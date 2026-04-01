Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StillTrying2AgeGracefully's avatar
StillTrying2AgeGracefully
17m

Superb, 2026 update very helpful. Do you by chance have it translated into Spanish by a native speaker? I hate to trust any computerized translation method with something this important. Thank you.

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture