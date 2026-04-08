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Bob Healy's avatar
Bob Healy
2h

There is nothing that comes out of this mans mouth that isn’t a LIE. His word is worthless, the longer he is allowed to remain as the president the further he will take America down the black hole. Natanyahu is no better than Trump

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Democracy In The Dark's avatar
Democracy In The Dark
2h

I agree. It’s the uncertainty that feeds the worry.

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