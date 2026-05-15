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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
12h

ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING & VILE! They just put a stop to any new hospice patients needing Medicare for the entire country, but he has $1.7 BILLION to give to his buddies? You cannot be serious that my tax dollars are paying for this BULLSHIT!

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Some Things About Me
10h

But I can’t seem to understand maybe I’m just on overload but why would the IRS agree to this? Why won’t they just say we’ll wait for the judges decision? OK so he’s taking people away from the IRS, he’s dismantled the enforcement against the super rich but meanwhile, I’m paying a $2000 a month settlement over a decision that the IRS made against me and my business seven years ago which everybody tells me I’m right about but I don’t have the money to keep fighting it so why is that Agency going to just roll over and why did they send that guy to prison for doing what was right l…this country is too fucked up to fix.

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