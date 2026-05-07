by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to talk to you about two things tonight, because they happened on the same day and I think they’re connected in a way I can’t quite shake.

A flight attendant in Amsterdam is in a hospital bed right now because she walked through an airplane cabin. The U.S. Navy fired missiles into Iranian soil this afternoon and a senior official told Fox News, in writing, that “this is NOT a restarting of the war.”

Both of those things are true. Today. May 7, 2026.

Let me start with the virus, because it’s the one most people don’t understand yet.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you for something. I’m going to ask again at the end, but I want to ask now too. If you have been reading me for free, today is a good day to switch.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack →

What hantavirus actually is

Hantavirus is a family of viruses that live in rodents. People usually catch it from mouse droppings or urine, breathing in dust where infected rodents have been. Most strains never spread between humans. They kill the person who got it from the mouse and that’s it.

There is one exception. It’s called the Andes strain. It’s found in South America. It is the only hantavirus on earth that has ever been documented spreading from one person to another. Until this week, every scientist I read said it took prolonged, intimate contact. Spouses. Family members. Healthcare workers. Not strangers on a plane.

The case fatality rate, depending on the source, is between 30 and 40 percent.

What’s happening on the ship

A Dutch cruise ship called the MV Hondius left Argentina on April 1 with 147 people from 23 countries on board. Three are dead. Five are confirmed infected. Three more are suspected. A British man is in intensive care in South Africa. A Swiss man got off the ship early, flew home to Zurich, and tested positive there. The Canary Islands refused to let the ship dock. Spain agreed to take the 14 Spanish passengers and put them in a high-level isolation unit in Madrid for 45 days. Forty-five days.

And while all of this was unfolding, Israel confirmed its first hantavirus case in the country's history, a different strain picked up in Eastern Europe months ago and unrelated to the ship, but the timing tells you something about how this virus is moving across the world right now.

Roughly 40 people got off the ship at various stops before anyone knew what was happening. Those people are now scattered across at least a dozen countries. In the United States, public health officials are monitoring former passengers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia.

The flight attendant

A KLM flight attendant from Haarlem is hospitalized in Amsterdam right now. She worked on a flight from Johannesburg on April 25. One of the cruise ship passengers, a 69-year-old Dutch woman, tried to board that flight before the crew realized she was too sick to fly and asked her to get off. The flight attendant interacted with her during that brief window. The Dutch woman died in Johannesburg the next day. Hantavirus.

The flight attendant is now in isolation with mild symptoms. Her test results were expected today. As of the time I’m writing this, they have not been made public.

If she tests positive, the entire story changes. Because what they have been telling us is that this virus needs prolonged close contact. A few minutes in an airplane cabin is not prolonged close contact.

The thing experts won’t say out loud

There is a number called R0. It’s pronounced “R nought.” It’s the average number of people one infected person passes the virus to. COVID started around 2.5. Measles is 12. Anything above 1 means the virus is growing.

The largest documented Andes outbreak before this one was in a small Argentine town called Epuyén in 2018. The R0 in that outbreak was 2.12 before public health officials shut it down. The researchers who studied it found that the first patient infected five people during a 90-minute birthday party. One of those people he passed it to was someone he encountered briefly on the way to the restroom.

A few moments. On the way to the restroom.

That’s the data. That’s been the data since 2020. The reassurance has been built on top of it.

Before I go any further, I need to ask you for something. I’m asking now, in the middle, because I want it to land before you finish reading.

I am 19 years old. When writing these posts, I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I do not skip the stories that are hard to write or hard to read.

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If you’ve ever read my work and thought I wish more people did this, this is the moment. Not because I want you to be scared. Because I want to be in this room when the next thing happens.

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I’m asking sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

Iran

While all of this was happening, the U.S. Navy was getting fired on in the Strait of Hormuz.

Three American destroyers, the Truxtun, the Peralta, and the Mason, were transiting the strait this afternoon when Iran launched what U.S. Central Command called “multiple missiles, drones and small boats” at them. The U.S. shot the threats down and then fired back. American forces hit the city of Bandar Abbas, the port at Qeshm Island, and a naval checkpoint at Minab. On Iranian soil.

The official line, from a senior U.S. official to Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, in writing, on the record, was this: “this is NOT a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire.”

That sentence is doing a lot of work. Let me explain what.

Six days ago, on May 1, the 60-day War Powers Resolution clock ran out. The law says the president has to get authorization from Congress for any war that lasts longer than 60 days. Trump’s response was to write a letter to Congress saying the war had already ended on April 7 because of a ceasefire. He told Congress, in writing, “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026 have terminated.”

That is the legal framework that today’s strikes were carried out under. If the war is over, the War Powers clock doesn’t apply. If today is just “self-defense,” not a “restart,” then it doesn’t count.

Bruce Fein, a constitutional law expert and former associate deputy attorney general, told Al Jazeera the resolution “never says anywhere” the deadline pauses for a ceasefire. He said that interpretation “turns the resolution into simply a paper tiger.” Stephen Pomper of the International Crisis Group said it more bluntly to Fox News Digital. He said, “There’s still an enormous American deployment. There’s an active blockade, which is an act of war.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, who has forced four War Powers votes already this year, said it months ago. He said, “This war was illegal from the start, because there was no attack on the United States, there was no imminent threat of attack.”

