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Nancy Hendon's avatar
Nancy Hendon
11h

I worked Counterintelligence at. Redstone Arsenal (RSA) . One of our major programs was Technology Protection. This entailed halting the pilfering (?) / stealing of our developing technologies. We worked closely with the FBI. Together we PNG’ed several Israelis for technology theft. We also managed to stop RSA as being used as a training ground for developing spies. And now we are sleeping with the dogs? Beware the fleas.

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
11hEdited

This is huge. Israel has its own values, Its own laws and norms. They have some things in common with the US but I cannot condone what their “defense force” is doing in Gaza, the West Bank and in Lebanon. No way.

We have our own serious problems, to include the use of inhumane conditions and treatment against human beings forced to endure it in the concentration camps here. That is our shame. We must seriously and completely address that. But no way should we be working hand in glove with a nation that clearly does not share the values we espouse. Or at least say we do.

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