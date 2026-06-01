by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Iran walked away from the table today, and the man running the war told us to relax.

Here is what happened. Iran’s negotiating team said it is cutting off all indirect contact with the United States through mediators. The state outlet Tasnim put it in writing: “No dialogue will take place” until Israel fully withdraws from the areas it occupies in Lebanon and stops its attacks in both Lebanon and Gaza. Then Tehran went one step further than that and said it and its allies had resolved to pursue the “complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”

About a fifth of the world’s oil used to move through that strait. It has been mostly shut since this war started on February 28. When the news hit this morning, crude spiked more than 8 percent before easing back.

Then the president posted. He wrote that talks were “continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” And then he told 340 million people, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end.”

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I want you here for the rest of this, because the rest of this is the part nobody is saying out loud.

The strikes under the noise.

While everyone reads the word “relax,” here is what actually happened over the weekend. U.S. Central Command said it carried out what it called “self-defense strikes” on Iranian radar and drone command sites at Goruk and Qeshm Island, after Iran shot down a U.S. MQ-1 drone. CENTCOM then said Iran fired two ballistic missiles overnight at American forces stationed in Kuwait.

So the sequence, in plain order, is this. Iran shoots down a drone. We strike inside Iran. Iran fires ballistic missiles at our troops in Kuwait. Iran quits the talks and threatens to seal the strait. The president says relax.

The man who keeps moving the deal.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, accused Washington of negotiating in bad faith, saying the other side is “constantly changing its views and putting forward new or contradictory demands.” You do not have to trust the Iranian government to notice that this matches what reporters have been told for weeks, which is that Trump sent the draft agreement back over the weekend with new amendments.

Trump’s own explanation was to blame everyone watching. He said the “chirping” from critics makes it “much tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate.”

That is the entire public theory of how this ends. The critics need to be quiet, and you need to relax.

What relax means when you are 19.

I am going to tell you what I actually felt when I read that post.

I felt the specific kind of tired that I think a lot of people my age feel right now and do not have a word for. I grew up watching the adults in charge tell me everything was fine while it visibly was not. My mom worked through worse than I will probably ever know, and she never once got to “sit back and relax.” Nobody I love has ever been allowed that. And here is a man with the nuclear codes telling a country at war, with troops getting shrapnel in Kuwait, to do the one thing none of us are allowed to do.

I am not relaxed. I do not think you should be either. I think being calm and being uninformed are two different things, and he is selling you the second one and calling it the first.

This is the part where I ask you for something, and I want to be honest about why I am asking it here, in the middle, instead of at the bottom.

I do this work because somebody has to put the actual sequence in order on a day like today, when the headline is one word and the truth is six paragraphs. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. The oil you will pay more for this week is expensive because of everything I just wrote about. The reporting that explains why costs less than the gas does.

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I am asking sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

The quiet part.

Here is what scares me, and it is not the missiles.

It is that nobody will tell you if there is a plan. We are four months into a war that started on February 28. An American ally just took the deepest ground in Lebanon in 26 years. Iran just threatened to choke off a fifth of the world’s oil. Our troops took ballistic missile fire in Kuwait. And the most specific thing the commander in chief has said about any of it is to relax and let it work out, the way he says everything works out.

I don’t know if there is a plan. Neither does anyone else right now, and that is the actual emergency. A war is being narrated to us one social media post at a time, and the posts keep telling us to feel fine. “Relax” is not a strategy. It is a mood the president would like you to be in while he figures it out, if he is figuring it out at all.

If this matters to you, the single most useful thing you can do is restack this post. Not because I want the numbers. Because the official version of today is one calming sentence, and the only way the real sequence travels is if people who read it pass it on. A restack moves this further than anything else I can do alone.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.