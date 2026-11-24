by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

When I first wrote about the Army’s planned lead blast in Iowa, a reader told me she was sending the story to family there who had just had a baby. I thought about them Tuesday morning when an “imminent threat” alert began showing up on phones near Middletown.

The Army plans to detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant at approximately 9 a.m. Central on Wednesday, November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The exact time depends on the weather. The Army says the material has become unstable enough that leaving it in place risks an uncontrolled explosion.

Some families are being asked to leave today.

The Army recommends that residents of Middletown and the affected area extending about five miles southwest of the plant temporarily relocate starting Tuesday. Farther out, the cellphone alert advised people up to 20 miles away to stay indoors with their windows closed during the detonation because of possible airborne lead dust.

One question kept coming up when I covered this earlier: Where are people supposed to go? There’s now a concrete answer. FEMA is offering transportation, meals and hotel lodging for eligible residents through Friday, November 27. People who need more time or want to know whether their address qualifies can call 1-800-621-3362. The Army says evacuees will get a phone call when they can return.

I’m glad families have somewhere to go. As someone getting ready to become a dad, I keep coming back to what I’d want to know before carrying my baby back through that front door. Was the dust near my house tested? Where can I see the results? That’s the follow-up I care about most. Families deserve an answer they can check for themselves.

Why I’m asking here

Several of you shared my first Iowa story with people you love. That’s why I went back to the Army’s advisory today. A warning travels fast. The phone number for a ride or a room can get lost along the way.

Sharad’s Room is free. If this update helped and you can comfortably spare $5, would you consider supporting me personally? It helps me make time for the next follow-up between work and classes. Send $5 or an amount you choose on Venmo · Buy me a coffee

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If you know someone near Middletown, please send them the Army advisory below so they have the latest instructions for their address. A restack helps those details reach another family.

Thank you for being in this room.

Sharad

Sources and local updates