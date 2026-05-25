by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

On the night of January 20, 2025, the same night Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term and promised the largest deportation campaign in American history, armed men kicked in a bedroom door in Greensboro, North Carolina, and screamed “ICE! ICE!” before they robbed the family inside at gunpoint.

They split a man’s forehead open with the butt of a gun. Ten stitches and four staples. They pointed a weapon at a baby.

More than a year later, no one has been arrested. The case is still open.

A Noticias Telemundo investigation published today found at least 31 documented cases of people impersonating ICE agents in 2025 alone. The decade before that, the average was 5.3 a year. So we went from five a year to thirty-one. Almost six times as many. In one year.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you to subscribe. I’ll explain at the end why it matters for this story specifically. Stick with me.

What they are actually doing.

This is not people printing fake badges to scare somebody at a traffic stop. The investigation found the crimes have turned violent in a way they never used to be.

Between 2014 and 2024, about 23 percent of these impersonation cases involved violence. In 2025 that number jumped to 38 percent. Robberies. Kidnappings. Sexual assault. Armed men staging fake “immigration operations” against people they decide do not belong here.

Court documents reviewed by Noticias Telemundo describe a Dominican woman in New York who was dragged to a basement, beaten, and raped after she left a medical appointment. By men who said they were ICE.

I am not going to dress that up. I am just going to let it sit there, because that is what happened to a real person in this country last year.

Why the fear is the whole point.

Here is the part that I cannot stop thinking about.

The reason these men get away with it is that the people they target are too afraid to call the police. If you are undocumented, and a group of men in tactical gear say they are immigration agents, the system has spent a year teaching you that the worst thing you can do is come forward.

Rep. Laura Friedman of California said it plainly to Noticias Telemundo: “If someone is robbed or assaulted and is undocumented, in this environment, they’re probably not going to come forward and complain to the police. It’s very possible that this is happening a lot more than we even know.”

A lot more than we even know. That is a congresswoman telling you the 31 cases are the floor, not the ceiling.

The fear that this administration manufactured on purpose, to make deportations easier, is the exact same fear that lets a rapist walk up to a woman, say one word, and know she will not report it.

The masks made it impossible to tell.

A retired Homeland Security Investigations official named John Tobon, who spent 31 years inside ICE’s own investigative arm, told the outlet the crimes used to be financial scams. People posing as agents to extort money, then disappearing. He said they have become “much more aggressive and violent.”

And the thing that made it possible is something real agents started doing. Masks. Unmarked tactical gear. No visible identification.

The FBI knows this. In a bulletin issued last October, the bureau warned that criminals were “taking advantage of ICE’s higher public profile and media coverage to target vulnerable communities.” When real federal agents cover their faces and refuse to identify themselves, you have made it impossible for anyone to tell the difference between an officer and a man with a gun and a costume. House Democrats sent a letter to Kristi Noem and Kash Patel in November demanding ICE agents identify themselves. The crimes kept happening anyway.

What this is, actually.

I am 19 years old. My mom raised me mostly on her own, through some years that I do not talk about much. I know what it does to a person to be afraid of the people who are supposed to protect you. I know what it does to a kid to watch a parent decide that calling for help is more dangerous than whatever is already happening to you.

So when I read about a woman who got assaulted and could not go to the police because the men who hurt her wore the letters I-C-E, I do not read it as a policy story. I read it as somebody’s mother. Somebody’s daughter.

Why I am asking, here.

The reason these 31 cases got counted at all is that neither the federal government nor local police publishes a record of people impersonating immigration agents. Noticias Telemundo built that number themselves, out of court filings, one case at a time. Somebody had to sit down and do that.

That is the entire job. Counting the things that nobody in power wants counted.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. The woman in that basement does not have a press office. The family in Greensboro does not have a lobbyist. The only thing standing between them and total silence is people who decide their story gets written down.

If you can put fifty dollars behind that, today is the day.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack

The quiet part.

The official story is that the masks and the unmarked cars and the refusal to show ID are about protecting agents from harassment.

But every single thing that protects an agent’s anonymity also protects an impersonator’s. A masked man you cannot identify and cannot question and cannot report is the perfect disguise, whether there is a real badge under it or not. The administration built a system where a federal officer and a violent criminal look exactly the same to a frightened person in a doorway. And then it acted surprised when criminals noticed.

The cruelty is not a side effect. A government that wanted immigrants too scared to call the police got immigrants too scared to call the police. The rapists and the robbers just figured out they could stand inside that fear and operate.

Thirty-one cases last year. 5.3 the decade before. The fear was the product. This is what it costs.

Thank you for being in this room.

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

— Sharad

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.