by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to tell you about a company called MVM Inc.

You probably haven’t heard of them. That’s by design. They are not a household name. They do not have a logo on the side of a stadium. They are a private contractor based in Ashburn, Virginia, founded in 1979 by three former Secret Service agents, and right now they are the single largest private vendor moving migrant children for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In 2025 alone, MVM received $1.1 billion in ICE contracts. In the first months of fiscal 2026, another $145 million in new awards. They are the company that, during the first Trump administration, was caught holding migrant children overnight in unlicensed Phoenix office buildings with no kitchens, no bedrooms, no showers. A neighbor across the street filmed kids being unloaded from vans. An insurance executive in another building photographed children washing their hair in a bathroom sink. In 2020, the AP found MVM was holding migrant children, some as young as one year old, in Hampton Inns near the Texas border before deporting them. Lawyers were physically blocked from reaching them.

That is the company. That is who is on the contract.

Last March, a federal judge in California allowed a class action lawsuit against MVM to move forward. The lead plaintiffs are a father and son known in court papers as Padre and Junior. They were separated for nearly six years. The legal claims include child abduction, enforced disappearance, torture, and cruel and inhumane treatment under the Alien Tort Statute.

Read those words again. Enforced disappearance. Torture. Filed in federal court. Allowed to proceed by a George W. Bush appointee.

Judge Dana Sabraw wrote in his ruling that MVM “fails to cite any authority to support its argument that conduct performed pursuant to a government contract renders that conduct exempt from claims of torture.”

The contractor’s argument was that they couldn’t be sued for torture because the government told them to do it. The judge said no.

This is the company ICE just gave a billion dollars to.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of story I write every day, and I need readers in this room to keep doing it.

Every post needs something gentle before the ask.

This story is not on cable news tonight. It is not the lead in any newspaper this morning. The contracting data is buried on a federal website almost nobody reads. The lawsuit is in a federal court in California that almost nobody covers. The reason you know about it is that somebody, somewhere, decided to dig it out and put it in front of you in plain language.

That somebody is a 19-year-old in Missouri. That is the entire newsroom. That is the whole operation.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. There is no PAC behind this. No corporate sponsor. No dark donor. Just readers who decided that someone digging through court filings about a billion-dollar contract for a torture defendant is worth fifty bucks a year.

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Now the part that matters.

How we fight back.

I have been writing about this administration for months and one of the things I have learned is that there is always something to do. Always. Even when the story is too big and the company has too much money and the government is too far gone. There is always a next step.

For MVM, here is the next step.

The lawsuit needs noise. Hausfeld LLP is the law firm. They are doing the work. They need public attention so this case does not quietly die in pretrial motions. Write about it. Share it. Ask reporters at the outlets you read why they aren’t covering it. Tag them.

Congress needs pressure. Rep. Robert Garcia is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. He just forced Pam Bondi to schedule her deposition. He just opened an investigation into Kristi Noem’s rent-free mansion. His committee has subpoena power. Call his office. Tell them MVM is next. Tell them you want a hearing on every dollar this contractor has received and every child they have transported. The phone number is 202-225-3072.

The contract needs sunlight. Every dollar MVM gets is published on usaspending.gov. Every contract modification. Every renewal. The data is public and almost nobody looks at it. If you have a Substack, a TikTok, a group chat, anywhere people listen to you, the simplest act of reading those numbers out loud is the kind of accountability this administration is betting will not happen.

The company needs to be named. MVM. Not “ICE contractor.” Not “private firm.” MVM Inc., headquartered at 44620 Guilford Drive in Ashburn, Virginia. CEO Kevin Marquez. The way you make a company stop is you make people who do business with them embarrassed to. The way you make people embarrassed is you say the name out loud, every time, until everyone knows it.

The quiet part.

I keep coming back to the kids in that Phoenix office building.

Bathing in a sink. Sleeping on a floor that was never zoned to hold humans. Watched by a stranger who would not let a lawyer through the door.

That happened. There are court filings about it. There are federal records. There are sworn declarations. And the company that did it is not bankrupt, is not under indictment, is not even particularly inconvenienced. It is richer than it has ever been.

The way that changes is the way it always changes. Slowly. With pressure. With a phone call. With a Substack post. With a name said out loud until enough people know it.

MVM Inc.

Now you know it too.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad