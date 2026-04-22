Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Allan McPherson's avatar
Patrick Allan McPherson
4h

You’re doing an awesome job, Sharad! Proud to be a paid subscriber supporting your work. All non-subscribers should take a good look at the reporting you are doing and should strongly consider subscribing as well. You will go far. Proud of you!

Reply
Share
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
4h

Well Sharad. You got the big points out. Well written.

But let's not allow the insanity coming from the top, as he is pushed further and further into a corner, to go unnoticed.

The man who portrayed himself as Jesus is scared shitless. (Yay 🎉🥳) And the Epstein files are still looming. He. Is. Guilty.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture