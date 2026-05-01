by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Two days before this war started, an admiral walked into the White House and briefed the president on a wave of strikes against Iran.

Today, that same admiral walked back into that same room.

His name is Brad Cooper. He runs CENTCOM. On February 26 he briefed Trump on what the Pentagon described as a “short and powerful” military campaign. Forty-eight hours later, the United States and Israel were at war with Iran. Today, according to Axios, he is briefing Trump on another “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iranian infrastructure. A possible ground operation to seize the Strait of Hormuz. A special forces mission to take physical control of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

Same admiral. Same words. Same room.

I read the Axios story this morning and I had to put my phone down.

Before I keep going, please hit subscribe. And stay with me to the end.

The country is not where it was on February 26.

Sixty percent of Americans now disapprove of this war. That is higher than Vietnam at its worst. Trump is sitting at thirty-four percent approval. Brent crude touched a hundred and twenty-six dollars a barrel overnight. Gas is four-thirty at the pump. Pope Leo XIV has a forty-six-point favorability gap on the president. Cardinal McElroy went on 60 Minutes and said the words out loud. In Catholic teaching, this is not a just war.

And tomorrow at midnight, the sixty-day War Powers clock runs out.

Pete Hegseth told the Senate Armed Services Committee today that the clock pauses during a ceasefire. Tim Kaine told him that is not what the statute says. Kaine is right. Hegseth is making it up. The Senate already tried to vote the war down last week. The resolution failed forty-seven to fifty. Susan Collins and Rand Paul crossed over. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote no. He made the difference.

That was last week. Tomorrow the law itself is supposed to require the president to stop.

He is not going to stop. He is sitting in a briefing right now about how to escalate.

I learned about the War Powers Resolution Act in my American Government class during my first year of college. The War Powers Resolution allows the president of the United States to deploy troops for 60 days without congressional approval, and if Congress does not approve, he has 30 days to withdraw the troops. That’s a total of 90 days of war that Trump can legally carry out. But the 60 days are almost over. He must withdraw the troops within 30 days or else he is breaking the law yet again.

The Hormuz part is what scares me the most.

I want to be honest with you. The strike plan is bad. The uranium grab is reckless. But the part that is keeping me awake is the strait. The Pentagon is reportedly considering ground troops. Not ships. Not air. Boots on the ground in Iran to physically seize a waterway. Iran’s president called the existing blockade “doomed to fail.” Iran’s new supreme leader released a statement today promising to guard the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities as national assets. He said this from somewhere none of us can see. Nobody has laid eyes on him since this war started.

If the United States puts soldiers on the Iranian shoreline to take a strait, this stops being a war the Pentagon controls. It becomes a war the Pentagon survives.

I am going to stop and ask you for something, right here, before the end.

I am 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish breaking news roundups every single day. I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I do not make anything up. I do not skip the stories that are hard to write.

I told you on the worst day of this war that the people in charge had gone silent. Today they are loud again. Today they are in a room planning a second wave.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. That is what is keeping me reporting. There is no PAC behind me. No dark money. No corporate sponsor. There is me, my computer, and the readers who decided independent journalism is worth paying for. If what you just read matters to you, please put money behind that belief. Today. Before the briefing ends. Before the next thing happens.

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The quiet part.

I keep thinking about February 26. About what that day felt like. The country said no in every way it knew how. Polls said no. The Pope said no. Two senators in his own party said no. The clock ran out and the law said no. None of it mattered.

That is the part I cannot get used to. Not the briefing. Not the admiral. Not the silence. The fact that we already said no, and we are watching it happen anyway.

I do not know if the strikes happen tonight. I do not know if they happen tomorrow. I do not know if Cooper walks out of that room with a green light or a delay. I do know that the same man, in the same room, with the same words, two months apart, is not a coincidence. It is a pattern.

The first time, two days later, six hundred missiles fell on Iran and a war started.

I am writing this so you know what was on the table the day it happened.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad