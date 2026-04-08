by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Three days ago, on Easter Sunday, the president of the United States threatened to destroy every power plant and bridge in Iran. He said they’d be “living in Hell.” He dropped an F-bomb on Truth Social. Marjorie Taylor Greene called him insane. A former White House attorney went on television and said the cabinet had no one left who would say no to him.

Yesterday, that same man posted this:

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

He called it a “double sided CEASEFIRE.”

He said they’ve met and exceeded all military objectives. He said they received a 10-point proposal from Iran and believe it’s a workable basis for negotiation. He said almost all points of past contention have been agreed to. He said it is an honor to bring this “longterm problem close to resolution.”

I’ve read that many times now. I’m still not entirely sure what to do with it.

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Let’s talk about what’s actually in it.

The ceasefire is conditional. Iran has to agree to completely and immediately open the Strait of Hormuz. That is not a small ask. The Strait of Hormuz is the reason this war started. It is one of the most strategically significant waterways on the planet. About 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through it. Iran has been using control of the strait as its primary leverage in this entire conflict.

Asking Iran to open it as a precondition for the ceasefire is asking Iran to give up its biggest bargaining chip before the deal is even finalized.

What I do know is that Pakistan brokered this. Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are not bit players. Pakistan has nuclear weapons. Pakistan has deep relationships in both the Islamic world and with the United States. The fact that they were involved enough for Trump to credit them publicly means something happened behind the scenes that we don’t fully know about yet.

The whiplash is real.

I want to be honest about what this week has felt like to follow.

I wrote about how the administration was lying about the state of the war. I wrote about Trump disappearing while an American was missing in Iran. I wrote about Easter Sunday war crimes threats and a defense secretary consumed by paranoia.

And now it’s Wednesday and the same man who said “they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing” is saying it is “an honor” to bring peace to the Middle East.

I’ve been covering this war every single day for weeks. I’ve watched this administration say Iran’s air defenses were completely destroyed right before Iran shot down an F-15. I’ve watched them call hundreds of casualties a victory. I’ve watched Trump post a video of a bridge collapsing with civilians underneath it and caption it with a threat.

So when I read the word “ceasefire” in a Truth Social post, my first instinct is not really relief. It’s suspicion.

But I’m also trying to be honest with myself.

What worries me.

Two weeks is a short window. “Complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz is an enormous ask that Iran’s hardliners will resist. The people running this administration, the same people who fired generals mid-war for personal reasons, who blocked satellite imagery, who let the Pentagon go silent for 28 hours while a soldier was missing, those people are now in charge of finalizing a peace agreement with a country of 88 million people.

I want this to be real. I genuinely do. I’ve been writing about this war long enough to know what it has cost. I know about the seven aircraft. I know about the 750 casualties since 2023. I know about the families under the bridge on Nature Day.

I want it to stop.

I’m just not sure I trust the people who started it to be the ones who end it cleanly.

This is why I write.

I’m 19 years old. I’ve spent the last five weeks writing about this war every single day. The breaking news goes on Centered America. The analysis comes here.

I don’t have a staff. I don’t have a corporate backing. I just have a laptop and the belief that someone should be paying attention and writing it down honestly, especially on the days when the story changes so fast you can’t keep up.

If this ceasefire holds, I’ll write about that. If it falls apart in two weeks, I’ll write about that too. Either way, I’ll be here.

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Thank you for being in this room.

-- Sharad