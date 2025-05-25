Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uncle Tifa's avatar
Uncle Tifa
May 26, 2025

Yes, regulating porn is a slippery slope leading to broader censorship. My Dad used to say, “my rights end where the other fellow’s nose begins.” Since the scientific consensus is that porn is harmful to adolescents isn’t that “where the other fellow’s nose begins”?

However, you cannot restrict porn without first regulating the internet. Herding cats! There is no simple solution for this.

I do believe that parents today have abdicated their responsibility by allowing unsupervised access to the internet. If you don’t want your kids exposed to porn, don’t let them use the internet unsupervised. Oh, shut the fuck up, I know they’re going to get to the stuff anyway but if you as a parent instill moral conviction and respect for women in your kids it will go a long way to helping your kid walk away when confronted with this shit.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Sharad Swaney and others
Mary Hirsch's avatar
Mary Hirsch
May 26, 2025

I believe we are on a slippery slope with the regulation of pornography. Depends on who wants to regulate it and how it would be done.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sharad Swaney and others
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture