Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Hale MD, PhD's avatar
Patricia Hale MD, PhD
2h

I think we need to have a requirement that the average age of members of Congress needs to match the average age of our population. I am 74

yo and I don’t think anybody near my age has any idea what we need to do to support and

Plan for the future for people 20 plus years younger than me!

Reply
Share
Hayley Skylar's avatar
Hayley Skylar
1h

Graham didn't die after he was on Sunday shows. He died before he could get there.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture