Dear Room,

Happy Thanksgiving. I hope you’re able to find a little peace today, even if it’s just a few quiet minutes and something good to eat.

I know holidays can bring up a lot. For some of us, today is full of family and laughter. For others, it might be complicated, lonely, or just plain exhausting. Whatever your day looks like, I’m glad you’re here with me.

I’ve been thinking about how much this little room means to me. Some of you have been reading my writing for a long time. Others just found your way here. You’ve shared my stories, left thoughtful comments, supported me when I needed it, and made me feel like what I’m doing matters.

I don’t take any of that for granted.

And then there was Trump’s Thanksgiving message.

I opened Truth Social this morning and saw that the president had used his holiday greeting to attack political opponents, journalists, immigrants, and Somali Americans.

He claimed that only 2% of the Somali population both works and receives no government assistance, and said others should be thrown out of the country. I found no evidence to support that number.

He also called economic figures “fake” after a government estimate of GDP growth was revised upward. Those numbers were revised as more information became available. The revision alone doesn’t show that anyone fabricated the original estimate.

I’m angry that families are waking up on Thanksgiving to hear the president talk about their neighbors this way. Somali Americans belong in this country, and they shouldn’t have to prove their worth to anyone.

What I’m grateful for.

I’m grateful for the people who keep showing up for each other, even when everything feels overwhelming. The friends who check in. The people who bring an extra dish, make room at the table, or sit with someone who needs company.

I’m grateful for my family, and as I get ready to become a dad, I’m thinking a lot about the kind of world I want my child to grow up in. I want them to know that kindness matters and that looking out for other people is something to be proud of.

And I’m grateful for you. You’ve given me a place to write, grow, and be honest about what I’m seeing. That means more to me than I can put into words.

Sharad’s Room is free, and it’s staying free. If you’d like to support me personally as I keep writing and prepare for fatherhood, you can send a contribution on Venmo or buy me a coffee. There’s absolutely no obligation. Your being here means a lot to me.

My Venmo

Buy me a coffee!

The quiet part.

I hope today gives you a chance to breathe. The news will still be here tomorrow, and so will this room.

If this made you think of someone you’re thankful for, send it to them or give them a call. Tell them. We don’t always say those things as often as we should.

Happy Thanksgiving, Room. I’m really glad we found each other.

Thank you for being in this room.

- Sharad

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