Today the U.S. fired missiles into Iran. The official position is that this does not legally count as war.

The quiet part

I’ll tell you what sits with me tonight.

It is the same thing in both stories. It is the gap between what we are being told and what is actually happening.

A flight attendant is in a hospital bed and the official line is that this virus does not spread that way. A senior administration official tells a Fox News reporter, on the record, that bombing a foreign country is “not a restart” of the war he claims is already over.

Both statements are designed to keep you calm. Both statements are designed to manage the story instead of telling it.

I think a lot about what Robert Redfield, the former CDC director, told the country in late January 2020. He said, “Our assessment remains that the immediate risk to the American public is low.” He said that exactly six weeks before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

I am not saying the WHO is wrong about hantavirus. I do not know if they are wrong. The biology is genuinely different from COVID and most epidemiologists I have read still believe this will burn out. What I am saying is that the words being used to reassure us are the same words that were used to reassure us five years ago, and that the people saying them are the same kind of people who said them then.

I am saying that a flight attendant got sick from a few minutes of contact. I am saying the U.S. just bombed Iran and called it something else. I am saying that the system is doing the thing it always does, which is tell you the situation is under control, until it can no longer plausibly tell you that.

The honest answer, on both stories, is the same. We do not know yet. The data isn’t all in. The flight attendant’s results aren’t public. The sequencing isn’t done. Iran has not made its next move. Congress is not in session.

We are in the part of the story where the people in charge would prefer you stop paying attention.

I am not going to.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

*A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.*

Sources:

Here’s your full source list with direct links for everything cited in the post:

The flight attendant case:

NL Times, “KLM flight attendant hospitalized after contact with hantavirus cruise ship passenger” — https://nltimes.nl/2026/05/07/klm-flight-attendant-hospitalized-contact-hantavirus-cruise-ship-passenger

DutchNews.nl, “KLM flight attendant hospitalised with suspected hantavirus” — https://www.dutchnews.nl/2026/05/klm-flight-attendant-hospitalised-with-suspected-hantavirus/

KLM official statement, “Passenger with hantavirus was briefly on board a KLM aircraft in Johannesburg” — https://news.klm.com/passenger-with-hantavirus-was-briefly-on-board-a-klm-aircraft-in-johannesburg/

Washington Times, “KLM flight attendant hospitalized with suspected hantavirus” — https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/may/7/klm-flight-attendant-hospitalized-suspected-hantavirus/

The 2018 Epuyén outbreak and R₀:

New England Journal of Medicine, “Super-Spreaders and Person-to-Person Transmission of Andes Virus in Argentina” — https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2009040

CNN, “What doctors know about how the Andes hantavirus spreads” — https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/06/health/andes-strain-hantavirus-explained

The WHO briefing and “low risk” statements:

World Health Organization, “WHO’s response to hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship” — https://www.who.int/news/item/07-05-2026-who-s-response-to-hantavirus-cases-linked-to-a-cruise-ship

Bloomberg, “Health Officials Downplay Pandemic Risk From Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise” — https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-05-07/health-officials-downplay-pandemic-risk-from-cruise-outbreak

Euronews, “WHO says hantavirus cruise outbreak is ‘not the next COVID’” — https://www.euronews.com/health/2026/05/07/40-passengers-left-hantavirus-hit-cruise-ship

The MV Hondius case count and dispersed passengers:

Live Science, “Hantavirus cruise LIVE: 5 confirmed cases linked to cruise ship outbreak” — https://www.livescience.com/health/live/hantivirus-cruise-thursday-may-7

TIME, “What Countries Are Linked to the Hantavirus Outbreak?” — https://time.com/article/2026/05/07/countries-hantavirus-hondius-cruise-ship/

NBC News, “Cruise ship hantavirus outbreak sparks international effort to track passengers” — https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/us-monitoring-hantavirus-cruise-passengers-new-case-flight-attendant-rcna343990

WHO Disease Outbreak News, “Hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship travel, Multi-country” — https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON599

The Swiss case:

CNN, “From US to Singapore, countries race to track hantavirus” — https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/07/world/hantavirus-ship-tenerife-outbreak-intl

Canary Islands refusal and Spain isolation unit:

Wikipedia, “MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak” (sourced summary) — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Hondius_hantavirus_outbreak

Euronews (Madrid Gómez Ulla isolation facility detail) — https://www.euronews.com/health/2026/05/07/40-passengers-left-hantavirus-hit-cruise-ship

The COVID parallel — January 2020 quotes:

NPR, “Covid Flashback: Here’s How NPR Reported On The Coronavirus At A Turning Point” — https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/01/29/1151833783/covid-flashback-heres-how-npr-reported-on-the-coronavirus-at-a-turning-point

NPR, “How The United States Failed To See The Coronavirus Crisis Coming” — https://www.npr.org/2020/04/03/826945368/how-the-united-states-failed-to-see-the-coronavirus-crisis-coming

Background on Andes virus transmission and risk: