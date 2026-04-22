by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Three ships.

That’s how many ships Iran attacked in the Strait of Hormuz today. Iran has seized two of those ships. A cargo ship called the MSC Francesca. A ship called the Epaminondas. One called the Euphoria was fired upon and left stranded on Iran’s shore.

A day ago, Trump told CNBC, “We totally control the strait.”

Today Iran’s Revolutionary Guard boarded two cargo ships, took their crews, and towed them to Iranian ports. Oil broke $100 a barrel for the first time in over a month. Iran’s foreign minister called the U.S. blockade “an act of war.” And the ceasefire that was supposed to end the conflict has been extended indefinitely, while the war keeps going.

This morning, the Pentagon’s own intelligence director sat in front of the House Armed Services Committee and told them, on the record, that Iran still has thousands of missiles and thousands of drones. That everything Pete Hegseth has said about the Iranian Air Force being “wiped out” and the Navy being “at the bottom of the sea” was wrong. The DIA said it out loud, in a room full of lawmakers.

Hegseth’s spokesman said the DIA was the one who was wrong.

Quick interruption.

Today, FBI Director Kash Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic for publishing a story about his drinking problem. That’s what it costs, apparently, to write the truth about someone with a title.

A month of this newsletter is $8. A year of this newsletter is $50. It’s 0.00002 percent of what Patel is asking for to punish one piece of journalism. One of those is a threat. The other is how I keep the lights on so I can do the same thing he’s trying to sue out of existence.

If you’ve got it, this is where I’m asking.

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The cabinet is falling apart too.

The Labor Secretary resigned today. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the third cabinet member out in less than a year and the third woman. The Inspector General was investigating her for an alleged affair with her own security team, for drinking on the job, for travel fraud by her aides. Her husband had been banned from Department of Labor headquarters over sexual assault allegations. Her lawyer said it was “a personal decision.”

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress too. Minutes before the House Ethics Committee was set to hand down sanctions on 25 separate ethics violations. She was already under federal indictment for stealing five million dollars in FEMA money to fund her 2021 campaign. She called the whole thing a witch hunt on her way out the door.

And then there’s Patel. House Democrats sent him a ten-question alcohol screening test today and asked him to complete it under penalty of perjury by April 28. They cited reports from The Atlantic that FBI agents have had to use, quote, SWAT-level breaching equipment to wake him up after nights of heavy drinking. At a press conference yesterday he said, “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job,” and then threatened to sue every reporter in the room.

This is what the cabinet looks like in April of year one.

The quiet part.

None of this is chaos. That’s the part I keep coming back to tonight. When the official line contradicts the facts, when the cabinet empties out, when the FBI director is passing out behind locked doors, when Iran is seizing ships while the president tells you we control the strait, none of that is accidental.

It’s the structure.

The only way all of this holds together is if nobody paying attention can see it clearly. If every story drowns out the story before it. If the bad news flows so fast you can’t sort the urgent from the normal. If a cabinet secretary walking out the door stops being a headline by midnight.

I refuse to let that happen to me. And I’m trying not to let it happen to you.

I get to sit down like this, 19 years old, at a coffee shop, and write out what’s happening. Three ships were seized in the most important shipping lane in the world. A cabinet member was forced out. An FBI director is being asked by Congress to prove he isn’t an alcoholic. A Pentagon briefing directly contradicted the commander in chief.

And the news cycle will move on by tomorrow morning. It always does. That’s the thing they’re counting on.

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I’ll be back tomorrow anyway.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad