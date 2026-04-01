by Sharad Swaney, Founding Director, Centered America

Immigration enforcement in the United States has entered a new and dangerous era.

As of early 2026, ICE has more than doubled its personnel, growing from roughly 10,000 officers and agents to over 22,000. The agency announced a 120% workforce increase in January 2026, fueled by an unprecedented recruitment campaign that drew over 220,000 applications. Detention numbers have surged past 68,000 people in ICE custody, with nearly 74% having no criminal conviction. Large-scale operations like Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis have deployed thousands of agents into American cities, resulting in over 3,000 arrests and multiple fatal shootings of civilians by federal agents.

This is happening in neighborhoods, outside schools, in church parking lots, and at workplaces across the country.

Whether you are an immigrant, an ally, or simply someone who believes in constitutional rights, this guide is designed to help you understand the current landscape, know your rights, and prepare for potential encounters with ICE.

Share this with everyone you know. It could save a life.

Share

What Has Changed in 2025-2026

I made a guide for 2025, but since then, things have changed rapidly. Before we get into your rights, you need to understand how the enforcement landscape has shifted. Three major changes define the current moment:

The Sensitive Locations Policy Is Gone. On January 20, 2025, the Trump administration rescinded the longstanding policy that restricted ICE from conducting enforcement actions near schools, hospitals, churches, and courthouses. This policy had been in place in some form since 1993 and was expanded under the Biden administration in 2021. It is now gone entirely. ICE agents can now operate in or near any of these locations at their discretion. There have already been documented reports of ICE activity near school buildings in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and elsewhere, including agents following school buses, circling school parking lots, and staging operations near education centers.

Massive Workforce Expansion. ICE’s staffing has more than doubled in the past year. With over 22,000 officers and agents now in the field, the agency has the capacity for broader and more aggressive operations than at any point in its history. Community-based enforcement, worksite raids, and large-scale urban operations are all escalating.

Detention Is Exploding. ICE detained over 68,000 people as of February 2026, a 75% increase in just one year. The administration has sought over 100,000 detention beds. Conditions inside facilities have worsened, with documented overcrowding, substandard medical care, and growing complaints of abuse and sexual assault. 2025 was the deadliest year for ICE detention on record, and 2026 is on pace to be worse.

This is the reality. Now here is how to protect yourself within it.

1. Understanding Your Rights 🇺🇸

Regardless of your immigration status, you have rights under the U.S. Constitution. Being informed is the single most powerful tool you have. ACLU: Know Your Rights

Right to Remain Silent. You are not obligated to answer questions about your immigration status, where you were born, or how you entered the country. If you choose to exercise this right, say it clearly: “I am exercising my right to remain silent.” You do not have to explain yourself beyond that.

Right to Refuse Consent to a Search. You can refuse to consent to a search of yourself, your belongings, or your home. ICE agents need a valid judicial warrant signed by a judge to enter your home without your permission. An administrative warrant (ICE Form I-200 or I-205) is not a judicial warrant and does not give them the legal authority to enter.

Right to Legal Representation. You have the right to speak with an attorney. However, unlike criminal cases, the government is not required to provide one for you in immigration proceedings. You can request a list of free or low-cost legal services (see Section 8 below for a full guide to finding free legal help). Keep an attorney’s number memorized. ILRC: Know Your Rights

Right to Decline Signing Documents. Do not sign anything without understanding its contents or consulting an attorney. Signing documents could waive your rights or agree to voluntary departure. Never let pressure or fear push you into signing something you do not fully understand.

Right to Contact Your Consulate. If you are detained, you have the right to contact your country’s consulate or have ICE inform them of your detention.

Right to Record. The First Amendment protects your right to film ICE agents operating in public spaces, as long as you do not physically interfere with their operations. This applies to both professional journalists and regular people. ACLU: Filming ICE Interactions Safely

Support independent journalism that fights for your rights. Become a paid subscriber to Sharad Swaney.

Become a paid subscriber today!

2. If ICE Agents Are at Your Home ⚠️

Your home remains your strongest legal protection. Even with the sensitive locations policy gone, ICE still needs a judicial warrant to enter your home without consent.

Do Not Open the Door. You are under no legal obligation to open the door. Keep it closed and locked. Speak through the door or through a window.

Ask to See the Warrant. Request that agents slide the warrant under the door or hold it up to a window. Look carefully at the document. A valid judicial warrant will be signed by a judge or magistrate, will list your name, will list your specific address, and will be issued by a court. An administrative warrant (Form I-200 or I-205) is issued by an immigration officer, not a judge. It does not give ICE the right to enter your home. Do not open the door for an administrative warrant.

State Your Rights Clearly. If agents enter without a valid warrant, say: “I do not consent to your entry or to your search of these premises. I am exercising my right to remain silent. I wish to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible.” Say it clearly and calmly. Do not physically resist, but make your lack of consent unmistakably clear.

