by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

On Saturday afternoon, the president of the United States announced he had just finished a physical at Walter Reed.

He was on a golf course when he posted it. There was no physical on Saturday. The White House had to come out afterward and explain that he was referring to an exam he had on May 26, seven weeks ago.

Read that again. An 80-year-old man told 90 million people about a medical exam that did not happen that day, and the people around him had to quietly clean it up.

I want to say the careful thing first, because I owe you that. I do not know if Trump is dying. Neither does anyone else outside a very small circle. I cannot prove it and I will not pretend I can. What I can do is show you everything we know, and tell you honestly what I think it adds up to.

I think he is dying. I think the people around him know it. And I think they have decided you don’t get to know.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of post that gets me yelled at from both directions, and having you in the room is what makes it worth writing anyway.

The post.

Here is what he actually wrote. “Also, I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all.”

The word “also” is doing a lot of work there. The health boast was tacked onto the end of a rant attacking New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whose new book has been under his skin all week. That morning, Haberman had gone on MS NOW and said something that clearly landed. “His health is like a black box inside that administration,” she said. “They have released less and less information.”

His answer to “your health is a black box” was to describe an exam that took place in May as if it had just happened, from a golf course.

There are only three explanations. He forgot when his own physical was. He lied about it on purpose. Or something happened recently that they are not telling us. All three should scare you.

Three dementia tests.

He keeps bragging about the cognitive test. He has bragged about it for years. So let’s talk about what the test actually is.

It is believed to be the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. You identify pictures of animals. You draw the hands on a clock. You repeat back words from earlier in the test. It exists to detect cognitive decline and dementia. A healthy adult is supposed to pass it easily. Passing it is not an achievement. It is the absence of a red flag.

Trump says he has taken it three times and aced every one. His medical reports say he scored 30 out of 30 each time.

Here is my question, and I have not seen anyone answer it. Healthy people are not given three dementia screenings. Most presidents were never given one. Somebody keeps administering this test to this man, and I would like to know why.

The week before the post.

This did not come out of nowhere. In the days before Saturday, Trump referred to Iran, the country he is currently at war with, as the “Islamic State of Japan.” He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “Vladimir Putin,” the name of the man invading Zelenskyy’s country.

He turned 80 in June. He is the oldest person ever inaugurated. His May physical reported he had gained 14 pounds in about a year, and it explained the bruising on his hands as a side effect of aspirin. His doctor called his health excellent.

Any one of these things alone is nothing. I know that. Old men mix up names. Everybody bruises. But this is the same weekend he posted that a thousand missiles are locked and loaded at Iran if he is assassinated, with standing orders already written for what happens after his death. He is thinking about it too.

We have seen this exact movie.

I want to be fair here, because fairness is the whole point of what I do. The last White House did this too. For years, the people around Joe Biden insisted he was sharp behind closed doors, and reporters who asked questions were treated like conspiracy theorists. Then the debate happened, and the country found out the truth all at once.

I wrote then that the public had been lied to about the physical condition of the most powerful man on earth. I believed it then and I believe it now, and I am not going to apply a different standard because the party changed. A black box is a black box.

The difference this time is that nobody had to leak anything. He is posting the evidence himself.

I usually put this ask at the bottom, but it belongs here. The only reason anyone caught the Walter Reed post is that people compared his words against the press pool logs and the May exam records. That is the work. Checking the powerful against the record, every day, even when it’s tedious. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If the black box bothers you, help me keep prying at it.

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The quiet part.

Mitch McConnell has been in a hospital for almost a month. His office won’t say why. His neighbors are describing what they saw because nobody official will. And now the president is announcing physicals that did not happen while his staff mops up behind him.

The two stories are the same story. The health of the people running this country has become classified information, and we are expected to accept whatever they post.

I am 19. If I’m being honest, part of why this one gets to me is that I have spent my whole life watching adults in charge insist everything is fine while it visibly is not.

I believe Trump is dying.

One thing before you go. If you read this far, restack this post. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. It puts this in front of people who have never heard of this room, and on Substack that is the single thing that grows it. It costs you nothing and it helps more than anything I could sell you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.