by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a slate of 22 officers headed toward becoming one-star admirals in the United States Navy, and not one of them is a woman.

The New York Times reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth personally intervened to block the promotions of at least seven Navy officers who had already been selected by a board of senior admirals. The board did its job. The system did its job. Then Hegseth, according to four current and former defense officials who spoke anonymously, reached in and crossed names off.

At least two of the removed officers are women. Two are Black men. Three are white men. What is left is a list of 22 future admirals with no women on it at all, in a Navy where women make up roughly 21 percent of the active-duty force.

Officials described the move as highly unusual, because by the rules the defense secretary is supposed to approve or reject the entire list, not pick individuals out of it. That guardrail exists for one reason, which is to keep the officer corps from being politicized. He went around it.

If you are new here, I’d be grateful if you hit subscribe before we go further. This is the kind of story I follow when the cycle moves on.

The line I cannot stop reading.

The Times also reported a detail from a separate promotion fight that I need you to sit with.

When the Army was moving to promote Major General Antoinette Gant, a combat engineer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, to lead the Military District of Washington, Hegseth’s chief of staff Ricky Buria reportedly told Army Secretary Dan Driscoll that President Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events. Gant, who is Black, would have been in a command that often appears alongside the sitting president at Arlington National Cemetery.

I want to be careful and fair. That account comes from current and former defense and administration officials describing a private exchange. I cannot read minds and neither can you. But that is the reporting, and the Pentagon did not deny the specific exchange when asked. They denied the broader story.

What they said back.

The chief Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, called the reporting “full of fake news from anonymous sources.” On the actual question, whether Hegseth pulled the names, he did not answer it. He said only that promotions “are given to those who have earned them.”

Notice what that is. It is not a denial. It is a sentence shaped like one. When a lawmaker asked Hegseth in a hearing whether he had pulled names from the Army’s one-star list, he eventually acknowledged that he had, and then declined to explain why.

This is not the first cut. The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, CQ Brown, a Black man, was removed. So was the former chief of naval operations, Lisa Franchetti, the first woman in that job. The pattern is the point.

I am going to ask you for something here, before I get personal, because this is exactly the kind of story that needs a reader who will stay with it.

I keep doing this because somebody has to write down the difference between “we promote on merit” and a 22-person list with no women on it. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. The officers in this story cannot speak. The ones who told the Times did it anonymously because they were afraid. The least I can do is keep saying it with my name on it.

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Why this one got to me.

These are people who did everything right. They met the standard. They earned the recommendation from the admirals above them. And a political appointee decided that the wrong kind of person had earned it.

I am 19, and I grew up being told the deal in this country was simple. You work, you earn it, you get it. I already knew that deal was uneven. What I did not expect was to watch someone in charge of the entire military say the quiet thing into the record, that the problem with a decorated officer was not her service but her face.

The quiet part.

Here is what is actually wrong, under the personnel paperwork.

A military that promotes on loyalty and looks instead of merit is a weaker military. That is not my opinion. It is the whole reason the apolitical promotion system existed in the first place. The officers being pushed out are the ones with the records, the combat tours, the decades. The message being sent to every talented young person in uniform who is a woman or who is Black is that the ceiling is not their performance. It is who the president wants standing next to him in a photo.

They will tell you this is about ending “DEI.” Strip the slogan off and look at the slate. Twenty-two names, zero women, after a board picked otherwise. That is not the end of preferences. That is a preference, installed by force, with the cameras in mind.

If this matters to you, restack it. A restack is the single most useful thing you can do, because the official version of this story is three calm words, “earned,” “merit,” “fake news,” and the real version only travels if people carry it past the people trying to bury it.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.