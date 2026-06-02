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Kate Delano-Condax Decker's avatar
Kate Delano-Condax Decker
5h

What can one expect from a low-intelligence mysogeynyst ego-insecure, Epstein pal (women are inferior, as he sees it) with bone spurs (or not, but certainly no record of service to the country) and now guilty about it, angry, vindictive, petty, and unable to overcome his glaring faults -- just be glad this moron is gradually being recognized for what he actually is and does. Trump promised low gas and food prices, no wars, and a rosy picture of his version of the American Good Life. It is impossible to miss the blatant fact that mr trump is a total con man and fraud.

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Nina Simmonds's avatar
Nina Simmonds
5h

I just want to scream from rafters!!! “Haven’t you people learned ANYTHING in the last 30-40 years?!?!?” I can almost forgive tRump for being crazy, he’s just a special needs child who knows how to sell junk for a good price. Trickle down economics… how’s that working out for you?!?!?

Christian Nationalism, telling Americans what God fables to believe in?!?! Give me a break. If you voted for these misogynistic, racists…YOU are responsible for all this idiocy so get off your asses and WORK to save this Democratic Republic from greedy, incompetent politicians of either “ party”.

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