Important Note on Texas: In Texas, some local law enforcement have delegated federal powers to participate in immigration enforcement. If you are stopped in connection with a lawful arrest in Texas, failing to provide your name, address, or date of birth could result in criminal charges. An enhanced library card containing this information can fulfill this requirement while allowing you to otherwise remain silent. Consult with a local attorney about Texas-specific risks.

3. If Stopped in a Vehicle 🚘

ICE encounters can happen during traffic stops or at checkpoints. Know your rights before you are behind the wheel.

Driver’s Obligations. You may be required to show your driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. In some states, undocumented residents can obtain a driver’s license (like the AB60 license in California), and local law enforcement should not use a “federally restricted” license to determine immigration status.

Passenger’s Rights. Passengers can ask: “Am I free to leave?” If the answer is yes, you may calmly exit.

Refusing a Search. You can refuse to consent to a search of your vehicle. Say clearly: “I do not consent to a search.” However, if officers have probable cause to believe the vehicle contains evidence of a crime, they may search it without your consent.

Important Warning About Consular IDs. Though consular IDs and foreign passports are common forms of identification, presenting them to federal immigration officials or to local law enforcement in states like Texas could provide agents with evidence they need to initiate removal proceedings. Do not show consular identification to ICE agents. Speak with an attorney about what forms of ID are safest to carry in your state.

4. If ICE Comes to Your Workplace 💼

Worksite enforcement has surged in 2026, particularly in agriculture, construction, hospitality, and manufacturing.

Know Your Space. ICE agents may enter any public area of a workplace, the same areas any ordinary customer could access. They do not have an automatic right to enter non-public areas without a valid judicial warrant.

Administrative vs. Judicial Warrants. The same rules apply here. An administrative warrant does not give ICE authority to enter non-public spaces. If agents present an administrative warrant, employers are not legally required to grant access to restricted areas.

Your Rights as a Worker. You have the right to remain silent. You do not have to answer questions about your immigration status at work. You can say: “I am exercising my right to remain silent and I wish to speak with a lawyer.”

5. Schools, Churches, and Hospitals: What You Need to Know Now ⛪

With the sensitive locations policy rescinded, these spaces are no longer formally protected. But you still have rights in every one of them.

Schools. Under Plyler v. Doe (1982), every child has a constitutional right to public education regardless of immigration status. Schools are protected by FERPA, which prohibits sharing student records without a judicial warrant. ICE administrative warrants do not compel schools to release records or grant access to non-public areas. If ICE agents appear at your child’s school, contact the principal and demand that the school follow its internal protocol. Many districts have adopted ICE response plans.

Churches and Places of Worship. Churches are private property. ICE still needs a judicial warrant signed by a judge to enter. A warrant must include the full name of the individual, the specific address, and the date it was issued. Religious leaders can and should refuse entry without a valid judicial warrant.

Hospitals. Your medical information is protected under HIPAA. Healthcare providers cannot share your personal or medical records with ICE unless agents present a valid judicial warrant. If ICE agents appear at a hospital, staff should contact legal counsel immediately. You have the right to continue receiving care.

This guide exists because of readers like you. If you believe in defending civil liberties and holding power accountable, become a paid subscriber to Sharad Swaney

6. Preparing Your Family 🫂

Preparation is the difference between panic and protection. Do not wait until enforcement arrives at your door.

Emergency Contacts. Memorize the phone numbers of at least two trusted people and your attorney. Program them into every family member’s phone. Write them down on a card and keep it in your wallet.

Family Preparedness Plan. Develop a detailed plan that answers: Who will care for your children if you are detained? Who has access to important documents? Who is your emergency contact? The ILRC Family Preparedness Plan walks you through this step by step.

Document Binder. Compile a binder with copies of birth certificates, marriage licenses, immigration documents, medical records, school enrollment records, and your attorney’s contact information. Keep it in a safe, accessible place. Make sure your emergency contacts know where it is.

Power of Attorney and Guardianship. If you are a parent, consider pre-arranging guardianship for your children in the event you are detained or deported. Consult an attorney about establishing power of attorney for a trusted family member or friend.

Red Cards. Carry an ILRC Red Card at all times. These wallet-sized cards clearly state your constitutional rights in English and your language. You can slide them under the door to ICE, show them to agents, or read the English side aloud. They are free and available in over 50 languages. Everyone in your family should carry one, regardless of immigration status.

7. For Allies and Community Members 🗣️

If you are a citizen or someone not at direct risk of enforcement, your role is critical. Here is how to show up.

Educate and Share. Distribute “Know Your Rights” materials in multiple languages. Organize community workshops. Share this guide widely. Knowledge is protection.

Offer Practical Help. Provide transportation to legal appointments or court hearings. Assist with childcare if someone in your community is detained. Help families assemble their document binders and preparedness plans.

Document and Report. If you witness an ICE operation in your community, document it from a safe distance. You have the First Amendment right to film in public spaces. Do not physically interfere with agents. Share verified information with local rapid response networks and immigrant advocacy organizations. Report ICE sightings to local hotlines.

