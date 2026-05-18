Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
4h

Glad I have you human person getting all this drama into one package. Thank you, Sharad, for being clever enough to use all the technology for good rather than the way the evil spawn in the WH uses it.

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Judy Player's avatar
Judy Player
2h

You do your mother proud. You do yourself proud. Thank you for what you do for all of us. I was asked, recently, what/who inspires me: You do, Sharad.

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