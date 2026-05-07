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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
1h

What You are saying Sharad is the only truth you can tell. Please keep saying it. Keep telling it like it is. Don't ever stop asking these hard questions.

And thank you for doing it.

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Joan Kiley's avatar
Joan Kiley
39m

The straight of Hormuz doesn’t belong to the United States. It belongs to Iran. Iran has every right to defend itself. We defend ourselves. Our stupid President thinks the world is his, that’s how stupid he is.

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