Advocate for Policy Change. Contact your local, state, and federal representatives. Push for sanctuary policies in schools, cities, and workplaces. Support legislation that restores protections for sensitive locations. Show up to city council meetings. Make your voice heard.

Show Up Physically. Attend community meetings, vigils, and demonstrations. Your physical presence matters. When communities stand together, enforcement becomes harder to carry out in the shadows.

8. Finding Free or Low-Cost Legal Help 👨🏻‍⚖️⚖

Having a lawyer can be the difference between deportation and staying with your family. But the government does not provide you with a free attorney in immigration proceedings the way it does in criminal cases. You have to find your own. Here is where to look.

National Directories (Search by State or Zip Code)

ImmigrationLawHelp.org - The largest searchable directory of nonprofit immigration legal services providers in the United States, covering all 50 states. Search by state, zip code, detention facility, area of immigration law, and type of service. Run by Pro Bono Net.

National Immigration Legal Services Directory - A joint project of the Immigration Advocates Network and Pro Bono Net. Only lists nonprofit organizations that provide free or low-cost immigration legal services. Searchable by state, county, or detention facility.

DOJ List of Pro Bono Legal Service Providers - The Department of Justice maintains an official list of nonprofits, referral services, and attorneys who provide free legal representation in immigration court proceedings. Updated quarterly (most recently January 2026). If you are in immigration court proceedings, you should receive a copy of this list.

USCIS: Find Legal Services - USCIS’s own page with links to the DOJ pro bono list, the American Bar Association’s state-by-state attorney directory, and the roster of DOJ-accredited representatives and recognized organizations.

For People in Detention

DOJ EOIR Pro Bono List - Organized by immigration court location and detention facility. If you are detained, you should be given a copy. Attorneys and organizations on this list have committed to providing at least 50 hours of free legal services per year at each court where they are listed.

UNHCR Hotline - Refugees and asylum seekers can call 202-461-2356 for help, or dial #566 from a detention facility phone.

Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP) - Free membership gives you access to expert immigration attorneys, resources about the asylum process, and a community of asylum seekers. Email your legal question with as much detail as you are comfortable sharing.

For Specific Communities

Immigration Equality - Free legal resources for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive immigrants, including asylum assistance and detention support.

United We Dream - Resources for undocumented youth, DACA recipients, and allies.

Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) - Free legal representation for unaccompanied children in immigration proceedings.

General Legal Aid

LawHelp.org - Select your state to find free legal services for immigration and other issues including housing, employment, and family law.

Informed Immigrant - Enter your zip code to find lawyers, social workers, and community organizations that serve immigrants in your area.

American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) - Directory of private immigration lawyers. Many charge fees, but some offer free consultations or sliding-scale payment plans. Contact them directly to ask.

Warning: Avoid Immigration Scams

In times of fear, scammers target vulnerable people. Be aware of these dangers:

“Notarios” and immigration consultants are not lawyers in the United States. In many Latin American countries, the word “notario” means attorney. In the U.S., it does not. Notarios, immigration consultants, and travel agencies that offer immigration advice are not qualified to provide legal counsel and cannot represent you. They can cause serious, sometimes irreversible damage to your case.

Never pay someone who is not a licensed attorney or a DOJ-accredited representative to handle your immigration case. Scam operations are now using AI and deepfakes to impersonate real attorneys through deceptive websites, social media, text messages, and emails. If you have been defrauded by a notario or immigration consultant, visit StopNotarioFraud.org or call (202) 442-3363 for help.

The ILRC Red Cards are free. If anyone tries to sell you Red Cards, that is a scam. Download them directly from ILRC.org/redcards.

9. Essential Resources

Know Your Rights

Preparedness Tools

Reporting and Rapid Response

United We Dream - Resources for undocumented youth and allies, including rapid response networks.

National Immigration Law Center - Legal analysis, policy updates, and resources on enforcement changes.

American Immigration Council - Research, data, and legal resources on the immigration system.

For Educators

Fugees Family: ICE at School Response Plan - Step-by-step guide for school leaders and staff.

Plyler v. Doe (1982) guarantees every child’s right to public education regardless of immigration status.

FERPA protects student records from disclosure without a judicial warrant.

Final Word

The scale of immigration enforcement in 2026 is unlike anything this country has seen in modern history. ICE has more agents, more funding, and fewer restrictions than ever before. Sensitive locations protections that stood for over 30 years are gone. People are being detained at rates that rival the federal prison system.

But your rights have not been rescinded. The Constitution still applies to every person on American soil. The Fourth Amendment still protects you from unreasonable searches. The Fifth Amendment still protects your right to remain silent. The First Amendment still protects your right to speak, to organize, and to document what is happening.

Know your rights. Make a plan. Share this guide. Protect each other.

We are in this together.

Thanks for keeping people safe,

Sharad Swaney.