by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A man named Daniel Sanchez Estrada was just sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, and his own lawyer says he was not even at the protest.

On July 4, 2025, people gathered outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. It is an ICE facility. They were there to protest the people locked inside. There were fireworks and noise, and the defendants say it was meant to be a loud demonstration and nothing more. Then a police officer pulled up, and a man named Benjamin Song opened fire, and Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross was shot in the neck.

Gross survived and has since recovered.

I want to be honest with you about that part, because it matters. Song fired a gun at a cop. He was convicted of attempted murder. On Tuesday a federal judge gave him 100 years. He could have gotten as little as 20.

But Song is not the part that scares me.

Seven other people were sentenced that same day, June 23, in front of U.S. District Judges Mark Pittman and Reed O’Connor. Not one of them fired a weapon. They got 30 to 70 years anyway.

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Thirty years for a box of poetry.

Daniel Sanchez Estrada was not at Prairieland the night of the shooting. His attorney, Christopher Weinbel, told Al Jazeera he had nothing to do with the planning either. He is married to one of the other defendants. After the shooting, he moved a box of his own belongings. Artwork. Journals. Poetry. Zines. Weinbel said nothing in that box was illegal.

He was convicted of concealing documents. The judge gave him 30 years for it.

A young man moved a box of his own poetry, and the United States government is taking three decades of his life.

The first “antifa” case.

This is the first sentencing of people the government labels antifa since Trump signed an executive order last September designating “antifa” a domestic terrorist organization. There is no domestic terror list in American law the way there is for foreign groups. He invented one, then signed a memo, NSPM-7, ordering federal agencies to go after “left-wing” movements.

The defendants deny being antifa. By their own accounts, most of them had never met before that night.

FBI Director Kash Patel put out a statement calling the sentences proof the bureau will keep “identifying, locating, and dismantling Antifa and its funding networks across the country.” Funding networks, for a group the government itself admits is not really an organization.

What the prosecutor said out loud.

Song’s defense attorney, Philip Hayes, stood outside the Fort Worth courthouse and said, “This isn’t a bunch of terrorists. This is a bunch of kids and young adults who really have a really big heart and really wanted their voice to be heard.”

Then there is the prosecutor, Frank Gatto. He told the judge, “People with that kind of extremist beliefs need extra time in prison.” He added, “They believe violence is justified.”

Extra time, for beliefs. One defendant, Autumn Hill, told the court the gathering “seemed more like a party to me than anything else.” She got 50 years.

Why this one keeps me up.

I am 19 years old. There are people barely older than me who are going to sit in a cell until they are old because they showed up to a protest, and one of them, by his lawyer’s account, wasn’t even there.

I am going to ask you for something here, and I’ll be straight about why.

The only reason you know Daniel Sanchez Estrada’s name is that somebody opened the actual court record and found the line where his lawyer said he wasn’t there. When the headline reads “antifa terrorists sentenced,” somebody has to dig out the man with the box of poetry and put his name back in the light. That is the entire job.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. I run a nonprofit, Centered America, and I write this room myself, and the subscriptions are what let me keep doing it on the weeks the story is this heavy.

If that box of poetry did something to you, today is the day to put something behind it.

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The quiet part.

Here is what is actually wrong, said plainly.

In January 2025, this president pardoned roughly 1,500 people who stormed the United States Capitol. Some of them beat police officers with poles and fire extinguishers. The longest sentence any of them received was 22 years, and that man, a Proud Boys leader, walked free when Trump commuted it.

This week, people who protested an ICE facility, where the only person who fired a shot was one man, got 30, 50, 70, and 100 years. More than the people who attacked the Capitol. Their lawyers rested without calling a single witness, because they did not believe the government had proven its case, so the jury never heard their side.

That is not a justice system. It is a sorting machine, and it decides who gets a pardon and who gets a hundred years based on which side you were on. Storm the Capitol for this man and you go home. Protest his deportation centers and you may die in prison.

People keep telling me it can’t happen here. It is happening. It has a docket number and a judge’s signature on it.

If you read this far, the single most useful thing you can do is restack this. Not subscribe, not comment. Restack. It puts Daniel Sanchez Estrada’s name in front of people who saw the word “terrorists” in a headline and scrolled past, and on Substack that is the one thing that actually moves a story. It costs you nothing and it helps more than anything I could sell you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.