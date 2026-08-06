Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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The Paranormal Geek's avatar
The Paranormal Geek
2d

Because she’s a DINO. I’m in her district and invite you to look at her voting record.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
1d

A conundrum is difficult for all.

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