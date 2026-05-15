by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The President of the United States is about to drop a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for a $1.7 billion fund that he will personally control. The money will be handed out to his friends. Some of it could go to the people who beat cops with flagpoles on January 6th. None of this is hidden. ABC News reported it last night and the White House hasn’t denied it.

I had to read it three times before I believed it.

Let me say it again, because I want to make sure I am being clear. Trump is dropping a lawsuit he filed against his own government, in exchange for a pot of taxpayer money he gets to spend on people he likes. The commission overseeing the fund will have five members. He can fire them without cause. They are not required to disclose who gets paid or why. The money does not come from any new act of Congress. It comes from an existing pool of public funds called the Judgment Fund, which exists to settle real, court-validated claims against the United States.

This is not a settlement. This is a heist with a court filing attached.

Before I continue, please consider subscribing or upgrading to paid. It’s what keeps this work going.

Upgrade to paid!

What the deal actually is.

According to ABC’s reporting, the proposed commission would have “total authority to hand out approximately $1.7 billion in taxpayer funds to settle claims brought by anyone who alleges they were harmed by the Biden administration’s ‘weaponization’ of the legal system.” That language is broad enough to drive a truck through. The eligible pool, per ABC, includes “the nearly 1,600 individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack” and “potentially entities associated with President Trump himself.”

Entities. Associated. With. President. Trump. Himself.

That phrase is doing an enormous amount of work in that sentence and I want you to sit with it.

The settlement terms reportedly prohibit Trump from “directly” receiving payments related to three specific legal claims. But the same reporting notes that other entities associated with Trump are “not explicitly barred from filing additional claims.” That is the loophole. That is the whole game.

The quote he already gave us.

Here is the thing that has been rattling in my head since I saw it. Last October, in the Oval Office, a reporter asked Trump about his IRS lawsuit. He acknowledged the awkwardness out loud. He said the decision to settle would “have to go across my desk.” Then he said the quiet part on camera.

“It’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.”

He said that. In October. On the record. And then he kept going. And now, eight months later, he is doing exactly the thing he admitted was strange. He told us what he was going to do, and he is doing it.

I keep thinking about how brazen you have to be to give a quote like that and then proceed anyway.

Before I keep going.

If posts like this one are why you’re here, and you can swing it, becoming a paid subscriber is what actually keeps the lights on. It’s $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack

If you can’t, I get it. Forwarding this post to one person who hasn’t heard about the deal does almost as much.

The Judgment Fund.

I had to look this up because I had never heard of it and I bet most of you haven’t either. The Judgment Fund is a permanent indefinite appropriation, which means Congress doesn’t vote on each payment. It exists so the government can pay out final court judgments and approved settlements without needing fresh appropriations every time. Last year it paid out billions across hundreds of cases. The agencies whose conduct produced the claim have to sign off. The payments are disclosed.

That is the system. The system has rules.

Trump’s proposed fund would route around all of it. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told The New Republic that Trump and his allies are “trying to take money from the Judgment Fund while eliminating any controls and oversight” and putting it under his “direct unilateral control.” Raskin called the arrangement “a giant affront to the rule of law and a danger to the American system of justice.”

In a separate statement, Raskin said: “Donald Trump is orchestrating a $1,700,000,000 fraud on the American taxpayer to line the pockets of his MAGA political allies, another installment in his ongoing effort to turn the federal government into a personal cash machine for his unpopular extremist movement.”

I don’t know how much louder a member of Congress can yell.

The judge saw this coming.

The lawsuit Trump is dropping never made sense in the first place. He sued the IRS for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns by a contractor named Charles Littlejohn. The leak was real. Littlejohn was prosecuted. But the suit ran into a basic problem, which is that Trump is currently the president, and the agencies he is suing answer to him.

The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, flagged exactly that. She questioned whether Trump and the agencies were “sufficiently adverse to each other” and wrote in an order: “Although President Trump avers that he is bringing this lawsuit in his personal capacity, he is the sitting president and his named adversaries are entities whose decisions are subject to his direction.”

That order had a deadline. Trump and the DOJ had to justify, by next week, why the case should be allowed to proceed at all. They couldn’t. So they’re settling. With themselves. For a pot of money they can spend on whoever.

Who actually gets paid.

Here’s the part I want everyone in this country to understand. Trump has already publicly endorsed paying the January 6 defendants. He told Newsmax last year: “They were patriots as far as I was concerned. I talk about them a lot. They were treated very unfairly.”

A House Democratic bill earlier this year tried to ban January 6 defendants from receiving compensation. It went nowhere.

The Proud Boys, separately, filed a $100 million lawsuit against the DOJ in June 2025 alleging their prosecutions were politically motivated. Pending. The DOJ already quietly settled with Michael Flynn for over a million dollars in March. They settled with Carter Page in April. There is a pattern here that pre-dates the IRS deal. The IRS settlement is the supersized version of a thing that is already happening on a smaller scale, in the dark, one defendant at a time.

The IRS slush fund just industrializes it.

It is just the news now.

I am 19 years old. I have been politically conscious since I was maybe five or six. I have never, in my adult life, watched the executive branch act like this is its own private piggy bank in this open of a way. Other administrations have done corrupt things. They hid them. They denied them. They got caught and there were hearings. This one does it on Truth Social, on the record, on Hannity, in court filings written in Trump’s own voice with random capital letters.

The shamelessness is the strategy. If they do not pretend to hide it, then there is nothing to expose. There is just acceptance, or refusal.

The quiet part.

Here is what is actually disturbing, beneath the headline.

We have known, for at least a year, that Trump intended to do this. He told us in October. He told Newsmax. His Justice Department settled three different Trump-ally lawsuits in the last 60 days as practice runs. The Weaponization Working Group has been laundering this idea into legitimacy for months by reframing every Biden-era prosecution as political persecution.

So this is not a sudden corrupt act. This is the end of a long, public, planned conversion of the federal Treasury into a loyalty program. The Judgment Fund was designed to pay people the government actually wronged. It is about to start paying people the president personally likes. The agencies that used to gatekeep those decisions, the Treasury, the DOJ, the relevant inspectors, are being routed around by a five-person panel that the president can fire at will.

That is what was on the line in this lawsuit. Not $10 billion. Control of the mechanism. He gave up the $10 billion ask because he was never going to get it. What he got instead is much more dangerous, and much more durable. He got a permanent private payout machine, parked inside the federal government, with no congressional oversight, no required disclosure, and a kill switch only he can flip.

Raskin says Democrats will try to shut it down if they take back a chamber of Congress and force the fund to disclose every payment between now and 2027. I hope they do. I am also old enough to know hope is not a plan.

One ask before I go.

If this post landed for you, restack it. I am asking specifically for a restack because restacks are the only thing on Substack that actually moves the needle on getting this kind of reporting in front of new people. A like is nice. A share to one person is great. A restack, where you put it on your own feed with one line of your own commentary, is the single most useful thing you can do for a story like this, and it costs you nothing.

Share

If your one line is just “the president is going to pay himself $1.7 billion,” that is enough. That is the whole story in eleven words.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad