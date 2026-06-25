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Maureen Greenberg
2d

Thank you so much Sharad for sharing this. This is so horrible I am without words. I will be passing this around. The whole world needs to know what happened to these brave young people. It is tragedy that cannot be allowed to stand !!

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Mare
2d

This is horrifying. Your reporting goes deep and lets us see the people arrested, while main stream media gives it one or two sentences. I know you'd rather have usable cash than compliments, but there is no reason you cannot have both: You are an excellent, clear writer. I appreciate having you here on Substack. I hope you tell us your own story one of these days. It must be an interesting one to have brought you to such high awareness of social and political issues, and to have instilled you with integrity for truth in journalism.

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