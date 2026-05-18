by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The president of the United States posted an AI image of himself in a space station, finger on a red button, with monitors behind him reading “TARGET DESTROYED” over a mushroom cloud swallowing the Earth.

He posted it twice. The second time he added the words “SPACE FORCE” across it.

It was Sunday afternoon. He was at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia. He had just skipped a nine hour Christian prayer rally on the National Mall, an event his own White House had backed, called Rededicate 250, that was supposed to dedicate the country to God ahead of the 250th anniversary. Thousands of people showed up. Trump’s motorcade left the capital around 1 p.m. for the golf course and left a little after 4:20 p.m., according to White House press pool dispatches. He sent a recycled video of himself reading scripture from a Bible event last month. Then he started posting.

By the end of the spree, around 25 posts had gone up. The red button. A satellite firefight. Him walking through rows of robotic soldiers. Him walking a naked gray alien in handcuffs through what looks like a military base. Newsom in a straitjacket in a padded cell with the word “Trump” repeated around him on the walls. A California license plate reading “NEW-SCM” with Newsom as a zombie. Obama, Biden, and Pelosi reposted neck deep in a sewage filled Reflecting Pool.

Before any of that, the post he wrote about the prayer rally said, and I am quoting it directly: “I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME. IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL. I’M BACK FROM CHINA!!! President DJT.”

Rachael C.D. is Rachel Campos-Duffy. She was covering the rally live on Fox & Friends Weekend. She is the wife of his transportation secretary. He misspelled her name. He commented on her body while thousands of people were praying for the country he runs.

Before I keep going. If you have been reading me through this war and you have not subscribed yet, this is a good week for it. I will explain why further down. I promise it is not boring.

The clock is ticking.

The same afternoon as the space station post, Trump wrote: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

The night before, he had already posted an AI image of himself on a Navy warship next to an admiral, churning seas, lightning, Iranian flagged ships in the distance, captioned “It was calm before the storm.”

This is not floating in a vacuum. NBC News reported last week that the Pentagon is considering renaming the Iran war “Operation Sledgehammer” if combat resumes. The current name is Operation Epic Fury. The rename is not cosmetic. A White House official told NBC that any new combat operation would be defined under a fresh name specifically to restart the 60 day clock that the War Powers Resolution gives Congress.

That is the legal mechanism the United States uses to make sure a president cannot fight a war forever without authorization. The administration is openly discussing how to game it.

Axios reported Sunday that Trump will meet with his national security advisors on May 19, the day after tomorrow, to discuss potential military action against Iran. Oil prices jumped on Monday after the “clock is ticking” post. Brent crude is at $110.05 a barrel. It was at $70 in late February before this war started.

The alien.

Nine days before he posted himself walking a handcuffed gray alien through a military base, the Pentagon released 161 declassified UAP documents through a new portal Trump set up in February. The release included FBI correspondence to J. Edgar Hoover and Apollo 12 and 17 mission logs referencing unexplained “flashes of light.” DOD said the records contain unresolved anomalies but no verified evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

When the release dropped, Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X, “I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t. I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapists and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar.”

She is right. That is what this is. He posted the alien because he wanted you to look at the alien instead of the warship he posted the night before. He posted the red button because he wanted you to laugh at the red button instead of asking why the Pentagon is renaming the war to avoid Congress.

Newsom said it.

The governor of California saw the zombie license plate and the padded cell image and his press office responded on X with one line: “Even a Zombie Newscum still looks healthier than our current President. #PrayersForGrandpa.”

Trump is 79 years old. He was photographed Friday gripping the railing of Air Force One on his way down the steps. He had just come back from a China trip that produced no Iran deal, no Taiwan breakthrough, no Boeing announcement. He has played golf for 106 of his first 483 days back in office. That is 21.9 percent of his second presidency.

This is what he was doing on a Sunday during a war his own Pentagon thinks might restart in 48 hours.

What I keep coming back to.

I am 19. My mom raised me mostly on her own through some of the worst years anyone in my family has had. She worked nights. She held us together when there was nothing left to hold together with. When I think about who is supposed to be in charge of this country, I think about her. Not because she should be president. Because she is the kind of person who would never, under any circumstances, treat a job that serious like a joke.

I bring it up because people like you reading this, or people like my mom, a NICU nurse currently in school to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner, bring far more to the table for this country than what we have now.

The president of the United States spent Sunday afternoon making AI cartoons of himself nuking the planet from space while the country he is supposed to lead was on its knees praying on the National Mall and an actual American war was about to restart.

A Pelosi spokesperson said it to the Daily Beast like this: “Instead of working to lower costs for Americans, the President is spending his time golfing and posting deranged AI images.”

That is not a partisan line. That is a description.

Why I am asking you here.

The reason these stories get written down is that somebody decides to write them down. I do this because nobody is going to do it for me, and I think the people in this room deserve to read the actual sequence of what happened on a Sunday in May 2026, not the laundered cable news version.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If you are watching the same things I am watching and you are tired of nobody connecting them, this is how you put weight behind that.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack →

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

The quiet part.

The thing that bothers me most about Sunday is not the red button. It is not the alien. It is not even the comment about Rachel Campos-Duffy’s body. It is the order.

Saturday night, the calm before the storm warship post to Iran. Sunday morning, the comment about a woman’s body in lieu of attending the religious rally his White House paid to host. Sunday afternoon, the threat that there will be nothing left of Iran. Sunday afternoon to evening, the spree. The robots. The alien. The nuclear button. The opponents in padded cells and zombie license plates and sewage.

Read in order, it is not random. It is a man who escalates a real war threat, then performs the consequence as entertainment, then mocks anybody who flinched.

The administration is right now reportedly figuring out how to rename the Iran war so they do not have to ask Congress. The president is meeting with his security team Tuesday to decide whether to relaunch combat operations. While that was being planned, he was posting an AI cartoon of himself launching missiles at Earth from a space station.

If he is willing to make a joke about it, in public, on his own social media platform, on a Sunday afternoon while thousands of his own supporters were praying for the country, ask yourself what he is willing to actually do once nobody is watching.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.