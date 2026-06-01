Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Alberts's avatar
Keith Alberts
3h

We need to vote them out. Every Republican running needs to be voted out. Even if you’re a republican, you can vote for a Democrat. Whatever it takes to rectify this situation.

Reply
Share
AndyO's avatar
AndyO
3h

"Hey, relax. I've bought my oil futures and I'm just gonna sit back and watch them go through the roof. You should buy some too, but before the markets open tomorrow."

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture