!!

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
1h

I am an old woman now. My fears are no longer about myself.

It's bad enough that Women and girls have been prey to male predators for thousands of years.

Now we give the "worst of the worst" a mask and power.

Make that make sense. I am terrified for my granddaughters and my daughter.

So I still live with extreme fear.

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