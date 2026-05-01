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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
2h

If Trump is forced to resign, effective command will go to a military officer. The democratic republic is already dead. If we want to rebuild a representative government, we must start from the foundations. That requires us to end the domination by multinational corporations and banks and say that we the people also control the economy which is ours. This requires a degree of vision,of historical understanding, and simple bravery that you will not find in even alternative politics

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

putin and netanyahu STARTED and PERPETUATED a WAR to stay IN POWER and OUT of PRISON!!

trump IS doing the SAME THING NOW with his TRUMP-EPSTEIN WAR in Iran!!

They ARE three GENOCIDAL FASCISTS!!

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