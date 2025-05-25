by Sharad Swaney

The GOP’s way of handling porn regulation seems to fundamentally restrict any media with sexual content, LGBTQ rights, and sex work in America, which I do not support in any way. I do not support a ban on pornography or adult films, but I do believe we need to have a serious conversation about the impacts of porn and the internet on children, and how regulations, rooted in protecting children humanely and morally, could be implemented ethically.

However, what becomes a slippery slope is how any porn regulation legislation could ever be enforced. What would be categorized as pornography? How would you regulate something as vast as the internet? Wouldn’t this GOP just label anything they don’t want us to see as “pornography”? This line of thought for legislation treads on our fundamental First Amendment rights.

Even so, the conversation is important to have and I do want to explain to you my personal experiences, walk through comprehensive peer-reviewed data, and explain how pornography is impacting children at an alarming rate.

I think there’s a large majority of us that can agree that regulations on the internet are far lower than what’s needed to maintain a healthy population of growing minds in this country and around the world. The exponential growth of the internet has led to developing children having access to anything at their fingertips.

This has major implications. It isn’t just pornography, it’s actual trauma. Graphic content, grooming, sexual exploitation, and the risk of addiction or escalation of the content they watch because of a need for more dopamine is a clear indicator of why we need to regulate the internet.

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My Experience

I was 7 years old when I was exposed to pornography. It was not my choice. It wasn’t just pornography, but violent imagery, sexual exploitation on the internet by people older than I was at the time, and other disturbing internet material. Some of these materials were graphic, and they were things I was exposed to on the internet alone, against my will. I won’t get into the deeply personal effects of this, as it involves childhood trauma that is very difficult to talk about, but I will say that it has led to deep psychological harm and years of therapy to understand how that exposure has contributed to deep-rooted anxiety, depression, and has affected my relationships and the way I view intimacy and sexual connection.

Fortunately, through therapy and trauma work, many of these effects have been significantly mitigated.

I also want to say this clearly. It wasn’t my fault. I was a child with access to a world I wasn’t ready for. Technology made that access easy, and without real restrictions or parental safeguards, I saw those things simply because I was a kid online.

That is the reality for many children. Without parental controls or clear boundaries, the internet can expose kids to harmful experiences far too early. I went through that, and in speaking with others my age, I’ve found that most (not some) carry the same experiences.

The Data

This is not uncommon in America today. The National Institutes of Health says the average age kids first see porn is around 13, and nearly half of the most popular porn videos show physical aggression. More than 1 in 5 tenth graders in the U.S. have seen porn that shows sexual coercion. Over half of teens who’ve watched porn say they’ve seen violent content like rape or choking, according to Enough.org. This kind of exposure doesn’t just shock them in the moment. Studies say it can actually dull their emotional responses and push them toward even more extreme content over time.

A different study from 2021 found that around 84% of boys and 57% of girls between 14 and 18 had already seen online porn. The DQ Institute says 60% of kids between 8 and 12 are already dealing with cyberbullying, grooming, or getting exposed to sexual content online. This isn’t just bad for their emotions, it messes with their mental health in serious ways. A study out of Sweden in 2023 found that boys who were exposed to violent porn had way worse psychological health than their peers.

Other research, including from Psychology Today, shows that porn use in teens is often tied to hating how they look, seeing themselves more like objects, and treating sex like it’s just a physical act instead of something emotional. And the more they watch, the earlier they tend to start having sex, often in risky or casual ways. One study even found that boys who were exposed to graphic pornography were two or three times more likely to admit to sexual assault or dating violence. A separate review in 2020 found that watching extreme pornography nearly tripled the chances of a teen being sexually exploited.

This shapes how children and teens think. When they see this kind of content over and over, it can make them more likely to believe harmful things about women, excuse rape, and cross boundaries in real life. Enough.org and other researchers have pointed out how this kind of desensitization chips away at empathy and blurs the line of what’s okay and what isn’t.

Final Thoughts

The things children are seeing and interacting with, the same kinds of things I saw at that age, are undeniably harmful. And while I strongly disagree with the GOP’s approach, I can’t deny that Republican lawmakers are right to bring up the conversation on internet restrictions. There are also many bills I agree with that have bipartisan support in Congress, like the Kids Online Safety Act, which seeks to enhance online protections for minors by requiring tech companies to minimize harmful content exposure and implement stronger privacy settings. I also agree with the Kids Off Social Media Act, a bipartisan bill that proposes setting a minimum age of 13 for social media use and restricting algorithmically targeted content for users under 17. It reflects concerns about online threats to children's mental health and safety.

I believe that legislation like this does pose a threat to our country and First Amendment rights, so maybe there are better answers, like comprehensive sex education classes that address the dangers of porn use. But in a world where the internet and AI are evolving faster than we can comprehend, would that be enough? Are gun safety classes enough to curb gun violence? Is driver’s ed enough to prevent car accidents? Or do we need more? Do we need regulations on guns and seatbelts for cars?

We need to think about giving the internet a seatbelt. If you wouldn’t let your child be alone in a room with an adult male stranger, unsupervised, then you certainly shouldn't leave them alone with the internet. Most of the time it isn’t the parent’s fault, and the internet alone is doing the harmful work. Technology is accelerating fast. Access to an electronic device without restrictions is widespread now. Forty percent of children have their own electronic device by age 2. By age 4 it's around 60 percent, and by age 8 it's a majority. This is nowhere near where it was 20 years ago.

I'm an 18-year-old college student. The effects of social media were harmful to me. The internet was harmful to me, and my mother had no idea because technology wasn't anywhere near where it is now when she was a kid. Nobody knew what the rise of technology would do. Please take it from a Gen Z who has experienced its effects. We have a responsibility as adults to educate ourselves and understand how bad it can get.



Thanks for reading,

Sharad Swaney

FOR FURTHER READING/SOURCES:

Maheux, A. et al. (2021). Body Image, 37:89–93 – U.S. high school pornography exposure and body imageazdhs.govazdhs.gov.

Paul, B. et al. (2021). J. Health Communication, 36(1) – National survey of U.S. adolescents’ porn exposureenough.org.

Astle, S. et al. (2019). Journal of Sex Research, 57(9):1089–1099 – “Home Base” study on family factors and debut of pornography use among teensazdhs.gov.

British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) Research (2019) – UK survey on youth pornography exposureenough.org.

Wright, P. et al. (2020). Journal of Clinical Medicine, 9(11):3625 – Review of adolescent pornography use and implicationspmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.govpmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Rostad, W. et al. (2019). Archives of Sexual Behavior, 48(7) – Exposure to violent porn among 10th-graders and teen dating violencepmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Fredlund, C. et al. (2023). BMC Public Health (Open Access) – Swedish longitudinal surveys on porn viewing and adolescent mental healthpmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.govpmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Meta-analysis: Zhang, D. et al. (2020). JAMA Netw Open, 3(9): e2019544 – Meta-analysis of violent porn exposure & youth sexual exploitation riskenough.org.

Giordano, A. (2022). Psychology Today – “What to know about adolescent pornography exposure” (review of recent research)psychologytoday.compsychologytoday.com.

