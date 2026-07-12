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Brenda Hixenbaugh's avatar
Brenda Hixenbaugh
8h

Then, there is a God.Now if he will send all the rest of that bunch to Hell it would be a blessing.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
8h

I have a cognitive test with my yearly physical. They show you a picture of a clock and tell you to put the hands where they should be and what time it is now. They ask you to repeat three words they told you a minute ago.

They ask you questions that just allow them to see whether you're in a space that corresponds with reality. It's no big deal. If you can't pass them then they start worrying about you

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