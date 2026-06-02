by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a single page buried inside a $1.15 trillion defense bill that would tie the United States military to the Israeli military more tightly than any law in our history, and almost nobody was supposed to notice it.

It is called Section 224. The House Armed Services Committee released it on a Tuesday, inside the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, the giant annual bill that funds the entire U.S. military. The section has a boring, bureaucratic name: the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.” That name is doing a lot of work. The boring ones always are.

Here is what it actually does, in the committee’s own words. It would require the Secretary of Defense to designate “an executive agent responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel,” covering “bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.”

Read that again. One U.S. official, appointed by the Pentagon, whose job is to synchronize our military with a foreign one.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I am going to ask you for something specific at the end, and I want you to understand why first.

What “integration” really means.

I want to be careful here, because this is exactly the kind of story people exaggerate, and I am not going to do that to you.

Section 224 does not create one combined army. It does not put American soldiers under Israeli command. Anyone telling you it merges the two countries into a single fighting force is overselling it, and I will not.

What it does is quieter and, honestly, harder to undo. It would build a permanent legal framework for the two countries to jointly develop and co-produce weapons across nearly every domain of modern warfare. Reporting and the bill’s backers describe it reaching into artificial intelligence, cyberwarfare, autonomous systems, biotechnology, and more. It envisions things the analysts are calling “network integration” and “data fusion,” which in plain English could mean Israel getting access to U.S. military data.

One analyst quoted by Common Dreams said it would “provide a higher level of military-industrial integration than the US has with any other country in the world.” That is the characterization, not a settled fact. But sit with the claim anyway. Any other country in the world.

The money you are not supposed to add up.

The integration is the headline. The line items are the part that made me angry.

This NDAA carries several other Israel provisions stacked on top of 224. According to the committee text and reporting on it, there is roughly $300 million for “Israeli Cooperative Programs,” $150 million for Arrow 3 systems, $100 million for an “Israel Counter UXS” drone program, $100 million for “Israel Subterranean Cooperation,” which is anti-tunnel work, and $20 million for Iron Dome. The bill would also extend the War Reserve Stockpile in Israel, a stash of American weapons physically stored on Israeli soil, out to January 1, 2029.

We are already trying to build our own Iron Dome here at home. The Congressional Budget Office estimated Trump’s “Iron Dome for America” order would cost about $1.2 trillion. We are funding theirs and ours at the same time.

Who is fighting it.

Here is the part that gives me a little bit of hope, and it is a strange pairing.

Thomas Massie, the Republican from Kentucky, posted that if Section 224 makes it out of committee, “I’ll offer an amendment to strip it from the bill on the floor.” Then he added three words I keep coming back to. He wrote, “We are a sovereign country.”

When another Republican, Derrick Van Orden, attacked him and called that take antisemitic, Massie did not back down. He pointed to 2024, when Israel rigged thousands of pagers carried by Hezbollah members to explode, killing and wounding hundreds, including children. Massie asked Van Orden, “Does this deal qualify us for those advanced Israeli pagers?”

On the other side of the aisle, Democrat Ro Khanna of California, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said he will introduce his own amendment to strip 224 out in committee. He wrote, “Trump can’t kill the Massie/Khanna partnership no matter how much he posts on Truth Social.”

A libertarian Republican and a progressive Democrat, against the leadership of both their parties, on the same provision. That tells you something about where the public actually is, even if Washington has not caught up.

The personal pivot, and the ask.

I want to put the ask here, before the end, because the timing matters and I want to be honest about why.

This bill goes to markup. Amendments get offered and killed in rooms most people never see. By the time it reaches a floor vote it will be one line in a trillion-dollar bill, and the official story will be that it is just “cooperation,” just “an executive agent,” just paperwork. Run out the clock until everyone is too tired to ask what it means.

That playbook only works if nobody reads the page. Somebody has to read the page. Somebody has to put the section number, the dollar figures, and the real quotes in order so you can decide for yourself before it is law instead of after.

That is the entire job, and it is reader-funded or it is nothing. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. Section 224 has an entire lobby behind it. This room is what the other side of that looks like, and it is just us.

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I am asking sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

The quiet part.

Here is what is actually wrong, underneath the section number.

Polls have shown American support for sending Israel more military aid sliding for two years now. The public has been moving in one direction. And the response from the leadership of both parties is not to slow down. It is to take the relationship and weld it into the permanent machinery of our own defense industry, into the supply chains and the data systems and the production lines, so deep that a future president who wanted to change course could not find the bolts to loosen.

That is the move. Not a vote you can reverse next year. A structure you cannot reverse at all. As one former State Department official, Josh Paul, put it, the goal is to entrench the relationship “so deep in America’s own defence industrial base that it’s impossible to root it out.”

I do not want a foreign military fused into ours. Not Israel’s, not anyone’s. Not because of who they are, but because of who we are supposed to be. The whole point of a sovereign country is that we decide. We point our own weapons. We set our own priorities. We are not someone else’s supply chain and they are not ours.

Massie said it in three words and I will borrow them, because they are not a partisan thing and they are not a religious thing. They are an American thing. We are a sovereign country. The least our representatives can do is read the page before they sign that away.

This bill is not law yet. There is still time to make noise. If you think this matters, the single most useful thing you can do is restack this post. Not for my numbers. Because the people who wrote Section 224 are counting on it staying invisible, and a restack is the one thing that drags it into the daylight faster than anything I can do alone.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.